Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Masks in school help prevent Covid-19 outbreaks and spread, CDC studies find

Masks in school help prevent Covid-19 outbreaks and spread, CDC studies find

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 4:40 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 4:40 PM
Posted By: By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

Covid-19 outbreaks are far more likely in schools that don't require students and staff to wear masks, new data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Two studies released Friday support the agency's recommendation for universal indoor masking in schools.

One study in Arizona showed schools with no masking requirement were about 3.5 times more likely to have a Covid-19 outbreak than schools that had a universal masking requirement.

A second study showed counties across the US where schools required mask use also had less transmission of the virus in the community in general.

For the first study, researcher looked at data covering about 1,000 K-12 schools in Arizona's Maricopa and Pima Counties, which are home to more than three-quarters of the state's population.

A school was considered to have a masking requirement if all people -- including students, staff, faculty and visitors -- were required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. A school was considered to have an outbreak if there were two or more news cases among students or staff within a 14-day period, beginning a week after school started.

From mid-July through the end of August, 191 school-associated outbreaks occurred, according to the CDC. Schools with universal masking requirements in place at the start of school accounted for about 31% of the set of schools analyzed, but only about 8% of outbreaks. Meanwhile, schools with no masking requirement accounted for 59% of those outbreaks, but less than half (48%) of the total set of schools analyzed.

In early August, the CDC adjusted recommendations for masking in schools to include everyone, regardless of vaccination status, due to the prevalence of the more contagious Delta variant.

"I would say that data actually absolutely show that masking decreases outbreaks in schools," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. "So with the purpose of keeping our kids in school, getting them in school, having them be safe, masks really are the way to go."

Another CDC study published Friday suggests that the effects of masking policies in schools appear to extend beyond classroom walls, too.

The study found that case rates among children increased more in counties where schools did not have mask requirements than they did in counties where schools mandated universal masking.

Between the week before school started and the week after school started, pediatric case rates increased more than twice as much in counties with no school mask requirements as they did in counties with school mask requirements.

Counties without school mask requirements added an average of about 35 new pediatric cases per 100,000 children each day over that two-week span, compared to a growth of about 16 new pediatric cases per 100,000 children each day in counties with school mask requirements.

For this study, the CDC analyzed pediatric case rates in about 500 counties in which mask requirements were consistent for all schools in the county and were applicable to either all students or no students. Findings were adjusted to control for pediatric vaccination rates at the county level, but not for vaccination rates among teachers or school testing data. Vaccination data is not available at the school level.

The CDC emphasizes the importance of "layered prevention strategies" -- including vaccination, testing, enhanced ventilation and physical distancing along with masking -- to stop the spread of Covid-19 and create safe in-school environments with minimal disruptions.

A third study published Friday by the CDC found that 96% of K-12 schools in the country have been fully open for in-person learning. But more than 900,000 students and nearly 60,000 teachers were affected by closures related to Covid-19 outbreaks between August and mid-September. The closures affected schools in 44 states and most were in the South.

In recent weeks, children 5 and up have had higher Covid-19 case rates than any other age group, according to data from the CDC. Children ages 12 to 17 also have the lowest vaccination rates of any age group. Children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration and a board member of Pfizer, said that it's not yet time for masks to be optional in schools.

"I think we're going to have to get to a point where the vaccines are widely available in schools," he told CNN Thursday. "Schools aren't inherently safe environments, but they can be made more safe by taking proper precautions. Masks are certainly one tool."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 694320

Reported Deaths: 8142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1423771859
Ramsey59270950
Dakota52926503
Anoka48822485
Washington31123312
Stearns25308241
St. Louis20783337
Scott19966146
Wright18874163
Olmsted16191112
Sherburne13779105
Carver1232552
Clay930196
Rice9242125
Blue Earth885747
Crow Wing8008102
Kandiyohi751491
Chisago729258
Otter Tail684095
Benton6616102
Mower573938
Winona562752
Goodhue558981
Douglas546484
Itasca529272
Beltrami527572
Steele516521
McLeod516164
Isanti499070
Morrison475763
Nobles454850
Becker449960
Polk442175
Freeborn436040
Lyon401054
Carlton396960
Nicollet386448
Pine381626
Mille Lacs361860
Brown355244
Cass352636
Le Sueur346530
Todd330334
Meeker312649
Waseca295725
Martin270533
Wabasha24874
Dodge24755
Hubbard240441
Roseau237424
Houston209816
Redwood205142
Renville203148
Fillmore202210
Pennington194922
Wadena190527
Faribault183725
Sibley179610
Cottonwood178824
Chippewa173139
Kanabec167329
Aitkin158038
Watonwan156811
Rock142419
Jackson135812
Pope13418
Yellow Medicine127720
Pipestone125826
Koochiching123719
Swift118719
Murray117210
Stevens113711
Clearwater107118
Marshall106719
Lake93221
Wilkin90714
Lac qui Parle89224
Mahnomen7239
Big Stone7034
Grant6918
Norman6749
Lincoln6694
Kittson53922
Unassigned51193
Red Lake5017
Traverse4345
Lake of the Woods4194
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Warmup ahead of workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

North Iowa bank rejects proposed federal policy

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/23/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Image

Minnesota ICU beds

Image

Rochester women's shelter

Image

Mayor Norton shares takeaways from visit to sister cities abroad

${item.thumbnail.title}

Congressman pushes for more COVID relief, drawing purpose in part from Rochester business owner

Image

Appreciating the American Rocky Mountains

Image

Local food banks receive grant from Feeding America

Image

Rochester seeking bids for upcoming bike trail to Chester Woods Park

Community Events