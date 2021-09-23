Clear

'It must stop now.' Marc Benioff says Facebook doesn't care about disinformation

'It must stop now.' Marc Benioff says Facebook doesn't care about disinformation

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 8:10 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 8:10 AM
Posted By: By Matt Egan, CNN Business

From the climate crisis to Covid, Marc Benioff sees a common thread for what ails America today: deception that is allowed to spread like wildfire on Facebook.

"This digital revolution really kind of has the world in its grip. And in that grip, you can see the amount of mistrust and misinformation that is happening," Benioff told CNN.

The Salesforce CEO and owner of Time Magazine warned these lies tricking social media users are making it harder to solve the biggest problems gripping society.

"Look at how it is affecting the world. You can talk about the political process. You can talk about climate. You can talk about the pandemic," Benioff said. "In each and every major topic, it gets connected back to the mistrust that is happening and especially the amount of it being seeded by the social networks. It must stop now."

Benioff is an outspoken critic of Facebook who has previously called for breaking up Mark Zuckerberg's empire, which is now worth nearly $1 trillion.

'Level of deceit'

The Salesforce CEO is ramping up his criticism of Facebook following an investigation from The Wall Street Journal that used internal documents to show the company is not only well aware of its platforms' negative effects on users -- but how it has repeatedly failed to address them.

Over the summer, the White House pressed tech companies, including Facebook, to get a handle on vaccine misinformation. Facebook took action against the so-called "disinformation dozen" a month later.

"Some of these social media companies, especially Facebook, you can see that they don't really care that their platform is filled with all of this disinformation," Benioff said.

The tech billionaire called for Congress to crack down on Facebook's disinformation problem.

"I own Time and I am held accountable for what is produced on my platform," Benioff said, adding that CNN and other media outlets are also held accountable. "In regards to Facebook, they are not held accountable. So they do not have an incentive from the government. That has to change."

Benioff urged Congress to review existing laws to try to stop the "level of deceit" happening on social networks.

Facebook did not respond to requests for comment on Benioff's criticism.

However, the company published a seven-paragraph blog post last weekend defending itself and pushing back on the Journal investigation.

"At the heart of this series is an allegation that is just plain false: that Facebook conducts research and then systematically and willfully ignores it if the findings are inconvenient for the company," Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, wrote in the post. "This impugns the motives and hard work of thousands of researchers, policy experts and engineers at Facebook who strive to improve the quality of our products, and to understand their wider (positive and negative) impact."

After Texas abortion law, Benioff offers to move unhappy workers

Beyond social media, Benioff has been outspoken on social issues -- including the Texas abortion law.

After that law took effect earlier this month, Salesforce announced that it would relocate Texas employees -- and their immediate families -- if they are concerned about access to reproductive care.

"We have this happening on a regular basis," Benioff said. "We have a governor or president or some ministry of some country that makes some kind of discriminatory statement that upsets our employees and our message to our employees is very simple: If you don't like it, you can move. And we'll move you."

Asked if the Texas abortion law gives him pause about doing business or expanding in the state, Benioff suggested Salesforce isn't taking a stand on the law itself and added that employees will have different views on these issues.

"That isn't what this is about. What this is about is telling our employees that we have their back, that if they want to move and they're unhappy that we'll move them," Benioff said, adding that if they want to stay "that's also great." He said, "Our job is to make sure that they have the freedom, and also the liberty, to do what they want to do."

Salesforce is based in San Francisco, but the company also has an office in Austin.

"I'm a fourth generation San Franciscan. We are the home of gay rights and freedom...Of course we're going to act like this," Benioff said. "If you don't like it, we're going to be there for you."

'We're in a climate emergency'

Salesforce recently became one of the only major corporations to publicly support the climate investments in President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion Build Back Better plan.

"We're in a climate emergency," Benioff said when asked about his company's support.

Salesforce also announced this week it is a net zero company across its value chain and now relies on renewable energy for 100% of its operations.

Although Salesforce supports the climate investments in the Build Back Better plan, the Business Roundtable has opposed the legislation. The influential group, which Benioff is a member of, has warned that tax hikes to pay for the new spending would put millions of jobs at risk, stunt wage growth and suppress business investment.

Asked if he would quit the Business Roundtable, Benioff said the debate isn't about the Business Roundtable and stressed the importance of cutting carbon emissions.

"All of us need to become net zero. And that needs to happen right now," he said.

The tax hike debate

During a speech last week, Biden sought to draw attention to unfairness in the US economy by calling out the fact that 55 large corporations paid zero in federal income taxes last year despite making billions in profits.

Salesforce is one of those companies.

