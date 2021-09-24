Clear

Sham Arizona 2020 review blows open Trump's election lies -- but he's trying again in Texas

Sham Arizona 2020 review blows open Trump's election lies -- but he's trying again in Texas

Posted: Sep 24, 2021 1:20 AM
Updated: Sep 24, 2021 1:20 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Stephen Collinson, CNN

Donald Trump's effort to destroy confidence in America's elections suffered a serious setback late Thursday after a draft of the sham review ordered by Arizona Republicans confirmed that he had lost to President Joe Biden in the state's critical Maricopa County. But the ex-President's relentless campaign of lies took on new life as he prompted Texas to review its own vote counts.

Details of the partisan report in Arizona emerged hours before GOP members of the state Senate were due to present the findings of an "audit" that Trump supporters believed would back up his false claims of fraud in a state he lost to Biden last November. But the chairman of the Maricopa Board of Supervisors -- which ran the election and rejected Trump's claims -- said the report proved the election results were sound.

"You don't have to dig deep into the draft copy of the Arizona Senate/Cyber Ninja audit report to confirm what I already knew -- the candidates certified by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, Governor, Secretary of State and Attorney General -- did, in fact, win," Chairman Jack Sellers, a Republican, said.

Critics had warned that the firm charged with doing the audit, Cyber Ninjas, had no experience in elections, had links to Trump's orbit and conducted a bizarre process carried out in secrecy.

Maricopa County officials confirmed that the review established Biden's victory over Trump, but they warned that the draft report was "also littered with errors & faulty conclusions about how Maricopa County conducted the 2020 General Election." That material is likely to be seized upon by Trump die-hards seeking to bolster his false claims that he was cheated out of remaining in the White House.

The former President's power to force elements of his Republican Party to reject democratic values was earlier in evidence yet again.

Hours after Trump published a public letter to Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott demanding an election audit, the office of Texas' secretary of state announced Thursday that the process had already begun in the two largest Democratic counties and the two biggest Republican counties, Dallas, Harris, Tarrant and Collin. Trump wrote in his letter that "Texans know voting fraud occurred in some of their counties. Let's get to the bottom of the 2020 presidential election scam!"

The audit will take place even though there is no evidence that the election in the Lone Star State was compromised or saw any significant voter fraud. And Trump won the state easily. The Texas Tribune reported in May that an official in the secretary of state's office had earlier reported to state lawmakers that 2020 voting in Texas was "smooth and secure."

The move is part of a wider effort by Trump to initiate partisan reviews like the one in Arizona to convince Americans of his lies that he was cheated out of office. Audits could also be used by pro-Trump Republicans to justify sweeping state election laws across the country that make it more difficult for minorities and Democrats to vote and easier for partisan officials to interfere in the certification of elections.

In the case of Texas, the audit appears to be another sign of how Trump is able to force state officials -- especially those, like Abbott, who may be hoping to mount future presidential runs and need to stay in good standing with the ex-President's base -- to carry out his undemocratic will. The process will also raise questions about whether a partisan state administration can be trusted to report fairly on how the election was conducted in Democratic counties.

By persuading the Texas authorities to look into the election, Trump gets the veneer of authority for his false claims. And it creates yet another precedent of interference in vote counting and election certification, which was previously seen as walled off from politicization, that threatens to taint elections in 2022, 2024 and for years to come.

The Arizona "audit" has also, as CNN's Fredreka Schouten reported on Thursday, seeded a flurry of attempts to hold copycat reexaminations of already certified election results in battlegrounds like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, where Trump lost -- and even in some states where he won.

All of these ongoing threats to faith in American democracy arise out of Trump's election night claim, "Frankly, we did win this election." The path that the ex-President took led to a cascade of consequences that underscore that while he left the White House on January 20, the threat he poses to American democracy is still growing.

For instance:

  • New evidence emerged this week that Trump was working off a step-by-step plan for a coup as Congress certified Biden's election win on January 6, drawn up by conservative lawyer John Eastman.
  • The Senate select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection issued four subpoenas on Thursday striking at the heart of Trump's orbit as it seeks to find out what was going on around the ex-President on that fateful day. The panel, in its first round of letters, targeted former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, former adviser Steve Bannon and Kash Patel, a former chief of staff to then-acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.
  • Multiple Republican-run states have passed laws designed to suppress Democratic and minority votes -- all justified by Trump's false claims of fraud.
  • Some 78% of Republicans, according to a recent CNN/SSRS poll, now believe -- after months of Trump's propaganda -- that Biden didn't win the election.
  • Trump's lie is infecting the next US election, as he wields his valuable endorsement to make acceptance of his debunked voter fraud claims the price of entry for Republican candidates. Many of these endorsements appear designed to insert his allies into power in offices like state secretary of state and attorney general, where they may be able to influence future elections.

