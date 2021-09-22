Clear

What Mitch McConnell *really* thinks of Donald Trump

What Mitch McConnell *really* thinks of Donald Trump

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 9:50 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 9:50 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Mitch McConnell takes a decidedly dim view of Donald Trump.

The Senate minority leader views the ex-president as a has-been who will fade from the limelight the further he -- and the public -- is removed from his time a president.

That's according to a new book by authors Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, who recount a conversation between McConnell and South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham

"McConnell said he saw Trump as a fading brand. Retired. 'OTTB' as they say in Kentucky -- 'off-the-track Thoroughbred.'

"'There is a clear trend moving,' McConnell said, toward a place where the Republican Party is not dominated by Trump. 'Sucking up to Donald Trump is not a strategy that works.'"

That conversation reportedly happened in early 2021. And with the benefit of hindsight, it appears as purely wishful thinking by McConnell.

McConnell clearly believed that Trump's actions on January 6 were disqualifying for him to remain as a leading light in the party. After opposing Trump's second impeachment -- for the role he played in the US Capitol riot -- McConnell took to the Senate floor to deliver a speech that laid the blame squarely at the feet of the former president.

"There is no question that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day," McConnell said.

McConnell, no doubt, expected the party -- in the wake of the trauma of January 6 -- to begin to move away from the man who had served as the chief provocateur that day. He expected wrong.

The intervening months have shown Trump gaining power within the party, not losing it. And he is showing absolutely no signs of disappearing from the national stage, choosing instead to use his massive following -- and their unquestioned loyalty to him -- to purge the party of those, like McConnell, who he believes have crossed him.

McConnell himself is at the top of that list.

"Under the weak leadership of Mitch McConnell, Senate Republicans continue to lose," Trump said in a statement via his Save America PAC in late July. "He lost Arizona, he lost Georgia, he ignored Election Fraud and he doesn't fight."

"I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics -- now I don't have to be quiet anymore," Trump said in another statement last month.

Trump is also agitating for an internal challenge to McConnell's role as head of Senate Republicans, according to reporting from the Wall Street Journal. Here's the key piece:

"Mr. Trump has spoken recently with senators and allies about trying to depose Mr. McConnell and whether any Republicans are interested in mounting a challenge, according to people familiar with the conversations. There is little appetite among Senate Republicans for such a plan, lawmakers and aides said, but the discussions risk driving a wedge deeper between the most influential figure in the Republican Party and its highest-ranking member in elected office."

McConnell's strength among his members is legendary and it seems unlikely that even Trump can change that. But it's also clear that the former president isn't going anywhere. And that his hold on the Republican Party -- its base and its elected officials -- isn't loosening.

That's true even as the former president continues to push debunked conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and as more and more evidence comes out that there was genuine contemplation of a coup in the final days of his White House as he sought to overturn the election results.

McConnell, ever the savvy strategist, is right that "sucking up" to Trump is not a long-term recipe for success for his party. But that's exactly where the Republican Party stands at the moment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 690391

Reported Deaths: 8104
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1417751856
Ramsey59044950
Dakota52670498
Anoka48579482
Washington30969309
Stearns25163241
St. Louis20636336
Scott19872145
Wright18754163
Olmsted16057111
Sherburne13701104
Carver1224752
Clay926795
Rice9192121
Blue Earth881947
Crow Wing7905102
Kandiyohi749389
Chisago722958
Otter Tail678794
Benton6567101
Mower569138
Winona561352
Goodhue556680
Douglas541684
Itasca526471
Beltrami516972
McLeod512064
Steele510721
Isanti495670
Morrison472463
Nobles452950
Becker443759
Polk438675
Freeborn433838
Lyon398754
Carlton394459
Nicollet384047
Pine378426
Mille Lacs359360
Brown353044
Cass350635
Le Sueur344729
Todd327334
Meeker310249
Waseca294525
Martin267933
Wabasha24654
Dodge24575
Hubbard236141
Roseau234824
Houston206816
Redwood203542
Renville202448
Fillmore200210
Pennington193022
Wadena188926
Faribault182225
Sibley178410
Cottonwood178324
Chippewa172639
Kanabec166729
Aitkin156838
Watonwan156511
Rock140719
Jackson135112
Pope13468
Yellow Medicine126620
Pipestone125326
Koochiching121919
Stevens121511
Swift118819
Murray116010
Marshall105318
Clearwater104818
Lake92821
Wilkin90214
Lac qui Parle86824
Mahnomen7059
Big Stone6964
Grant6958
Norman6699
Lincoln6554
Kittson53522
Unassigned51793
Red Lake4927
Traverse4315
Lake of the Woods4114
Cook2150

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 435755

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Unassigned93740
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 55°
Cooler conditions continue through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MnDOT has a plan to make Highway 14 safer

Image

Sean's Weather 9/22

Image

Minnesotans can have their vaccine records in one spot

Image

Do you know your rights when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine?

Image

Creating the COVID-19 vaccine accessible for all

Image

RPS reveals name of new NW middle school

Image

RPS obtains, shares vaccination rates for students and staff

Image

Hog confinement fire prompts evacuation

Image

RPS announces new school name, vaccination rate updates

Image

Hog barn goes up in flames near Adams

Community Events