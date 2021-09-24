Clear

The iPhone 13 hits shelves

The iPhone 13 hits shelves

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 8:31 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 8:31 AM
Posted By: By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Apple officially launched its next-generation iPhone 13 line on Friday, with four new smartphones hitting shelves and shipping to customers who secured their orders early.

Last week, the company showed off its latest devices -- the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as a new iPad, iPad mini and Apple Watch -- at a closely-watched media event. Not long after iPhone pre-orders went live three days later, estimated arrival times for some models slipped to October or November. (The Apple Watch is not yet available for purchase.)

The new iPhones don't include any groundbreaking design changes or features, at least compared to last year's 5G announcement. But they do include better cameras, a longer-lasting battery and faster processing. Other additions include a massive storage option for the Pro models (1 terabyte), a new Portrait mode for shooting videos.

The updated iPad line, which is also available in stores, includes a faster processor, a new 12 MP ultrawide camera -- which uses machine learning to adjust the front-facing camera during FaceTime video calls -- and supports a True Tone feature that adjusts the screen's brightness to ambient lighting.

The stakes are high for Apple heading into Friday's launch. The iPhone, specifically, continues to be a major revenue driver for the company and remains central to its ecosystem of products. The releases also come amid some uncertainty: A US judge recently ruled that Apple can no longer prohibit app developers from directing users to payment options outside the App Store. The company is facing antitrust scrutiny from regulators in the US and abroad, and Apple recently confronted weeks of controversy for its approach to combating child exploitation.

While it's common for Apple shipments to be delayed during product launch cycles, shortages in the supply chain could impact how quickly they get into customer hands.

"This is going to be a real test of supply and demand for Apple," said Ramon Llamas, a director at market research firm IDC. "With the advent of the first 5G phone last year and the launch of an iPhone SE, Apple was very well positioned to capitalize on upgrades. This year, the upgrade cycle may be more muted than last year, and that works in Apple's favor should it experience supply issues."

Apple kept its iPhone prices mostly in line with last year's models, despite rumors they'd be priced higher than ever because of current issues with the chip supply chain. The Pro and Pro Max start at $999 and $1,099, respectively. (The iPhone Pro Max with one terabyte of storage costs $1,599.) The phones come in graphite, gold, silver and sierra blue.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 for 128 GB (more storage for its base model than ever before) and the iPhone 13 costs $799, starting with 128 GB. The smartphones come in five new colors: pink, blue, black, white and red.

For people willing to trade in their existing iPhones and commit to a wireless plan for the next few years, the discounts are jaw dropping -- some of which include a free device. The catch, however, is that users will need to trade in relatively new devices, and trade-in programs typically ties customers to a long contract that can include high-priced data plans.

The full-size iPad costs $329 for 64 GB storage -- double the storage that typically ships on an entry-level iPad. For schools, the device costs $299. The iPad mini starts at $499.

The new Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch, which features a slimmer design with a wider screen, will be available later this fall, starting at $399.

"Apple said that it would come out later this fall, so that's between now and late December," Llamas said. "That could be an area where there will be supply issues."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 694320

Reported Deaths: 8142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1423771859
Ramsey59270950
Dakota52926503
Anoka48822485
Washington31123312
Stearns25308241
St. Louis20783337
Scott19966146
Wright18874163
Olmsted16191112
Sherburne13779105
Carver1232552
Clay930196
Rice9242125
Blue Earth885747
Crow Wing8008102
Kandiyohi751491
Chisago729258
Otter Tail684095
Benton6616102
Mower573938
Winona562752
Goodhue558981
Douglas546484
Itasca529272
Beltrami527572
Steele516521
McLeod516164
Isanti499070
Morrison475763
Nobles454850
Becker449960
Polk442175
Freeborn436040
Lyon401054
Carlton396960
Nicollet386448
Pine381626
Mille Lacs361860
Brown355244
Cass352636
Le Sueur346530
Todd330334
Meeker312649
Waseca295725
Martin270533
Wabasha24874
Dodge24755
Hubbard240441
Roseau237424
Houston209816
Redwood205142
Renville203148
Fillmore202210
Pennington194922
Wadena190527
Faribault183725
Sibley179610
Cottonwood178824
Chippewa173139
Kanabec167329
Aitkin158038
Watonwan156811
Rock142419
Jackson135812
Pope13418
Yellow Medicine127720
Pipestone125826
Koochiching123719
Swift118719
Murray117210
Stevens113711
Clearwater107118
Marshall106719
Lake93221
Wilkin90714
Lac qui Parle89224
Mahnomen7239
Big Stone7034
Grant6918
Norman6749
Lincoln6694
Kittson53922
Unassigned51193
Red Lake5017
Traverse4345
Lake of the Woods4194
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 47°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Clouds and showers arrive on Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa bank rejects proposed federal policy

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/23/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Image

Minnesota ICU beds

Image

Rochester women's shelter

Image

Mayor Norton shares takeaways from visit to sister cities abroad

${item.thumbnail.title}

Congressman pushes for more COVID relief, drawing purpose in part from Rochester business owner

Image

Appreciating the American Rocky Mountains

Image

Local food banks receive grant from Feeding America

Image

Rochester seeking bids for upcoming bike trail to Chester Woods Park

Community Events