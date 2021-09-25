Clear

Most students in a Tennessee school district must wear masks starting Monday following a court order

Most students in a Tennessee school district must wear masks starting Monday following a court order

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 4:21 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 4:21 AM
Posted By: By Rebekah Riess and Dave Alsup, CNN

The 60,000 students attending classes in an eastern Tennessee county will be required to wear face masks indoors and on school buses starting Monday following a court order.

On Friday, US District Judge J. Ronnie Greer granted a motion for a preliminary injunction against the Knox County Board of Education and Gov. Bill Lee's executive order that allows an opt-out for parents from any order requiring face coverings.

The judge ruled that the plaintiffs, four families who have children with medical conditions, had met their burden of establishing that they are entitled to a preliminary injunction.

The board was ordered with immediate effect to enforce a mask mandate that was instituted last year, and the governor is prohibited from enforcing his executive order in Knox County that would allow parents to opt-out of that mandate, the judge said. Exceptions could be made for individuals with autism or a tracheotomy, the judge said.

CNN has reached out to the governor's office for comment.

School Superintendent Bob Thomas, in a message to parents, said that as a result, "all our students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear a face covering when indoors at one of our facilities or riding a school bus or shuttle, until further notice."

"We recognize that this is a sensitive topic and that there are a wide variety of strongly held feelings about Covid-19 mitigation measures," Thomas said. "At the same time, I want to make very clear that we are required to implement this order."

In an executive order dated August 6, 2021, Gov. Lee said parents could opt-out by notifying a local education authority if they didn't want their children to wear masks, according to the court order.

On September 1, the Knox County Board of Education voted 5-4 not to renew a mask mandate that had been in effect in the previous school year.

The court order noted that the decision was "at odds with the guidelines of the Knox County Health Department, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), all of which recommend masks for all students enrolled in through twelfth grade."

Earlier this week, the American Academy of Pediatrics reported the second-highest total of new diagnoses among children over the course of the pandemic, with 225,978.

The rise in cases comes as many students return to classrooms while not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccines. Studies are underway for younger children, but currently only children 12 and older can get inoculated.

Two studies released Friday support the CDC recommendation for universal indoor masking in schools.

One study in Arizona showed schools with no masking requirement were about 3.5 times more likely to have a Covid-19 outbreak than schools that had a universal masking requirement. And a second study showed counties across the US where schools required mask use also had less transmission of the virus in the community in general.

Knox County, whose main city is Knoxville, has a population of 470,000 people, according to the census.

Nearly 60% of the county's eligible population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 694320

Reported Deaths: 8142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1423771859
Ramsey59270950
Dakota52926503
Anoka48822485
Washington31123312
Stearns25308241
St. Louis20783337
Scott19966146
Wright18874163
Olmsted16191112
Sherburne13779105
Carver1232552
Clay930196
Rice9242125
Blue Earth885747
Crow Wing8008102
Kandiyohi751491
Chisago729258
Otter Tail684095
Benton6616102
Mower573938
Winona562752
Goodhue558981
Douglas546484
Itasca529272
Beltrami527572
Steele516521
McLeod516164
Isanti499070
Morrison475763
Nobles454850
Becker449960
Polk442175
Freeborn436040
Lyon401054
Carlton396960
Nicollet386448
Pine381626
Mille Lacs361860
Brown355244
Cass352636
Le Sueur346530
Todd330334
Meeker312649
Waseca295725
Martin270533
Wabasha24874
Dodge24755
Hubbard240441
Roseau237424
Houston209816
Redwood205142
Renville203148
Fillmore202210
Pennington194922
Wadena190527
Faribault183725
Sibley179610
Cottonwood178824
Chippewa173139
Kanabec167329
Aitkin158038
Watonwan156811
Rock142419
Jackson135812
Pope13418
Yellow Medicine127720
Pipestone125826
Koochiching123719
Swift118719
Murray117210
Stevens113711
Clearwater107118
Marshall106719
Lake93221
Wilkin90714
Lac qui Parle89224
Mahnomen7239
Big Stone7034
Grant6918
Norman6749
Lincoln6694
Kittson53922
Unassigned51193
Red Lake5017
Traverse4345
Lake of the Woods4194
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Mason City
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 37°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Image

Med City Mover

Image

Mayo expert on boosters and vaccinations

Community Events