Taken together, these steps, plus the Texas and Arizona audits, reveal a broad effort by Trump and his acolytes to fog the truth about the 2020 election. But they are also meant to provide a rationale and power base for a possible new Trump tilt at the White House in 2024 and to potentially establish a mechanism to steal power.

Trump still fuming over Arizona

Arizona is an especially sore point for the ex-President, who was furious when Fox News, which he regarded as an extension of his team, called the state for Biden on election night, well ahead of other news organizations.

The state was also one of several, including swing states like Georgia and Pennsylvania, where elected officials from both parties and professional election staff stood firm against extraordinary pressure from Trump to change the results. The former President quickly turned against a former favorite, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, who presided over the certification of the election results after saying he was sworn to uphold the law.

The ex-President was still fuming over Ducey's role on Thursday, calling him a "lousy governor" and a "true RINO" (Republican in name only) in an interview with John Fredericks on Real America's Voice, a conservative network. And the ex-President showed that he has high expectations for the Arizona sham audit. "I think the report is going to be very good. I hope they don't soften it," Trump said in an interview that he also used to make a delusional claim that he had won not just Arizona, but also Minnesota in 2020, where he lost to Biden by 7 points.

Arizona was much closer. Biden won the state and its 11 electoral votes by just over 10,400 votes after prevailing in Maricopa -- the most populous county -- following a cliffhanger count that dragged on for days, by 45,000 votes.

Given the lack of a genuine need for the investigation, it has long been clear that the process had two aims. First, to discredit Biden's victory in the key county, Maricopa, that helped him become the first Democrat to win the Grand Canyon State since 1996 on the way to the White House. The second and even more important goal was to appease Trump and curry favor with his core supporters, whose devotion is the driving force within the GOP today.

Just the fact of a fake audit being conducted by a party whose candidate lost an election certified as free and fair marks a political aberration. But the willingness of so many people to buy into a demonstrably false "Big Lie" to keep or win power that mushroomed from the then-President's egotistical refusal on election night to admit that he lost to Biden is extraordinary.

The process is also a symbol of the shameless misinformation and assault on truth now perpetrated by large sections of the Republican Party and a conspiracy-theory-driven conservative media. And it's one of the more extreme expressions of the culture of the confidence trick at the center of Trumpism.

This story and headline have been updated to reflect a draft of findings from an election review ordered by Arizona Senate Republicans.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 692029

Reported Deaths: 8118
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1420361857
Ramsey59138950
Dakota52802499
Anoka48675484
Washington31035311
Stearns25220241
St. Louis20709336
Scott19922146
Wright18796163
Olmsted16101111
Sherburne13732104
Carver1228652
Clay928595
Rice9218124
Blue Earth883747
Crow Wing7961102
Kandiyohi750289
Chisago725258
Otter Tail680795
Benton6577101
Mower570538
Winona561352
Goodhue557680
Douglas543684
Itasca527671
Beltrami521172
McLeod513464
Steele512821
Isanti497170
Morrison473363
Nobles453850
Becker445859
Polk439975
Freeborn434140
Lyon399854
Carlton395659
Nicollet384747
Pine379526
Mille Lacs360360
Brown354244
Cass350835
Le Sueur345930
Todd328434
Meeker311049
Waseca294725
Martin268733
Wabasha24734
Dodge24655
Hubbard238541
Roseau235924
Houston207416
Redwood204042
Renville202548
Fillmore200810
Pennington193622
Wadena189426
Faribault182825
Sibley178810
Cottonwood178524
Chippewa172739
Kanabec167029
Aitkin157338
Watonwan156711
Rock141819
Jackson135412
Pope13478
Yellow Medicine127020
Pipestone125526
Koochiching122319
Stevens121611
Swift118819
Murray116610
Marshall105818
Clearwater105418
Lake93021
Wilkin90314
Lac qui Parle87024
Mahnomen7069
Big Stone7014
Grant6958
Norman6739
Lincoln6624
Kittson53722
Unassigned50993
Red Lake4937
Traverse4325
Lake of the Woods4124
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 438547

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Unassigned270
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Clouds and showers arrive on Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa bank rejects proposed federal policy

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/23/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Image

Minnesota ICU beds

Image

Rochester women's shelter

Image

Mayor Norton shares takeaways from visit to sister cities abroad

${item.thumbnail.title}

Congressman pushes for more COVID relief, drawing purpose in part from Rochester business owner

Image

Appreciating the American Rocky Mountains

Image

Local food banks receive grant from Feeding America

Image

Rochester seeking bids for upcoming bike trail to Chester Woods Park

Community Events