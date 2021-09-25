Clear

UK and France reheat one of the world's oldest rivalries at a risky time for both

UK and France reheat one of the world's oldest rivalries at a risky time for both

Posted: Sep 25, 2021 12:30 AM
Updated: Sep 25, 2021 12:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Luke McGee, CNN

In the week that world leaders gathered in New York City for the UN General Assembly, one person's absence cast a long shadow over what was already set to be a tense few days.

French President Emmanuel Macron was never going to be at UNGA in person. It was, however, impossible to detach his non-attendance -- even in virtual form -- from the spat that broke out following the submarine deal between Australia, the UK and US (AUKUS), which subsequently saw the Australian government ditch a multi-billion-dollar agreement with France.

French officials have been, justifiably, furious. Three of its supposed allies struck a deal behind its back with one reneging on a contract agreed years ago. For a man who has spent his presidency presenting himself as Europe's most serious leader both internally and on the world stage, it was a major embarrassment.

Conversely, for Boris Johnson, the man who led the Brexit campaign and has been accused of making his country insular and a global insignificance, this was a hat-trick. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with US President Joe Biden; agreeing a deal with two nations on opposite sides of the world; poking France in the eye in the process.

It's the final point that best explains both the hostile rhetoric that has come out of France and goading language from British over the past week.

When France withdrew its ambassadors from Washington DC and Canberra, it elected not to do the same in Britain, which was seen as a snub, of sorts. France's Europe minister called the UK a "junior partner" that had accepted its "vacillation" by the US.

Johnson responded to the hostility by saying, tellingly in broken French, that some people need to get a grip and give him a break.

"I just think it's time for some of our dearest friends around the world to 'prenez un grip' about all this, 'donnez-moi un break'," he said to reporters during his US trip.

As childish as all this seems, it could be consequential.

France and the UK have long been neighbors who love to hate one another.

"Politics is often as simple as: People like being on one side of a rivalry and love it when they get one over their rival," says Rob Ford, professor of politics at the University of Manchester.

The past week must have been incredibly difficult for Macron to swallow. Not only did the AUKUS deal undermine France's claim to be Europe's most serious geopolitical player, but Johnson went on to score a series of wins in America -- a meeting in the White House; global leaders supporting his climate goals; an end to the US travel ban. All the while, Macron was absent and scorned.

Ford points out that this plays into a particular strength of Johnson's: using undiplomatic language -- "get a grip" -- that is likely to cause offense while amusing his domestic audience.

But why would he, or any world leader, want to even risk causing such offense? Bluntly, engaging in a bitter spat politically suits Macron and Johnson rather well right now.

First, Macron.

Aurelien Mondon, senior lecturer at the University of Bath, explains that this is a "good opportunity for him to appear statesmanlike" while France is "only a few months away from the presidential election. This sets him apart from many other candidates who have very little experience in such matters."

It also helps Macron underscore one of his key objectives: bringing the European Union together on matters such as defense, something that would have been impossible had the UK not voted to leave.

"It's no secret that Macron wants to build up an EU pillar within NATO and the EU to have greater defense capabilities," says Emmanuelle Schon Quinlivan, lecturer in European politics at the University of Cork. "He's now able to use the AUKUS row to say the EU cannot rely on the US or the UK."

She also points out that during the Brexit negotiation process, it was Macron who consistently took the hardest line with the UK and was at times the biggest risk to a Brexit deal.

Which brings us to Johnson.

"He is a leader who is arguably at his best when he is fighting an enemy," says Ford. "Post-Brexit, the incentive to play up minor conflicts with France is greater because it can no longer punish us inside the structures of the EU."

However, Ford points out that this could go wrong "if Macron looks for revenge and wants to make Johnson look stupid."

The most obvious area where he could seek to punish Johnson is by pushing the EU to take legal action over the UK's failure to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol in full.

"If France presses the EU to take Britain to court and Britain retaliates by triggering Article 16 of the protocol -- allowing the UK to take unilateral action -- it would represent a serious escalation in tension," says Anand Menon, professor of European politics at King's College London.

How likely are things to get out of hand?

There is limited good faith between Paris and London right now.

And a poor relationship affects lots of important issues between neighbors.

The UK government has been working with France to stem the flow of irregular migrants traveling across the English Channel.

Julian King, Britain's former ambassador to France, says that without the French incentivized to "enthusiastically patrol those beaches," crossing the Channel becomes "much easier for those wanting to smuggle people into the UK." This would be a problem for a government that has taken such a hard stance on migration.

He adds that beyond intergovernmental bilateral issues like defense, political rows can spill into a toxic atmosphere in wider society, which in turn could cause spats that are out of either government's hands -- for example fishing boats ramming each other at sea.

"It's not just the UK where some in the media are ready to whip up bad feeling. Politicians, on both sides, should focus on lowering the temperature, not fanning the flames," King says.

One consequence of the tumultuous past five years in world politics is a bizarre dynamic of diplomatic competition in Europe.

The UK, outside the EU, wants desperately to be the best friend of English-speaking democracies like the US, Australia, Canada and others.

Simultaneously, the EU is trying to build its own power base that, while independent of the US, will force Washington and other global players to take it seriously. Despite its best efforts, the 27 member states cannot agree on some of the most basic principles of what this EU Mark Two will be.

In this environment, artificial rows are inevitable and, in some cases, useful. What leaders must be careful of, however, is not letting them boil over from performative fluff into policies that are damaging to themselves and others.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 694320

Reported Deaths: 8142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1423771859
Ramsey59270950
Dakota52926503
Anoka48822485
Washington31123312
Stearns25308241
St. Louis20783337
Scott19966146
Wright18874163
Olmsted16191112
Sherburne13779105
Carver1232552
Clay930196
Rice9242125
Blue Earth885747
Crow Wing8008102
Kandiyohi751491
Chisago729258
Otter Tail684095
Benton6616102
Mower573938
Winona562752
Goodhue558981
Douglas546484
Itasca529272
Beltrami527572
Steele516521
McLeod516164
Isanti499070
Morrison475763
Nobles454850
Becker449960
Polk442175
Freeborn436040
Lyon401054
Carlton396960
Nicollet386448
Pine381626
Mille Lacs361860
Brown355244
Cass352636
Le Sueur346530
Todd330334
Meeker312649
Waseca295725
Martin270533
Wabasha24874
Dodge24755
Hubbard240441
Roseau237424
Houston209816
Redwood205142
Renville203148
Fillmore202210
Pennington194922
Wadena190527
Faribault183725
Sibley179610
Cottonwood178824
Chippewa173139
Kanabec167329
Aitkin158038
Watonwan156811
Rock142419
Jackson135812
Pope13418
Yellow Medicine127720
Pipestone125826
Koochiching123719
Swift118719
Murray117210
Stevens113711
Clearwater107118
Marshall106719
Lake93221
Wilkin90714
Lac qui Parle89224
Mahnomen7239
Big Stone7034
Grant6918
Norman6749
Lincoln6694
Kittson53922
Unassigned51193
Red Lake5017
Traverse4345
Lake of the Woods4194
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 37°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

White House responds to CDC COVID booster shot recommendations

Image

White House Responds

${item.thumbnail.title}

One-on-one with "Long Island Medium" ahead of Rochester appearance

Image

Ribbon cut on new playground equipment at two Mason CIty schools

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Image

Med City Mover

Image

Mayo expert on boosters and vaccinations

Community Events