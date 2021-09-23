Clear

Here's what it's like inside a field hospital treating migrants at the US southern border

Here's what it's like inside a field hospital treating migrants at the US southern border

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 8:41 PM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 8:41 PM
Posted By: By Rosa Flores and Christina Maxouris, CNN

Just yards from where thousands of migrants are waiting to be processed by American immigration authorities at the US-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, a new field hospital has opened up.

The hospital became fully operational on Tuesday, and treated roughly 70 patients in its first 24 hours, according to Dr. David Tarantino, chief medical officer for Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Before the facility was opened, CBP emergency medical technicians and paramedics who had been deployed to the border treated about 1,000 people.

"From the beginning, we recognized the humanitarian challenge of this event," Tarantino told CNN's Rosa Flores on Wednesday.

Thousands of migrants, many of them Haitian, have crowded in makeshift camps under the Del Rio International Bridge for days, at one point topping 14,000 people -- sleeping in the dirt, surrounded by garbage and without much food and water. The surging crowds were a result of messages spread by word of mouth or social media that the border at Del Rio was open, US Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz has said.

As of Thursday evening, roughly 3,050 migrants remained under the bridge waiting to be processed, according to Lewis Owens, the Val Verde county judge.

Many of the migrants at the border embarked in monthslong journeys to make it to America. Some Haitians waiting to be processed were living in South America for years, after fleeing their homeland following the 2010 earthquake. Others fled recently, due to a combination of economic depression and political instability following the assassination of the president in July and an earthquake in August that left more than 2,000 people dead.

More than 150 CBP EMTs and paramedics were deployed to assist the migrants at the border, Tarantino said.

"We've been addressing water, sanitation, hygiene, food issues and medical has been a top priority from day 1," he said. "Our idea was to ensure that medical (issues were) covered for the migrants but also protect our workforce, but also lessen the burden on the local health system."

Since the field hospital became fully functional, staff have handled environmental and heat injuries, migrants with nausea, others with respiratory illnesses from the dust and environment, as well as pregnant women with issues or concerns, Tarantino said.

"We did have a delivery the other day that was done on site here, between our EMT, paramedics and our on-site medical team. We were able to handle that, and then we handed that off to the local health system," he added.

The field hospital consists of services including initial triage, vital sign and intake assistance, in which staff members are able to determine whether a case is urgent, or acute and needs emergency treatment or referral, Tarantino said.

"At our peak, we had over 14,000 persons here (at the border) and some of them were here for beyond 24 hours and in the open environment setting. And accounting for the journey that they've had there is certainly a risk for public health and medical issues and concerns," Tarantino said. "So we wanted to be very responsive to medical needs and make sure that we had a robust capability on site."

The Biden administration has faced bipartisan criticism for its handling of the influx of migrants. Some Democratic lawmakers called on the administration to stop deporting those who have fled Haiti and slammed its treatment of the migrants after videos from news outlets appear to show Border Patrol officials using aggressive tactics when confronting them. Officials on Thursday said they would suspend horse patrols.

Department of Homeland Security officials declined to provide a number of how many migrants have been released into the US, saying it takes time to collect that data. They added that there are a number of reasons why people may not be expelled based on case-by-case determinations. One official said "several thousand people" who were in Del Rio are believed to have returned to Mexico.

Twelve repatriation flights have left the US and more than 1,400 Haitians have been returned to Haiti since Sunday, the department said. More than 3,200 Haitians have been moved from the Del Rio camp to CBP custody or other processing facilities along the border to be expelled or placed into removal proceedings.

Daniel Foote, the US special envoy for Haiti, handed in his resignation to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, saying he would "not be associated with the United States inhumane, counterproductive decision to deport thousands of Haitian refugees" from the border and added the US policy approach to Haiti remains "deeply flawed."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 692029

Reported Deaths: 8118
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1420361857
Ramsey59138950
Dakota52802499
Anoka48675484
Washington31035311
Stearns25220241
St. Louis20709336
Scott19922146
Wright18796163
Olmsted16101111
Sherburne13732104
Carver1228652
Clay928595
Rice9218124
Blue Earth883747
Crow Wing7961102
Kandiyohi750289
Chisago725258
Otter Tail680795
Benton6577101
Mower570538
Winona561352
Goodhue557680
Douglas543684
Itasca527671
Beltrami521172
McLeod513464
Steele512821
Isanti497170
Morrison473363
Nobles453850
Becker445859
Polk439975
Freeborn434140
Lyon399854
Carlton395659
Nicollet384747
Pine379526
Mille Lacs360360
Brown354244
Cass350835
Le Sueur345930
Todd328434
Meeker311049
Waseca294725
Martin268733
Wabasha24734
Dodge24655
Hubbard238541
Roseau235924
Houston207416
Redwood204042
Renville202548
Fillmore200810
Pennington193622
Wadena189426
Faribault182825
Sibley178810
Cottonwood178524
Chippewa172739
Kanabec167029
Aitkin157338
Watonwan156711
Rock141819
Jackson135412
Pope13478
Yellow Medicine127020
Pipestone125526
Koochiching122319
Stevens121611
Swift118819
Murray116610
Marshall105818
Clearwater105418
Lake93021
Wilkin90314
Lac qui Parle87024
Mahnomen7069
Big Stone7014
Grant6958
Norman6739
Lincoln6624
Kittson53722
Unassigned50993
Red Lake4937
Traverse4325
Lake of the Woods4124
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 438547

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Unassigned270
Rochester
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Clouds and showers arrive on Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Aaron's Evening Forecast (9/23/21)

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Image

Minnesota ICU beds

Image

Rochester women's shelter

Image

Mayor Norton shares takeaways from visit to sister cities abroad

${item.thumbnail.title}

Congressman pushes for more COVID relief, drawing purpose in part from Rochester business owner

Image

Appreciating the American Rocky Mountains

Image

Local food banks receive grant from Feeding America

Image

Rochester seeking bids for upcoming bike trail to Chester Woods Park

Image

Congressional effort to help small businesses

Community Events