"We, of course, just pay the tax bill that we're given," Benioff said in response to Biden's remarks. "And in many cases, we fought for higher taxes."

The Salesforce CEO pointed to his support for a San Francisco ballot measure that would fund homeless services by taxing large corporations.

Asked if he supports efforts by Democrats to raise the corporate tax rate to 26.5%, Benioff said stressed that tax reform must not put US companies at a disadvantage on the global stage.

"If they're going to raise the corporate tax rate, then just make sure you keep American companies competitive," Benioff said. "That's the single most important thing today."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 692029

Reported Deaths: 8118
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1420361857
Ramsey59138950
Dakota52802499
Anoka48675484
Washington31035311
Stearns25220241
St. Louis20709336
Scott19922146
Wright18796163
Olmsted16101111
Sherburne13732104
Carver1228652
Clay928595
Rice9218124
Blue Earth883747
Crow Wing7961102
Kandiyohi750289
Chisago725258
Otter Tail680795
Benton6577101
Mower570538
Winona561352
Goodhue557680
Douglas543684
Itasca527671
Beltrami521172
McLeod513464
Steele512821
Isanti497170
Morrison473363
Nobles453850
Becker445859
Polk439975
Freeborn434140
Lyon399854
Carlton395659
Nicollet384747
Pine379526
Mille Lacs360360
Brown354244
Cass350835
Le Sueur345930
Todd328434
Meeker311049
Waseca294725
Martin268733
Wabasha24734
Dodge24655
Hubbard238541
Roseau235924
Houston207416
Redwood204042
Renville202548
Fillmore200810
Pennington193622
Wadena189426
Faribault182825
Sibley178810
Cottonwood178524
Chippewa172739
Kanabec167029
Aitkin157338
Watonwan156711
Rock141819
Jackson135412
Pope13478
Yellow Medicine127020
Pipestone125526
Koochiching122319
Stevens121611
Swift118819
Murray116610
Marshall105818
Clearwater105418
Lake93021
Wilkin90314
Lac qui Parle87024
Mahnomen7069
Big Stone7014
Grant6958
Norman6739
Lincoln6624
Kittson53722
Unassigned50993
Red Lake4937
Traverse4325
Lake of the Woods4124
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 438547

Reported Deaths: 6420
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk69441683
Linn26618363
Scott23312265
Black Hawk19397338
Woodbury17483233
Johnson1698692
Dubuque14775221
Pottawattamie13369186
Dallas13048102
Story1211448
Warren707893
Webster6479103
Cerro Gordo6370105
Clinton635898
Des Moines618084
Muscatine5985109
Marshall586981
Sioux547676
Jasper532076
Lee529084
Wapello5230128
Buena Vista479442
Marion464086
Plymouth442185
Henry351341
Jones341159
Bremer331365
Washington330454
Crawford326844
Carroll326553
Benton325756
Boone318636
Mahaska282754
Dickinson276547
Kossuth257471
Clay255629
Jackson253844
Tama246073
Hardin244547
Buchanan244238
Delaware240143
Cedar228025
Fayette227945
Page225724
Wright221741
Winneshiek219237
Hamilton216752
Harrison205476
Madison199920
Clayton199758
Floyd195742
Butler191936
Poweshiek188837
Mills188225
Iowa185927
Cherokee184740
Allamakee181152
Jefferson178238
Lyon178041
Calhoun172213
Hancock170336
Winnebago170131
Cass164356
Louisa161651
Grundy161335
Appanoose158149
Shelby156539
Emmet153241
Franklin152224
Humboldt151626
Union149937
Sac147922
Mitchell146143
Guthrie142132
Chickasaw141618
Palo Alto134527
Clarke130226
Montgomery127940
Keokuk121332
Monroe118733
Howard118422
Ida109838
Davis105025
Greene103012
Pocahontas102623
Monona99034
Lucas98523
Adair97734
Worth9558
Osceola84717
Decatur76710
Fremont76511
Van Buren75221
Taylor73412
Wayne66323
Ringgold63027
Audubon60114
Adams4254
Unassigned270
Rochester
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 48°
Mason City
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 46°
More sunshine today before clouds and a few showers arrive Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 7/23

Image

Minnesota ICU beds

Image

Rochester women's shelter

Image

Mayor Norton shares takeaways from visit to sister cities abroad

${item.thumbnail.title}

Congressman pushes for more COVID relief, drawing purpose in part from Rochester business owner

Image

Appreciating the American Rocky Mountains

Image

Local food banks receive grant from Feeding America

Image

Rochester seeking bids for upcoming bike trail to Chester Woods Park

Image

Congressional effort to help small businesses

Image

Mayor Kim Norton returns from sister cities tour

Community Events