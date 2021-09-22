Clear

Why a Wyoming House race is critical to the future of the Republican Party

Why a Wyoming House race is critical to the future of the Republican Party

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 6:21 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 6:21 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Sometimes the most significant fights happen in the unlikeliest of places.

Witness Wyoming -- one of the most conservative states in the country, in which Republicans control every statewide office from Senate to governor to the lone House seat.

It's that at-large House seat, however, where a proxy war for the future of the Republican Party is shaping up.

At the center of it all is Rep. Liz Cheney, and her stand against former President Donald Trump. Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6 US Capitol riot and has been outspoken about her belief that the ex-President cannot play a role in the party going forward.

On the other side, predictably, is Trump, who has made beating Cheney a major priority in 2022. Earlier this month, Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman's bid to unseat Cheney in next year's Republican primary -- calling the congresswoman a "warmonger and disloyal Republican."

Because of Trump's ongoing power over the base of the Republican Party, his vehement opposition to Cheney puts her in a very tough spot politically.

But unlike some of her fellow rebellious Republicans, who are choosing to retire rather than face down Trump, Cheney is fighting back aggressively.

Former President George W. Bush, who does very little in the way of campaign politics these days, will hold a fundraiser to benefit Cheney in October in Dallas.

Cheney has also received campaign contributions from a who's who of the party establishment, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as former House Speakers John Boehner and Paul Ryan. Cheney has already raised more than $3.4 million this year and had nearly $2.9 million left in the bank, according to her last campaign finance report.

The Point: Trump is dead set on seeing Cheney ousted for her lack of allegiance. Cheney and the rest of the people we used to call the Republican establishment are gearing up for an absolute political war over the coming months. Who wins will tell you plenty about whether resistance to Trump is fertile or futile.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 690391

Reported Deaths: 8104
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1417751856
Ramsey59044950
Dakota52670498
Anoka48579482
Washington30969309
Stearns25163241
St. Louis20636336
Scott19872145
Wright18754163
Olmsted16057111
Sherburne13701104
Carver1224752
Clay926795
Rice9192121
Blue Earth881947
Crow Wing7905102
Kandiyohi749389
Chisago722958
Otter Tail678794
Benton6567101
Mower569138
Winona561352
Goodhue556680
Douglas541684
Itasca526471
Beltrami516972
McLeod512064
Steele510721
Isanti495670
Morrison472463
Nobles452950
Becker443759
Polk438675
Freeborn433838
Lyon398754
Carlton394459
Nicollet384047
Pine378426
Mille Lacs359360
Brown353044
Cass350635
Le Sueur344729
Todd327334
Meeker310249
Waseca294525
Martin267933
Wabasha24654
Dodge24575
Hubbard236141
Roseau234824
Houston206816
Redwood203542
Renville202448
Fillmore200210
Pennington193022
Wadena188926
Faribault182225
Sibley178410
Cottonwood178324
Chippewa172639
Kanabec166729
Aitkin156838
Watonwan156511
Rock140719
Jackson135112
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine126620
Pipestone125326
Koochiching121919
Stevens121511
Swift118819
Murray116010
Marshall105318
Clearwater104818
Lake92821
Wilkin90214
Lac qui Parle86824
Mahnomen7059
Big Stone6964
Grant6958
Norman6699
Lincoln6554
Kittson53522
Unassigned51793
Red Lake4927
Traverse4315
Lake of the Woods4114
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 435755

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Unassigned93740
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
More sunshine tomorrow before clouds and a few showers arrive Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Training for mental health crisis response

Image

Budget cuts at the Olmsted County History Center

Image

Channel One Food Bank earns recognition

Image

9-22-21 Five

Image

Mower County WWII veteran turns 103!

Image

Area school masking policies

Image

City approves recommended 2022-2023 budget, tax levy

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester approves recommended 2022-2023 operating budget and tax levy

Image

World War II Veteran turns 103

Image

Masking Policies

Community Events