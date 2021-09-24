Clear
CIA Directors Fast Facts

CIA Directors Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at directors of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). As part of America's intelligence community, the CIA collects information about foreign governments, organized crime and terrorist groups.

September 18, 1947 - The Central Intelligence Agency is established. It was created by President Harry S. Truman under the National Security Act of 1947.

December 2004 - President George W. Bush signs terrorism prevention legislation, changing the director of central intelligence position to the director of the CIA. Porter Goss is the first "D/CIA" after the reorganization.

William J. Burns

- March 19, 2021-present
- Appointed by President Joe Biden.
- Career Foreign Service officer
- Other Experience - Deputy Secretary of State, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and US Ambassador to Russia and Jordan.

Sidney Souers
- January 23-June 10, 1946
- Appointed by Truman as Director of Central Intelligence within the National Intelligence Authority.
- Military Career - Rear Admiral, US Navy; Deputy Chief of Naval Intelligence
- Later Career - first Executive Secretary, National Security Council (1947-1950)

Hoyt S. Vandenberg
- June 10, 1946-May 1, 1947
- Appointed by Truman as Director of Central Intelligence within the National Intelligence Authority.
- Military Career - General, US Army Air Corps
- Later Career - Vice Chief of Staff, Air Force; Chief of Staff, Air Force

Roscoe H. Hillenkoetter
- May 1, 1947-October 7, 1950
- Appointed by Truman as Director of Central Intelligence within the National Intelligence Authority.
- November 24, 1947- Reappointed, first director under the new National Security Act
- December 8, 1947- Senate confirmation
- Military Career - Rear Admiral, US Navy; Officer in Charge of Intelligence, Staff of Pacific Commander, Adm. Chester W. Nimitz
- Later Career - Vice Admiral; Inspector General of the Navy

Walter Bedell Smith
- October 7, 1950-February 9, 1953
- Appointed by Truman.
- Military Career - Lt. General, US Army; Chief of Staff for Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower; Commander, First Army
- Other Experience - Ambassador to the Soviet Union (1946-1949)
- Later Career - Undersecretary of State (1953-1954)

Allen Dulles
- February 26, 1953-November 29, 1961
- Appointed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
- Experience - US Diplomatic Service (1916-1926); Head, Office of Strategic Services, Bern, Switzerland (1942-1945); Deputy Director for Plans, CIA; Deputy Director, CIA

John A. McCone
- November 29, 1961-April 28, 1965
- Appointed by President John F. Kennedy.
- Military Career - Deputy Secretary of Defense; Under Secretary of the Air Force
- Other Experience - Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission

William F. Raborn Jr.
- April 28, 1965-June 30, 1966
- Appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson.
- Military Career - Vice Admiral; Director, US Navy Special Projects Office; Deputy Chief of Naval Operations

Richard Helms
- June 30, 1966-February 2, 1973
- Appointed by Johnson.
- Military Career - US Naval Reserve
- Other experience - Office of Strategic Services (1943-1947); Deputy Director for Plans, CIA
- Later Career - US Ambassador to Iran (1973-1977)

James Schlesinger
- February 3, 1973-July 2, 1973
- Appointed by President Richard M. Nixon.
- Experience - University of Virginia, Economics professor; Assistant Director, Office of Management and Budget; Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission
- Later Career - Secretary of Defense (1973-1975); Secretary of Energy (1977-1979)

William Colby
- September 4, 1973-January 30, 1976
- Appointed by Nixon.
- Military Career - US Army enlisted as 2nd Lt.
- Other Experience - Office of Strategic Services (1943-1945), moved up through the ranks of the CIA; Deputy Director for Operations, CIA; attorney

George H. W. Bush
- January 30, 1976-January 20, 1977
- Appointed by President Gerald R. Ford.
- Military Career - Navy pilot
- Other Experience - Texas Congressman; United Nations Ambassador; Chairman, Republican National Committee; Chief US Liaison Office, China
- Later Career - US Vice President and President

