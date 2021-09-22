Clear

This emotive Frida Kahlo self-portrait is expected to sell for a record $30 million

This emotive Frida Kahlo self-portrait is expected to sell for a record $30 million

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: Isabelle Jani-Friend, CNN

A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo is expected to set a record for a work by a Latin American artist when it goes up for auction in New York later this year.

The bust self-portrait "Diego y yo" ("Diego and I") has an estimate of more than $30 million -- far above the public auction record for a work by Kahlo of $8 million, set in 2016, Sotheby's said in a statement.

Ironically, it would also beat the $9.8 million auction record for a work of art by a Latin American artist, set by a work by Kahlo's husband and inspiration for her painting, Diego Rivera, in 2019.

"Frida Kahlo's emotionally bare and complex portrait Diego y yo is a defining work...To offer this portrait in our Modern Evening Sale in November heralds the recent expansion of the Modern category to include greater representation of underrepresented artists, notably women artists, and rethink how they have historically been valued at auction," Brooke Lampley, Sotheby's chairman and worldwide head of sales for global fine art, said in the statement.

Kahlo painted bust self-portraits, a format first popularized during the European Renaissance, throughout her career, and they are among her most famous works.

Completed in 1949, five years before her death, "Diego y yo" is the artist's final self-portrait of the 1940s.

Following her second marriage to Mexican muralist Diego Rivera -- the couple remarried in 1940 after divorcing a year earlier -- Kahlo was influenced by subjects ranging from Aztec and Eastern mythology to medicine and botany. She also depicted her debilitating health issues and her turbulent relationship with Rivera, creating a personal iconography in her work.

Kahlo met Rivera when she asked him to critique her work, and the ups and downs of their relationship became a key subject of her art.

"Diego y yo" depicts Kahlo wearing a huipil, a type of blouse traditional to the women of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec in southern Mexico. She wears this particular red huipil in many of her best-known self-portraits, and in a famous series of photographs by Hungarian-American portraitist Nickolas Muray.

Kahlo's loose hair, usually tightly braided, appears to almost strangle her. She has red flushed cheeks, and a tearful gaze.

In the middle of her forehead are the head and shoulders of Rivera -- a symbol of his central position in her mind. Rivera, in turn, is depicted with a third eye in his forehead.

The painting coincides with Rivera's apparent affair with Kahlo's friend, María Félix, according to Sotheby's.

"Frida Kahlo is a global icon of modern art whose work is beloved around the world. Diego y yo, epitomizes the painstakingly detailed rendering, complex iconography, and deeply personal narratives that are hallmarks of her mature painting," Anna di Stasi, Sotheby's director of Latin American art, said in the statement.

"Diego y yo" will be on view to the public in Hong Kong from October 7 to 11, and in London October 22-25. It will then return to New York for exhibition before the November sale.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 690391

Reported Deaths: 8104
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1417751856
Ramsey59044950
Dakota52670498
Anoka48579482
Washington30969309
Stearns25163241
St. Louis20636336
Scott19872145
Wright18754163
Olmsted16057111
Sherburne13701104
Carver1224752
Clay926795
Rice9192121
Blue Earth881947
Crow Wing7905102
Kandiyohi749389
Chisago722958
Otter Tail678794
Benton6567101
Mower569138
Winona561352
Goodhue556680
Douglas541684
Itasca526471
Beltrami516972
McLeod512064
Steele510721
Isanti495670
Morrison472463
Nobles452950
Becker443759
Polk438675
Freeborn433838
Lyon398754
Carlton394459
Nicollet384047
Pine378426
Mille Lacs359360
Brown353044
Cass350635
Le Sueur344729
Todd327334
Meeker310249
Waseca294525
Martin267933
Wabasha24654
Dodge24575
Hubbard236141
Roseau234824
Houston206816
Redwood203542
Renville202448
Fillmore200210
Pennington193022
Wadena188926
Faribault182225
Sibley178410
Cottonwood178324
Chippewa172639
Kanabec166729
Aitkin156838
Watonwan156511
Rock140719
Jackson135112
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine126620
Pipestone125326
Koochiching121919
Stevens121511
Swift118819
Murray116010
Marshall105318
Clearwater104818
Lake92821
Wilkin90214
Lac qui Parle86824
Mahnomen7059
Big Stone6964
Grant6958
Norman6699
Lincoln6554
Kittson53522
Unassigned51793
Red Lake4927
Traverse4315
Lake of the Woods4114
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 435755

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Unassigned93740
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 63°
Cooler conditions continue through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MnDOT has a plan to make Highway 14 safer

Image

Sean's Weather 9/22

Image

Minnesotans can have their vaccine records in one spot

Image

Do you know your rights when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Creating the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for all

Image

RPS reveals name of new NW middle school

Image

RPS obtains, shares vaccination rates for students and staff

Image

Hog confinement fire prompts evacuation

Image

RPS announces new school name, vaccination rate updates

Image

Hog barn goes up in flames near Adams

Community Events