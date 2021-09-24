Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Washington, DC, police officer charged with murder in connection with man's death after a police pursuit

Article Image

Washington, DC, police officer charged with murder in connection with man's death after a police pursuit

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Christina Carrega

A Washington, DC, police officer and a police lieutenant were indicted Friday in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man, the Justice Department announced.

Metropolitan Police Department Officer Terence Sutton was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Karon Hylton-Brown along with federal charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Lieutenant Andrew Zabavsky faces federal conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges.

CNN reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department for comment. On Friday, attorneys for Sutton and Zabavsky entered not guilty pleas on their clients' behalf.

The indictment alleges that Sutton and Zabavsky attempted to "hide from MPD officials the circumstances of the traffic collision leading to Hylton-Brown's death, to prevent an internal investigation of the incident and referral of the matter to federal authorities for a criminal civil rights investigation."

"Transparency in policing operations requires an independent review of police use of force," DC Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee said in a Friday news conference, following the announcement of the charges. "This is the process of accountability. MPD respects and supports investigations undertaken by the United States Attorney's Office.

"At the conclusion of legal proceedings, regardless of the outcome, MPD is then authorized to conduct its own administrative investigation," the chief said.

Hylton-Brown's death last year sparked days of protests and riots outside the police precinct in the neighborhood where the incident took place.

Hylton-Brown was driving a Revel scooter on the sidewalk on October 23 without a helmet, prompting officers to turn on their emergency lights and attempt to make a traffic stop, police said in a news release at the time.

Sutton was driving an unmarked police car that Friday night with three other unidentified officers inside and Zabavsky was alone in his marked police car, according to the indictment.

They both pursued Hylton-Brown since "driving a moped on the sidewalk and riding a moped without a helmet are municipal traffic violations," the indictment said.

Sutton pursued Hylton-Brown for more than three minutes through neighborhood streets, the indictment said, and at times accelerated "to more than double the residential speed limit," the indictment said, adding that the pursuit lasted for more than 10 blocks.

While Zabavsky assisted in initiating the pursuit and activated his emergency lights, he was separated from the pursuit after several blocks, and continued to drive in a parallel path, communicating with Sutton over a closed police radio channels about their locations in an attempt to intercept Hylton-Brown, the indictment said.

"This channel was not broadcast to the communications dispatcher responsible for coordinating vehicle pursuits or the District Watch Commander, the MPD official to whom Zabavsky reported," the indictment said.

Sutton tailed Hylton-Brown into an alleyway, deactivated his emergency lights and sirens and accelerated behind him as Hylton-Brown approached the alley's exit, where he was struck by an oncoming civilian vehicle, according to the indictment.

"The impact ejected Hylton-Brown off the moped and across the full width of the alley," the indictment said.

Several seconds later, when Zabavsky arrived at the scene, "Hylton-Brown lay in the street motionless, unconscious, and with a pool of blood collecting underneath his head," the indictment said.

Neither Sutton and Zabavsky notified the team responsible for investigating traffic crashes involving serious injuries or death, nor did they inform officials in the chain of command about the pursuit and Hylton-Brown's injuries, the indictment said.

The two "took control of the scene and deliberately neglected to execute their duties properly," it added.

"Fewer than 21 minutes after the collision, before leaving the scene, Sutton and Zabavsky deactivated their MPD-issued body-worn cameras (BWCs) and conferred privately" and at the precinct provided a "misleading account of the incident," according to the indictment.

Sutton denied that he engaged in a pursuit of Hylton-Brown, and Zabavsky withheld information about his involvement in the incident, the indictment said, adding they both "omitted any mention of Hylton-Brown's serious injuries."

Hylton-Brown suffered severe head trauma and died two days later from his injuries, according to the indictment.

It wasn't until after Zabavsky learned of how serious Hylton-Brown's injuries were that he came clean to a superior, according to the indictment.

Sutton had been with the MPD for more than 10 years and was assigned to the Crime Suppression Team, while Zabavsky had been with the MPD for 18 years and supervised the officers in the same district Sutton was assigned to.

On Friday, Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui ordered Sutton to home detention and Zabavsky to a high-intensity supervised program that includes electronic monitoring and a curfew.

Sutton's attorney, J. Michael Hannon, said his client has been suspended without pay since the incident and has received death threats. If convicted, Sutton faces the maximum of life in prison. The next court date is October 4.

The two are currently on administrative leave, Contee, the police chief said during the news conference.

"What happens, the members were served today with a notice of intent to suspend them indefinitely," he said. "There's an appeal process that they're able to go through and once they go through that process, at the end of it, a final determination will be made as of their status."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 694320

Reported Deaths: 8142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1423771859
Ramsey59270950
Dakota52926503
Anoka48822485
Washington31123312
Stearns25308241
St. Louis20783337
Scott19966146
Wright18874163
Olmsted16191112
Sherburne13779105
Carver1232552
Clay930196
Rice9242125
Blue Earth885747
Crow Wing8008102
Kandiyohi751491
Chisago729258
Otter Tail684095
Benton6616102
Mower573938
Winona562752
Goodhue558981
Douglas546484
Itasca529272
Beltrami527572
Steele516521
McLeod516164
Isanti499070
Morrison475763
Nobles454850
Becker449960
Polk442175
Freeborn436040
Lyon401054
Carlton396960
Nicollet386448
Pine381626
Mille Lacs361860
Brown355244
Cass352636
Le Sueur346530
Todd330334
Meeker312649
Waseca295725
Martin270533
Wabasha24874
Dodge24755
Hubbard240441
Roseau237424
Houston209816
Redwood205142
Renville203148
Fillmore202210
Pennington194922
Wadena190527
Faribault183725
Sibley179610
Cottonwood178824
Chippewa173139
Kanabec167329
Aitkin158038
Watonwan156811
Rock142419
Jackson135812
Pope13418
Yellow Medicine127720
Pipestone125826
Koochiching123719
Swift118719
Murray117210
Stevens113711
Clearwater107118
Marshall106719
Lake93221
Wilkin90714
Lac qui Parle89224
Mahnomen7239
Big Stone7034
Grant6918
Norman6749
Lincoln6694
Kittson53922
Unassigned51193
Red Lake5017
Traverse4345
Lake of the Woods4194
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

North Iowa bank rejects proposed federal policy

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/23/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Image

Minnesota ICU beds

Image

Rochester women's shelter

Image

Mayor Norton shares takeaways from visit to sister cities abroad

${item.thumbnail.title}

Congressman pushes for more COVID relief, drawing purpose in part from Rochester business owner

Image

Appreciating the American Rocky Mountains

Image

Local food banks receive grant from Feeding America

Image

Rochester seeking bids for upcoming bike trail to Chester Woods Park

Community Events