Clear

Van life looks idyllic on social media. But for couples, it can be challenging

Van life looks idyllic on social media. But for couples, it can be challenging

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 6:21 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 6:21 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

It looks like a dreamy life of freedom on the open road: golden sunsets, cozy bunks and endless photo ops amidst stunning views of nature.

A growing cult of nomads are taking long road trips -- sometimes for months -- in tricked-out camper vans, often documenting their travel highlights on Instagram with the hashtag #vanlife.

But for couples, especially inexperienced ones, this seemingly carefree lifestyle can come with unique problems. Sharing cramped quarters and isolated from their support networks, couples on the road say they must battle boredom and logistical challenges day after day without driving each other crazy.

The death of Gabby Petito, 22, while on a cross-country trip this summer with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, has brought new attention to aspects of van life that don't make it into sunny social media posts. Evidence shows the couple had some tense moments on the road in the days before she disappeared.

Petito's remains were found Sunday in Wyoming. Nobody has been charged in her death. Authorities are looking for Laundrie, 23, who has gone missing since returning alone earlier this month to his parents' home in Florida.

Many couples romanticize the idea of road trips but fail to plan key details in advance and end up trapped in a toxic situation, says Chicago-area psychologist John Duffy, who has worked with van life couples.

"A trip like this may feel like a heady, exciting adventure that will draw you closer together, and often it is. But the days, I've heard, can be long and arduous. Naturally, you get on each other's nerves, at least some of the time," Duffy said.

"And if you haven't spent some significant time together, you may find yourselves in an uncomfortable -- and, in the extreme, dangerous -- level of discomfort and conflict."

Sharing a small space can take a toll

The #vanlife lifestyle has grown in popularity in recent years, fueled by social media posts, DIY van conversion videos on YouTube and the desire to escape crowds during the pandemic.

CNN spoke to a handful of couples who have roamed the US in vans. They say they have been following developments in the Petito case, riveted by the story of the young couple who shared their interests and appeared on social media to have a perfect life.

"I followed the case borderline obsessively. Gabby had devastating and heartbreaking bad luck," says Sierra Peters-Buckland, 28, a van lifer who's gone on monthslong trips with her girlfriend, Annette Hayward. "But, vanlife did not kill Gabby, traveling did not kill Gabby, the national parks did not kill Gabby. A person killed Gabby."

For Peters-Buckland, the allure of the van life beckoned last year. She quit her job at a sporting goods store in Oceanside, California, packed her bags and started planning a cross-country trip.

In April, she and Hayward bought a white Mercedes Sprinter van they nicknamed Chance. They decked it out in crisp white linen and curtains to soften the van's wooden interior, packed a few belongings and stashed bear spray in various spots to protect against intruders. Then they hit the road.

On their last trip Peters-Buckland and her girlfriend drove 24,000 miles and visited 42 states and 50 national parks. They saw buffalo, bears, moose and bighorn sheep. One Instagram pic showed a sunrise over Death Valley National Park; the coffee mug in the foreground says, "Enjoy the Journey."

But long days and numerous daily tasks on the road can take a toll, says Peters-Buckland. She says their journeys taught them valuable lessons on handling conflict.

"Travel, especially budget travel, can be tiring and cause extra strains having to make decisions every day ... expect the hard times, expect the unexpected and have strategies in place if you're in a relationship that can get into heated arguments," Peters-Buckland says, adding that she and Hayward learned to resolve their disputes quickly.

Of course, some couples have abusive relationships from the beginning, and their problems can't be blamed on a long journey in a van.

But even so, too much bickering on the road is a bad sign, van lifers say.

"If the arguments are happening super regularly, becoming aggressive, or causing deep sadness, the reality is you should not be traveling together in a small space. And probably not be in a relationship," Peters-Buckland says. "We need to stop normalizing toxic behavior so more people don't end up like Gabby."

Van lifers must take care of their mental health

Van lifers say they meet like-minded people and make friends all over the country. But it can be lonely being away from their social circles.

Navod Ahmir has been driving his black 2018 Ford Transit van cross-country on a part-time basis for a year now. He's been up and down the East Coast and to a gathering of Black nomads in Georgia. His partner regularly comes along for the ride.

"I think the importance of community and how much being alone on the road for long periods can take a toll on your mental health isn't discussed enough," says Ahmir, 28, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina. "It's a balancing act between learning to be more social and living with fewer attachments to people and things."

With a support system hundreds of miles away and nowhere to flee after a disagreement, couples are forced to get creative about resolving conflicts, he says. Ahmir and his partner are careful to take breaks from each other when needed.

