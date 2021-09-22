Clear

San Jose State University agrees to pay $1.6M to students who alleged sexual assault by trainer, Justice Department says

San Jose State University agrees to pay $1.6M to students who alleged sexual assault by trainer, Justice Department says

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 7:00 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 7:00 PM
Posted By: By Jason Hanna and Stella Chan, CNN

San Jose State University will pay a total of about $1.6 million to some of the female students and student-athletes who alleged they were sexually assaulted or harassed by a campus athletic trainer over more than a decade, the US Department of Justice said Tuesday.

The payments are part of a settlement between the university and the Justice Department, reached after the department determined the school violated Title IX gender equity law by mishandling students' allegations and allowing the trainer continued access to them.

The department did not say how many former or current students would be paid, or how many made allegations. But the agreement limits the payments -- $125,000 each -- to people who made their allegations during one of three investigations conducted since 2009.

The school says the Department of Justice offered that to 23 people -- and 13 accepted the offer, which the school will pay. Thirteen payments of $125,000 each would total $1.625 million.

The school also violated Title IX by retaliating against two employees who raised concerns -- including one who ultimately lost the job -- the department concluded. The Justice Department's deal requires the school to take certain steps in the workers' employment records but does not stipulate financial compensation.

Starting in 2009, female student-athletes "reported that the trainer subjected them to repeated, unwelcome sexual touching of their breasts, groins, buttocks and/or pubic areas during treatment," the department said in a news release.

The university mishandled a subsequent 2009-2010 investigation, in part by failing to reach out to all of the accusers, the department wrote in a findings letter. The school determined in 2010 the trainer violated no policy and allowed the trainer to continue working into 2020.

"As a result" of SJSU's failures, "the athletic trainer continued to victimize students," the department wrote in the findings letter, without saying how many were victimized.

"No student should be subjected to sexual harassment at a college or university in our country, especially by an employee who wields a position of power," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said Tuesday. "With this agreement, San Jose State University will provide relief to survivors and transform its Title IX process to ensure accountability in its athletics program and create a safer campus for all its students."

Though the trainer was told in 2010 not to treat female athletes, the trainer continued to do so because the prohibition was not enforced or communicated to athletes and coaches, the department said in the findings letter.

The trainer was temporarily suspended in 2020 over another allegation of inappropriate touching of an athlete during treatment that February, the Justice Department said. The trainer eventually retired voluntarily from SJSU, the department said.

A university employee shared concerns about the athletic trainer to the NCAA in November 2019, and the university began a new investigation the next month, the findings letter reads.

The Justice Department began investigating in June 2020, leading to Tuesday's announcement of an agreement.

The university has said that it cooperated with the Justice Department probe, and that its own 2019-2021 investigation, conducted by an external investigator, came to similar conclusions.

"We thank all the individuals who courageously came forward during the investigations. To the affected student-athletes and their families, we deeply apologize," a statement on the university's website reads.

What the agreement offers students

The settlement with the Justice Department requires the school to take several steps besides the payments.

The university must try to contact all female athletes who were on its intercollegiate teams from August 2006 to August 2020, and invite them to report any sexual harassment by the trainer, the agreement reads.

If the school's Title IX coordinator determines a former athlete's complaint is substantiated, the school will offer:

• Up to 12 sessions of psychological counseling;

• Make-up classes to anyone who withdrew from, or earned a D or F in, an SJSU course if the sexual harassment contributed to that outcome;

• And access to a career counselor for up to one year for anyone wanting to consider career changes.

Current student-athletes reporting harassment by the trainer can discuss their options with the Title IX coordinator, including but not limited to the remedies offered to the former student-athletes, the agreement reads.

The $125,000-per-person payments, meanwhile, are limited to the people who made their allegations during either the 2009-2010 or 2019-2021 university investigations, or the Department of Justice probe.

Those who take that money release "any and all civil monetary claims" against the university relating to the trainer's sexual harassment, according to the agreement.

The university also agreed to improve its process for responding sexual harassment complaints and enhance the role of the school's Title IX coordinator's role, among other measures.

What the feds said about employee retaliation

The Justice Department's probe concluded that SJSU retaliated against two employees.

The first, called "Employee A" in the findings letter, prompted the university's 2009 investigation by reporting students' sexual harassment allegations; repeatedly raised concerns across the university about the trainer's subsequent access to female student-athletes; and shared concerns to the NCAA in November 2019, the department wrote.