Stansfield Turner
- March 9, 1977-January 20, 1981
- Appointed by President Jimmy Carter.
- Military Career - Admiral, US Navy; Director, Systems Analysis Division, Office of Chief of Naval Operations; President, US Naval War College; Commander, US Second Fleet; Commander in Chief, Allied Forces Southern Europe, NATO

William Casey
- January 28, 1981-January 29, 1987
- Appointed by President Ronald Reagan.
- Military Career - Officer, US Naval Reserve
- Other Experience - attorney; Office of Strategic Services (1943-1945); Chairman, SEC; Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs; president and chairman, US Export-Import Bank; President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board; manager, Reagan presidential campaign

William Webster
- May 26, 1987-August 31, 1991
- Appointed by Reagan.
- Military Career - Lieutenant, US Navy
- Other Experience - US Attorney; Judge, US District Court and US Court of Appeals 8th Circuit; Director, FBI (1978-1987)

Robert Gates
- November 6, 1991-January 20, 1993
- Appointed by George H.W. Bush.
- Experience - Intelligence analyst, CIA; National Security Council staff; Deputy Director of CIA; Chairman, National Intelligence Council; Deputy Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs; Assistant to the President and Deputy for National Security Affairs; Secretary of Defense (2006-2011)

R. James Woolsey Jr.
- February 5, 1993-January 10, 1995
- Appointed by President Bill Clinton.
- Military Career - Captain, US Army
- Other Experience - National Security Council Staff; General Counsel, Senate Committee on Armed Services; Under Secretary of the Navy; Adviser with US Delegation to SALT I; Ambassador and US representative, negotiations on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe

John Deutch
- May 10, 1995-December 15, 1996
- Appointed by Clinton.
- Experience - Systems analyst, Defense Department; Under Secretary of Energy; Under Secretary of Defense; Deputy Secretary of Defense
- Later Career - Professor of Chemistry, MIT

George Tenet
- July 11, 1997-July 11, 2004
- Appointed by Clinton.
- Experience - Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (1982-1988); Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Intelligence Programs, National Security Council; Deputy Director of CIA

Porter Goss
- September 24, 2004-May 5, 2006
- Appointed by George W. Bush.
- Military Career - US Army intelligence officer
- Other Experience - clandestine service officer with the CIA; Sanibel, Florida, City Councilman, Mayor, Lee County Commission Chairman; Florida Congressman; Chairman, House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence

Michael Hayden
- May 30, 2006-February 13, 2009
- Appointed by George W. Bush.
- Military Career - General, US Air Force

Leon Panetta
- February 13, 2009-June 30, 2011
- Appointed by President Barack Obama.
- Military Career - Captain, US Army
- Other Experience - Chief of Staff; California Representative; Chairman, House Committee on the Budget; Director, Office of Management and Budget
- July 1, 2011-February 2013 - Secretary of Defense.

David Petraeus
- September 6, 2011-November 2, 2012
- Appointed by Obama.
- Military Career - Commander, US Central Command (CentCom); Commander, US forces in Afghanistan (USFOR-A) and NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF)

John Brennan
- March 8, 2013-January 20, 2017
- Appointed by Obama.
- Career - joins the CIA in 1980; Chief of Staff, CIA; Deputy Executive Director, CIA; Director of Terrorist Threat Integration Center, CIA; CEO, The Analysis Corporation

Mike Pompeo
- January 23, 2017-April 26, 2018
- Appointed by President Donald Trump
- Military Career - US Army (1986-1991)
- Other Experience - Thayer Aerospace, founder and CEO; Sentry International, president; US Representative from Kansas (2011-2017); Secretary of State (2018-2021)

Gina Haspel
- May 21, 2018-January 19, 2021
- Appointed by Trump
- Career - joins the CIA in 1985; Chief of Station; Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service and Chief of Staff for the Director of the National Clandestine Service
- Acting CIA director after Mike Pompeo is sworn in as Secretary of State
- First woman to become CIA director