"For example, if I'm taking a nap, then my partner may relax in the cabin, work at a nearby park bench or explore the area until I wake," he says. "Communication is key, as it's equal parts listening to understand and speaking up for yourself."

Like stationary couples, van life couples must practice patience and find what works best for their lifestyle, he says.

Ahmir works remotely in finance and is planning to make his van life permanent later this year. But he says Petito's case has made him and his partner refocus their priorities to maintain a healthy relationship while on the road.

"We read a lot of personal development books and strive to apply that knowledge to our daily lives, which filters into our relationship," he says. "Because of this case, we'll be highlighting our focus on better communication."

Long trips take a lot of planning

Chicago resident Katherine Kulpa, 31, has gone on several road trips with her boyfriend in a rented ProMaster cargo van.

Van life for couples involves detailed planning that factors both people into the equation, she says.

"It requires a lot of teamwork and communication. You have to make joint decisions on travel plans, often times on the fly," she says. "Traveling as a couple is fun, but sharing a smaller space can be challenging if you're not organized."

On their most recent trips -- to North Carolina's Outer Banks last fall and Shawnee National Forest in Illinois this summer, security was also a concern. They traveled with their dogs, Kasper and Daisy, and stuck to campsites at night.

They also shared their travel itinerary in advance with family and friends.

"Social media makes most travel look more glamorous than it is. There are definitely parts of van trips that are tough," she says. "If you don't have a shower or bathroom inside either that can be a challenge, and usually means you have to find a campsite or public restroom. The van can get messy easily, so you have to stay organized."

Couples should first ask themselves key questions

Heading out on the road for weeks or months at a time requires major logistical and financial planning.

For couples, that should also include talking with a therapist or life coach, says Duffy, the psychologist.

"Talk through a series of questions: How long do we plan to be gone? What is the purpose of the trip? How much do we plan to spend?" he says. "One couple I worked with spent some time in session talking at length about who would be driving, leading to a discussion about control in their relationship. These are important discussions to engage in ahead of the trip."

Couples should also figure out how they will manage changes in plans or emergencies, he says. And while road-trippers can't prepare for every contingency, a plan can help with problem solving and conflict management, Duffy says.

Young couples often have less experience living together and resolving issues together. Confine them to a small space for days or weeks at a time and there is an increased potential for conflict, he says.

A core idea of such trips is to create memories together, but couples should also have a plan for spending time apart to give each other space, Duffy says.

"Some can do that silently within the vehicle, even seated next to one another," he says. "Others will need to pull over in a town or out on the road, and allow each other that space. Without planning a method for conflict management ahead of time, the van ... can quickly become a toxic and unhealthy environment."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 697182

Reported Deaths: 8169
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1427711862
Ramsey59431953
Dakota53075503
Anoka48987486
Washington31228315
Stearns25428242
St. Louis20900339
Scott20039146
Wright18954165
Olmsted16269112
Sherburne13840106
Carver1237052
Clay936897
Rice9278125
Blue Earth888747
Crow Wing8070102
Kandiyohi753292
Chisago733858
Otter Tail689897
Benton6653102
Mower576238
Winona564852
Goodhue560581
Douglas549484
Beltrami534672
Itasca532572
Steele520221
McLeod519665
Isanti500470
Morrison478263
Nobles455650
Becker455060
Polk444575
Freeborn438142
Lyon402454
Carlton399160
Nicollet387848
Pine384026
Mille Lacs363860
Brown358244
Cass355536
Le Sueur348230
Todd333034
Meeker314049
Waseca297626
Martin271633
Wabasha25005
Dodge24865
Hubbard241941
Roseau238224
Houston211217
Redwood206642
Fillmore204510
Renville204248
Pennington196022
Wadena192927
Faribault184925
Sibley180310
Cottonwood179424
Chippewa173439
Kanabec168329
Aitkin159239
Watonwan157211
Rock142919
Jackson136112
Pope13378
Yellow Medicine128720
Pipestone126126
Koochiching125119
Swift120319
Murray117610
Stevens110011
Clearwater109218
Marshall107619
Lake94321
Wilkin91014
Lac qui Parle89424
Mahnomen7339
Big Stone7024
Grant6938
Norman6829
Lincoln6724
Kittson54222
Unassigned52893
Red Lake5067
Traverse4375
Lake of the Woods4204
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 36°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Image

Med City Mover

Image

Mayo expert on boosters and vaccinations

Community Events