The NCAA referred the complaint back to SJSU for internal handling the next month, and "only then" did SJSU start its 2019-2021 investigation into the trainer, the findings letter reads.

Shortly after Employee A expressed concerns to the NCAA (and also to the Mountain West Conference in 2020), "SJSU admonished Employee A" and assigned that person "low performance evaluation ratings," according to the findings letter.

"SJSU asserted that these adverse actions were because of unprofessional communications sent ... to a coworker, as well as to a third party, not because of Employee A's protected activity. However, Employee A's communications focused on detailing Employee A's ongoing Title IX concerns within SJSU athletics," the findings letter reads.

So, the Justice Department "concluded that SJSU retaliated against Employee A for engaging in protected activity in violation of Title IX," according to the letter.

The other worker -- dubbed "Employee B" -- was told by a supervisor to meet with Employee A in February 2020 "about allegedly insubordinate behavior toward a coworker," according to the letter.

"Employee B raised a concern that taking action against Employee A would constitute retaliation for the employee's complaints of Title IX violations," the letter reads.

"Shortly thereafter, SJSU reduced Employee B's job responsibilities and ultimately terminated Employee B," according to the letter.

When the Justice Department asked the university why this happened, "its response was inconsistent with its own records and department interviews of SJSU employees," the letter reads.

"The department ... thus concluded that SJSU retaliated against Employee B in violation of Title IX," according to the letter.

Regarding the department's findings of retaliation, the university says that "allegations of retaliation are currently part of ongoing litigation and related investigations."

"The university does not typically comment on details of pending litigation or other complaints by or against employees (including complaints of retaliation)," the school says on its website.

As part of the settlement with the Justice Department:

• The school's president will "express appreciation, in writing, for Employee A's efforts to protect student-athletes from sexual harassment by the athletic trainer" within 30 days.

• The school has revised the "needs improvement" ratings in Employee A's 2019-2020 performance evaluation "to reflect his performance during that term."

• The school has confirmed that Employee B's personnel file "contains no document that negatively references protected activity under Title IX."

• If the school is asked for employment references about either, the school will -- consistent with university policy -- provide only a name, dates of employment, last title held and compensation.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 690391

Reported Deaths: 8104
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1417751856
Ramsey59044950
Dakota52670498
Anoka48579482
Washington30969309
Stearns25163241
St. Louis20636336
Scott19872145
Wright18754163
Olmsted16057111
Sherburne13701104
Carver1224752
Clay926795
Rice9192121
Blue Earth881947
Crow Wing7905102
Kandiyohi749389
Chisago722958
Otter Tail678794
Benton6567101
Mower569138
Winona561352
Goodhue556680
Douglas541684
Itasca526471
Beltrami516972
McLeod512064
Steele510721
Isanti495670
Morrison472463
Nobles452950
Becker443759
Polk438675
Freeborn433838
Lyon398754
Carlton394459
Nicollet384047
Pine378426
Mille Lacs359360
Brown353044
Cass350635
Le Sueur344729
Todd327334
Meeker310249
Waseca294525
Martin267933
Wabasha24654
Dodge24575
Hubbard236141
Roseau234824
Houston206816
Redwood203542
Renville202448
Fillmore200210
Pennington193022
Wadena188926
Faribault182225
Sibley178410
Cottonwood178324
Chippewa172639
Kanabec166729
Aitkin156838
Watonwan156511
Rock140719
Jackson135112
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine126620
Pipestone125326
Koochiching121919
Stevens121511
Swift118819
Murray116010
Marshall105318
Clearwater104818
Lake92821
Wilkin90214
Lac qui Parle86824
Mahnomen7059
Big Stone6964
Grant6958
Norman6699
Lincoln6554
Kittson53522
Unassigned51793
Red Lake4927
Traverse4315
Lake of the Woods4114
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 435755

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Unassigned93740
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
More sunshine tomorrow before clouds and a few showers arrive Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Training for mental health crisis response

Image

Budget cuts at the Olmsted County History Center

Image

Channel One Food Bank earns recognition

Image

9-22-21 Five

Image

Mower County WWII veteran turns 103!

Image

Area school masking policies

Image

City approves recommended 2022-2023 budget, tax levy

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester approves recommended 2022-2023 operating budget and tax levy

Image

World War II Veteran turns 103

Image

Masking Policies

Community Events