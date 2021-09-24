Clear

Researchers who developed the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines win "America's Nobel"

Researchers who developed the mRNA technology behind Covid vaccines win "America's Nobel"

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 9:20 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: By Maggie Fox, CNN

Two US researchers who developed the technology that underlies both the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines won a prestigious medical prize Friday often known as "America's Nobel."

Dr. Drew Weissman and Katalin Karikó of the University of Pennsylvania share the 2021 Lasker clinical medical research award for their work developing messenger RNA technology, the Lasker Foundation said.

"This breakthrough enabled rapid development of highly effective Covid-19 vaccines. In addition to providing a tool for quelling a devastating pandemic, the innovation is fueling progress toward treatments and preventives for a range of different illnesses," the Foundation, which has been giving the awards since 1945, said in a statement.

Their technology is licensed to both BioNTech, which partners with Pfizer to make its vaccine, and Moderna, whose vaccine was developed in part with US federal research funding.

"The global impact and recognition of Weissman and Karikó's work has its roots in their years of research together at the University of Pennsylvania investigating mRNA as a potential therapeutic," the University of Pennsylvania said in a statement.

"Their groundbreaking study published in 2005 found that their concept -- which brought fresh hope to a field beset by skepticism and false starts -- could be a reality: that mRNA could be altered and then delivered effectively into the body to initiate a protective immune response. Their method to turn cells into factories that can temporarily produce proteins that serve as therapeutic compounds or stimulate the body's immune system to attack a specific pathogen also minimizes harmful inflammatory responses."

Using RNA is a safe way to make vaccines, the foundation said. "Unlike DNA, mRNA would not threaten the recipient cell's genomic integrity because it cannot integrate into the chromosome and interrupt resident genes or wreak other mutational havoc," it said.

The technology allows labs to make vaccines very quickly -- must faster than older technology -- and helped Pfizer and Moderna start making vaccines the day the novel coronavirus was sequenced in January of 2020.

Karikó and Weissman will split $250,000.

"Sometimes, we asked a question and made an experiment. And of course, instead of the answer, we got 100 more questions. It was very enjoyable. I would like to emphasize that to be a scientist is a joy," Karikó said in a statement.

Previous winners of Lasker awards include Jonas Salk, who developed a polio vaccine, Dr. William Foege, who helped eradicate smallpox and who is a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dozens of Lasker awardees have gone on to be awarded Nobel prizes.

Dr. David Baltimore, a California Institute of Technology researcher who won a Nobel Prize for helping discover reverse transcriptase --used by some viruses to copy their genetic material -- also won a Lasker on Friday.

Balitmore, the the founding director of the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research at MIT, is one of the world's leading HIV/AIDS researchers. He was awarded the Lasker-Koshland Award for Special Achievement in Medical Science.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 694320

Reported Deaths: 8142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1423771859
Ramsey59270950
Dakota52926503
Anoka48822485
Washington31123312
Stearns25308241
St. Louis20783337
Scott19966146
Wright18874163
Olmsted16191112
Sherburne13779105
Carver1232552
Clay930196
Rice9242125
Blue Earth885747
Crow Wing8008102
Kandiyohi751491
Chisago729258
Otter Tail684095
Benton6616102
Mower573938
Winona562752
Goodhue558981
Douglas546484
Itasca529272
Beltrami527572
Steele516521
McLeod516164
Isanti499070
Morrison475763
Nobles454850
Becker449960
Polk442175
Freeborn436040
Lyon401054
Carlton396960
Nicollet386448
Pine381626
Mille Lacs361860
Brown355244
Cass352636
Le Sueur346530
Todd330334
Meeker312649
Waseca295725
Martin270533
Wabasha24874
Dodge24755
Hubbard240441
Roseau237424
Houston209816
Redwood205142
Renville203148
Fillmore202210
Pennington194922
Wadena190527
Faribault183725
Sibley179610
Cottonwood178824
Chippewa173139
Kanabec167329
Aitkin158038
Watonwan156811
Rock142419
Jackson135812
Pope13418
Yellow Medicine127720
Pipestone125826
Koochiching123719
Swift118719
Murray117210
Stevens113711
Clearwater107118
Marshall106719
Lake93221
Wilkin90714
Lac qui Parle89224
Mahnomen7239
Big Stone7034
Grant6918
Norman6749
Lincoln6694
Kittson53922
Unassigned51193
Red Lake5017
Traverse4345
Lake of the Woods4194
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New Playgrounds In Mason City

Image

Coulee Bank offers free shredding event

Image

Free Shredding Day

Image

Med City Mover offers people a sneak peek of new transportation

Image

Med City Mover

Image

Mayo expert on boosters and vaccinations

Image

Mayo Experts On Booster Shots

${item.thumbnail.title}

Law Enforcement Torch Run ignites support for Special Olympic athletes

Image

Torch Run

Image

Ryan's Evening Forecast (9/24/21)

Community Events