5 things to know for September 24: Migrants, Covid, Congress, gun violence, Germany

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 6:41 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 6:41 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Hurricane Sam is gathering in the Atlantic, marking the 18th named storm of the season. It's set to become a major hurricane, but we still don't know where exactly it will go.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. Immigration

The Haitian migrant crisis at the southern US border in Texas has exposed deep divides in the Biden administration over how to best address a complex problem with no easy solution. Daniel Foote, the US special envoy for Haiti, resigned yesterday, saying he could not be associated with what he called the "inhumane" decision by the US to deport thousands of Haitian refugees to a homeland in turmoil. He and other Democratic leaders have criticized the administration's vow to turn away Haitian migrants arriving at the border, while some Republicans like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have said the administration isn't doing enough to stem the influx. The Department of Homeland Security has also temporarily suspended the use of horse patrol in the Del Rio, Texas, area after images surfaced of mounted DHS officers aggressively confronting migrants.

2. Coronavirus

Covid-19 vaccine boosters can officially begin for certain groups of adults after the CDC approved the decision. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky recommended boosters for people ages 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, certain people with underlying medical conditions, and people ages 18 to 64 who are at increased risk of Covid-19 because of their workplaces or institutional settings. That last group was actually not included in the recommendations of the CDC's vaccine advisers, but the CDC leader included them in the final approval, in line with FDA recommendations.

3. Congress

The Senate is set to vote Monday on a motion to advance a temporary government funding bill that includes a suspension of the debt ceiling. Republicans are still planning to block the bill because of the debt ceiling provision, which they oppose. If they do and the bill fails, Democrats have two options to address the possible shutdown looming at the end of the month: They could remove the debt ceiling provision from the bill and pass it with GOP support, or they could just let the government go unfunded and blame their colleagues across the aisle. A reminder of the timeline here: Government funding runs out at midnight on September 30. The government will reach its borrowing limit in mid-October, which could trigger a first-ever US default.

4. Tennessee shooting

At least one person was killed and 14 others injured in a shooting yesterday at a Kroger in Collierville, Tennessee, near Memphis. The shooter was also found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police officials said. So far, police don't think there was an incident that led up to the shooting. This year is shaping up to be the worst year for US gun violence in decades, surpassing even last year's unusually high numbers. A total of 14,516 people died from gun violence in the US from January 1 to September 15, marking a 9% increase over last year, according to the Gun Violence Archive. There have been 498 mass shootings during that period -- a 15% increase over last year.

5. Germany

Germany faces a historic general election Sunday as voters determine who will succeed longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel. Merkel, who has led the country since 2005, announced in 2018 that she would not seek reelection after her term. She'll step down once a successor is clear, which may take days or weeks. This landmark decision could open the door for a significant shift in German politics. Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union and the left-leaning Social Democratic Party dominate German politics, but the Green Party is gaining ground, and a far-right party jockeys for fourth place in the hierarchy. The three top parties are well represented now, and the election is bound to be close, as polling suggests a large number of undecided voters.

Kelly Clarkson releases new Christmas single in September because why not

Once fall hits, any holiday is fair game. You want to watch Christmas movies? Plan your Thanksgiving meal? Go for it.

The weird and wonderful outfits of fans at golf's Ryder Cup

It's like the Kentucky Derby, but with ... cheese-heads.

Matthew McConaughey 'measuring' Texas gubernatorial run

Alright, alright, alright. 

New cruise ship to feature world's first free-fall dry slide at sea and a 3-level racetrack

Few phrases inspire a mix of fear and confusion like "free-fall dry slide."

'Tiger King 2' is coming to Netflix

Can we, as a society, handle another season of "Tiger King?" Guess we're going to find out.

TODAY'S NUMBER

85%

That's how much the Biden administration says it will slash the use of hydrofluorocarbons, the potent greenhouse gases used in air conditioning and refrigeration, over the next 15 years. The US Environmental Protection Agency will reduce the production and use of HFCs incrementally, starting with a 10% reduction next year.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"You don't have to dig deep into the draft copy of the Arizona Senate/Cyber Ninja audit report to confirm what I already knew -- the candidates certified by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General -- did, in fact, win."

Jack Sellers, chairman of Maricopa County, Arizona's Republican-led board of supervisors, on a draft report on the partisan review of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county in the 2020 presidential election. The review, which was fueled by ex-President Trump's lies over voter fraud, found a vote count nearly identical to what the county had previously reported.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

I can't believe my phalanges!

What's it like to have talent like this and be able to casually draw a portrait with a few ballpoint pens -- at the same time? (Click here to view.)

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 694320

Reported Deaths: 8142
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1423771859
Ramsey59270950
Dakota52926503
Anoka48822485
Washington31123312
Stearns25308241
St. Louis20783337
Scott19966146
Wright18874163
Olmsted16191112
Sherburne13779105
Carver1232552
Clay930196
Rice9242125
Blue Earth885747
Crow Wing8008102
Kandiyohi751491
Chisago729258
Otter Tail684095
Benton6616102
Mower573938
Winona562752
Goodhue558981
Douglas546484
Itasca529272
Beltrami527572
Steele516521
McLeod516164
Isanti499070
Morrison475763
Nobles454850
Becker449960
Polk442175
Freeborn436040
Lyon401054
Carlton396960
Nicollet386448
Pine381626
Mille Lacs361860
Brown355244
Cass352636
Le Sueur346530
Todd330334
Meeker312649
Waseca295725
Martin270533
Wabasha24874
Dodge24755
Hubbard240441
Roseau237424
Houston209816
Redwood205142
Renville203148
Fillmore202210
Pennington194922
Wadena190527
Faribault183725
Sibley179610
Cottonwood178824
Chippewa173139
Kanabec167329
Aitkin158038
Watonwan156811
Rock142419
Jackson135812
Pope13418
Yellow Medicine127720
Pipestone125826
Koochiching123719
Swift118719
Murray117210
Stevens113711
Clearwater107118
Marshall106719
Lake93221
Wilkin90714
Lac qui Parle89224
Mahnomen7239
Big Stone7034
Grant6918
Norman6749
Lincoln6694
Kittson53922
Unassigned51193
Red Lake5017
Traverse4345
Lake of the Woods4194
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 439050

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Unassigned5300
Adams4254
