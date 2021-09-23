Clear

'We are not out of the woods yet.' Expert expects US Covid-19 cases to climb in the coming weeks

'We are not out of the woods yet.' Expert expects US Covid-19 cases to climb in the coming weeks

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 1:00 AM
Updated: Sep 23, 2021 1:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

New Covid-19 cases have been on the decline over the last week -- and while that development is hopeful, one expert is warning it's not time to let down the guard with the Delta variant still spreading and winter on the way.

"We are not out of the woods and I fully expect case counts to go up again across the country over the weeks and months to come," said Dr. Megan Ranney, the associate dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University.

Over the last week, the seven-day average of new cases has declined by more than 20,000 to about 130,000 cases a day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Much of the decline has to do with states that saw huge numbers of Delta variant cases early, such as Florida and Mississippi, coming down off of their peaks, Ranney told CNN on Wednesday.

And for the second consecutive week, an ensemble forecast from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that new daily Covid-19 hospitalizations will likely decrease over the next four weeks.

Last week's forecast, published September 15, predicted hospitalizations would decrease for the first time since the June 23 forecast. This week's forecast predicts that there will be 4,600 to 11,800 new Covid-19 hospital admissions likely reported on October 18.

But the South could still see more cases, and the Northeast could be in for a surge as well, Ranney added. And historically, more cases have been followed by increased hospitalizations -- a concerning possibility for many hospitals that are already inundated.

West Virginia has reached a record high of 1,000 Covid-19 hospitalizations for the first time, according to a press release from Governor Jim Justice. And across the country, nearly 80% of ICU beds are in use -- more than a quarter of those taken up by Covid-19 patients, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Despite the call from health care professionals for the public to get vaccinated to keep hospitalizations and death rates low, the current pace of vaccinations has reached the slowest point in two months, according to CDC data.

"For the vast majority of us, if you get your vaccines, you are not going to die," Ranney said. "As this disease spreads, it spreads throughout the entire community. It's more likely to catch those more vulnerable people."

Booster EUA may extend to younger populations, former FDA commissioner says

On Wednesday, the US Food and Drug Administration granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine booster for people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease and people whose jobs put them at risk of infection.

"Today's action demonstrates that science and the currently available data continue to guide the FDA's decision-making for COVID-19 vaccines during this pandemic," acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement.

A former FDA commissioner thinks the age group could soon expand.

"I suspect what's going to happen is we'll continue to collect data on this cohort, 65 and over and other people who are made eligible, and eventually the agency may walk down the authorization to younger age cohorts, depending on what they learn from the data set here in the United States," Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNN.

Gottlieb said that the CDC vaccine advisers will reconvene Thursday to interpret the FDA's authorization, which could apply to a "broad" portion of the population.

"It could include a lot of people who are at high risk from a bad outcome from Covid, because they're more likely to come into contact with the disease -- that they're working in occupations where they're put at risk of contracting the illness as well."

Some schools up preventative measures, others dial them back

Another consideration in managing the virus is the return of children to in-person learning, which schools are handling differently.

Some schools have amped up Covid-19 preventative measures as more students have been infected across the country.

In South Carolina, the Charleston County School District began fully enforcing its mask mandate Wednesday -- and as a result, a number of students were sent home for not complying, according to CCSD Director of Communications Andy Pruitt.

Students who don't come back to school adhering to the new policy will learn virtually until at least October 15, though they are welcome to return to the classroom wearing a mask, he said.

Elsewhere, precautions are being eased.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a revised rule for the school year under which parents can send asymptomatic children exposed to Covid-19 back to class.

He said the policy -- which some educators opposed -- recognizes that quarantining healthy students is "incredibly damaging" for students' educational advancement and disruptive for families.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 690391

Reported Deaths: 8104
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1417751856
Ramsey59044950
Dakota52670498
Anoka48579482
Washington30969309
Stearns25163241
St. Louis20636336
Scott19872145
Wright18754163
Olmsted16057111
Sherburne13701104
Carver1224752
Clay926795
Rice9192121
Blue Earth881947
Crow Wing7905102
Kandiyohi749389
Chisago722958
Otter Tail678794
Benton6567101
Mower569138
Winona561352
Goodhue556680
Douglas541684
Itasca526471
Beltrami516972
McLeod512064
Steele510721
Isanti495670
Morrison472463
Nobles452950
Becker443759
Polk438675
Freeborn433838
Lyon398754
Carlton394459
Nicollet384047
Pine378426
Mille Lacs359360
Brown353044
Cass350635
Le Sueur344729
Todd327334
Meeker310249
Waseca294525
Martin267933
Wabasha24654
Dodge24575
Hubbard236141
Roseau234824
Houston206816
Redwood203542
Renville202448
Fillmore200210
Pennington193022
Wadena188926
Faribault182225
Sibley178410
Cottonwood178324
Chippewa172639
Kanabec166729
Aitkin156838
Watonwan156511
Rock140719
Jackson135112
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine126620
Pipestone125326
Koochiching121919
Stevens121511
Swift118819
Murray116010
Marshall105318
Clearwater104818
Lake92821
Wilkin90214
Lac qui Parle86824
Mahnomen7059
Big Stone6964
Grant6958
Norman6699
Lincoln6554
Kittson53522
Unassigned51793
Red Lake4927
Traverse4315
Lake of the Woods4114
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 435755

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Unassigned93740
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
More sunshine tomorrow before clouds and a few showers arrive Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Appreciating the American Rocky Mountains

Image

Local food banks receive grant from Feeding America

Image

Rochester seeking bids for upcoming bike trail to Chester Woods Park

Image

Congressional effort to help small businesses

Image

Mayor Kim Norton returns from sister cities tour

Image

Aaron's Wednesday Night Weather (9/22/21)

Image

Chester Woods trail expansion project

Image

Training for mental health crisis response

Image

Budget cuts at the Olmsted County History Center

Image

Channel One Food Bank earns recognition

Community Events