Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Apple denies Fortnite a return to the App Store

Apple denies Fortnite a return to the App Store

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 5:20 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 5:20 PM
Posted By: By Rishi Iyengar, CNN Business

Apple will not allow Fortnite back on its devices until its legal battle with the video game's maker, Epic Games, has fully concluded, potentially delaying the game's return to iPhones by several years.

A lawyer for Apple said the company "has exercised its discretion not to reinstate Epic's developer program account at this time" in response to a request from the video game maker to do so, according to a letter sent to Epic's lawyer and tweeted by the company's CEO, Tim Sweeney, on Wednesday.

"Furthermore, Apple will not consider any requests for reinstatement until the district court's judgment becomes final and non-appealable," said the letter from Apple's lawyer, a copy of which was provided to CNN Business by Epic.

The move further escalates a months-long court battle between the two companies over Apple's rules for its App Store and suggests the hugely popular game won't make it back onto iOS devices until the end of an appeals process. Sweeney said in a tweet that process could take as long as five years.

A judge in California ruled earlier this month that Apple can no longer prohibit app developers from directing users to payment options outside the App Store. However, the judge stopped short of declaring the iPhone maker a monopoly and ruled that it was within its rights to remove Fortnite from its devices. Epic has appealed the decision.

Apple first kicked Fortnite off the App Store last August for flouting its rules on in-app payments on the iPhone by giving users an alternative way to pay. The removal led Epic Games to file what appeared to be a largely premeditated lawsuit.

In a contentious trial that lasted most of May, Epic argued that the App Store constituted a monopoly because it is the only way to access hundreds of millions of iPhone users, and that Apple harmed competition by prohibiting other app stores or payment methods on its devices. Apple sought to undercut that argument by pointing out that the iPhone is one of several devices where Fortnite users can play the game and buy its in-game currency V-bucks, including Android smartphones (Epic is fighting a similar lawsuit against Google) and video game consoles such as the PlayStation and Xbox, many of which also don't allow alternative payment methods and charge similar commissions.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Sweeney slammed what he called "another extraordinary anticompetitive move by Apple" and implied that the company went back on its word.

"Apple lied," he said, citing earlier statements where Apple said it would welcome Epic back if it agreed to play by the same rules as everyone else on the App Store. "Epic agreed, and now Apple has reneged in another abuse of its monopoly power over a billion users."

An Apple spokesperson declined to comment on Sweeney's tweets but directed CNN Business to portions of the court's decision where the judge ruled in Apple's favor.

"With over 30 million registered iOS developers, it is not particularly surprising, or necessarily nefarious, that Apple does not negotiate terms generally," the judge wrote.

Sweeney vowed Wednesday that Epic will continue to pressure Apple.

"We'll fight on," he said on Twitter. "The need for regulatory and legislative action is clearer than ever before."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 690391

Reported Deaths: 8104
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1417751856
Ramsey59044950
Dakota52670498
Anoka48579482
Washington30969309
Stearns25163241
St. Louis20636336
Scott19872145
Wright18754163
Olmsted16057111
Sherburne13701104
Carver1224752
Clay926795
Rice9192121
Blue Earth881947
Crow Wing7905102
Kandiyohi749389
Chisago722958
Otter Tail678794
Benton6567101
Mower569138
Winona561352
Goodhue556680
Douglas541684
Itasca526471
Beltrami516972
McLeod512064
Steele510721
Isanti495670
Morrison472463
Nobles452950
Becker443759
Polk438675
Freeborn433838
Lyon398754
Carlton394459
Nicollet384047
Pine378426
Mille Lacs359360
Brown353044
Cass350635
Le Sueur344729
Todd327334
Meeker310249
Waseca294525
Martin267933
Wabasha24654
Dodge24575
Hubbard236141
Roseau234824
Houston206816
Redwood203542
Renville202448
Fillmore200210
Pennington193022
Wadena188926
Faribault182225
Sibley178410
Cottonwood178324
Chippewa172639
Kanabec166729
Aitkin156838
Watonwan156511
Rock140719
Jackson135112
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine126620
Pipestone125326
Koochiching121919
Stevens121511
Swift118819
Murray116010
Marshall105318
Clearwater104818
Lake92821
Wilkin90214
Lac qui Parle86824
Mahnomen7059
Big Stone6964
Grant6958
Norman6699
Lincoln6554
Kittson53522
Unassigned51793
Red Lake4927
Traverse4315
Lake of the Woods4114
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 435755

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Unassigned93740
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 67°
Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
More sunshine tomorrow before clouds and a few showers arrive Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

City Budget

Image

Training For Mental Health

Image

WWII Turns 103 Years Old

Image

StormTeam 3: Why Leaves Change Color In The Fall

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather

Image

MnDOT has a plan to make Highway 14 safer

Image

Sean's Weather 9/22

Image

Minnesotans can have their vaccine records in one spot

Image

Do you know your rights when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Creating the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for all

Community Events