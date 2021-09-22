Clear

Barbara Walters Fast Facts

Barbara Walters Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 1:51 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 1:51 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of famed journalist Barbara Walters.

Personal

Birth date: September 25, 1929 (some sources say 1931)

Birth place: Boston, Massachusetts

Birth name: Barbara Jill Walters

Father: Lou Walters, a theater producer

Mother: Dena (Selett) Walters

Marriages: Merv Adelson (1986-1992, divorced); Lee Guber (1963-1976, divorced); Robert Henry Katz (1955-1958, divorced)

Children: Adopted with Guber: Jackie, 1968

Education: Sarah Lawrence College, B.A., 1953

Other Facts

Walters has interviewed every US president and first lady from Richard and Pat Nixon through Barack and Michelle Obama.

Other notable interviews include Fidel Castro, a joint interview with Israel's Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, Michael Jackson and Monica Lewinsky.

Nominated for 33 Daytime Emmy Awards and won three. Also received an honorary award.

Nominated for 19 News and Documentary Emmy Awards and won seven. Also received an honorary award.

Nominated for 11 Primetime Emmys and won once. Also received an honorary award.

Timeline

1961-1974 - Reporter, writer and panel member on NBC's "The Today Show."

1974-1976 - Co-hosts "The Today Show."

1975 - Wins a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Host or Hostess in a Talk, Service or Variety Series for "Today."

1976-2014 - Host of "The Barbara Walters Specials." The special "10 Most Fascinating People" became a regular year-end program.

1976-1978 - Becomes the first female to co-anchor "ABC World News Tonight" for an unprecedented salary of $1 million a year.

1980 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Programs and Program Segments for "Post Election Special Edition."

1982 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Interview/Interviewer (Program) for "The Barbara Walters Specials."

1983 - Wins a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Informational Series for "The Barbara Walters Specials."

1983 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Interview/Interviewer (Segment) for "There But For The Grace Of God."

1984-2004 - Co-host and chief correspondent for ABC's "20/20." She gives up her regular spot on the show in September 2004 but continues to report on occasion.

1987 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Interview/Interviewer (Segment) for "The Woman Under The Crane."

January 7, 1990 - Is inducted into the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Hall of Fame.

1992 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Interview/Interviewer (Segment) for "Arthur Seale/Patricia Reso Interviews - No Way Out."

1996 - Wins a Peabody award for the "20/20" episode "The Journey of Christopher Reeve."

1997-May 16, 2014 - Co-host of "The View."

1999 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Special Classification for Outstanding News and Documentary Program for "The Millennium."

2000 - Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for Daytime Television.

2003 - Wins a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show (Executive Producer) for "The View."

June 14, 2007 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

May 2008 - Reveals that she had an affair with married US Senator Edward Brooke for several years in the 1970s.

2009 - Wins a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Talk Show Host for "The View."

2009 - Wins a News & Documentary Emmy for Outstanding Live Coverage of a Current News Story - Long Form for "Inauguration 2009 - Barack Obama."

September 21, 2009 - Receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards.

May 2010 - Undergoes heart surgery to repair a valve.

January 19, 2013 - Is hospitalized after falling on a stair while visiting the British ambassador's residence, leaving her with a cut on her forehead.

May 13, 2013 - Announces on "The View" that she will retire from TV journalism in summer 2014.

May 16, 2014 - Walters' last episode as co-host of "The View" airs. She continues as co-executive producer.

February 2015 - Donates $15 million to Sarah Lawrence College towards the Barbara Walters Campus Center. The Center officially opens on August 31, 2019.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 690391

Reported Deaths: 8104
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1417751856
Ramsey59044950
Dakota52670498
Anoka48579482
Washington30969309
Stearns25163241
St. Louis20636336
Scott19872145
Wright18754163
Olmsted16057111
Sherburne13701104
Carver1224752
Clay926795
Rice9192121
Blue Earth881947
Crow Wing7905102
Kandiyohi749389
Chisago722958
Otter Tail678794
Benton6567101
Mower569138
Winona561352
Goodhue556680
Douglas541684
Itasca526471
Beltrami516972
McLeod512064
Steele510721
Isanti495670
Morrison472463
Nobles452950
Becker443759
Polk438675
Freeborn433838
Lyon398754
Carlton394459
Nicollet384047
Pine378426
Mille Lacs359360
Brown353044
Cass350635
Le Sueur344729
Todd327334
Meeker310249
Waseca294525
Martin267933
Wabasha24654
Dodge24575
Hubbard236141
Roseau234824
Houston206816
Redwood203542
Renville202448
Fillmore200210
Pennington193022
Wadena188926
Faribault182225
Sibley178410
Cottonwood178324
Chippewa172639
Kanabec166729
Aitkin156838
Watonwan156511
Rock140719
Jackson135112
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine126620
Pipestone125326
Koochiching121919
Stevens121511
Swift118819
Murray116010
Marshall105318
Clearwater104818
Lake92821
Wilkin90214
Lac qui Parle86824
Mahnomen7059
Big Stone6964
Grant6958
Norman6699
Lincoln6554
Kittson53522
Unassigned51793
Red Lake4927
Traverse4315
Lake of the Woods4114
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 435755

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Unassigned93740
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Cooler conditions continue through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MnDOT has a plan to make Highway 14 safer

Image

Sean's Weather 9/22

Image

Minnesotans can have their vaccine records in one spot

Image

Do you know your rights when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Creating the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for all

Image

RPS reveals name of new NW middle school

Image

RPS obtains, shares vaccination rates for students and staff

Image

Hog confinement fire prompts evacuation

Image

RPS announces new school name, vaccination rate updates

Image

Hog barn goes up in flames near Adams

Community Events