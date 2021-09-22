Clear

Hong Kong expats are up in arms about quarantine. Singapore stands to gain

Hong Kong expats are up in arms about quarantine. Singapore stands to gain

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Michelle Toh, CNN Business

It's been nearly two years since Norris Fong has seen his family back in his native Singapore. Now, he's had enough.

The 33-year-old fashion buyer is soon leaving Hong Kong to return to his home country, citing frustration over the city's coronavirus restrictions and lack of a clear reopening plan.

"Singapore definitely has a better game plan," said Fong, who has lived in Hong Kong for four years and works in merchandising at Versace.

Fong isn't alone. Hong Kong and Singapore have long vied to be Asia's premier global business center, but as the Chinese city's international borders remain virtually closed, some businesses and expats are starting to lose patience — and turning to the Southeast Asian hub.

Some companies were already weighing the merits of Singapore over Hong Kong as a centralized Asian business hub, especially as Beijing began tightening its grip over the former British territory. But as the pandemic nears the two-year mark, their strategies for containing the virus have taken center stage.

Like many Asian countries, Hong Kong has embraced a "zero Covid" strategy, placing emphasis on social distancing, limiting travel and shutting most non-residents out. Most travelers arriving in the city have to contend with one of the world's longest quarantines, paying to isolate in a hotel room for up to three weeks.

Singapore initially adopted a similarly arduous regime. But in recent months, the government has begun to switch to a "living with Covid" playbook, announcing plans to relax some rules and restart international travel with certain countries, such as Germany. The city-state also more commonly allows people to quarantine at home for up to 14 days.

This month, Singapore's model has already been tested — and somewhat thwarted — by a fresh outbreak of the Delta variant, which has suspended further reopening plans.

Some critics also point out that unlike in Hong Kong, Singapore still has various other restrictions that pose challenges to daily life. Until August, for example, people weren't allowed to publicly gather in groups of more than two, whereas Hong Kong has for months allowed groups of up to four people in public places.

No end in sight

But for many in Hong Kong, the grass is still greener on the other side of the South China Sea.

Frederik Gollob, chairman of the city's European Chamber of Commerce, argues that Singapore is gaining an edge on Hong Kong because of its willingness to signal an end to burdensome pandemic restrictions, even if progress has stalled.

"Of course it's benefiting," he told CNN Business, referring to Singapore. "This is happening as we speak."

Gollob said he knew of "many examples" of companies where C-suite executives were deliberating whether to shift some operations out of Hong Kong, or which were waiting for "office leases to expire." He declined to name those firms, citing sensitivity concerns.

With Singapore's attempt to move forward, "those companies now have an alternative, not because they were actively looking for it, but because of this situation [in Hong Kong], where everything is in limbo and you can't plan ahead," Gollob added.

"This moving or non-existing goalpost is exactly the problem ... businesses hate nothing more than insecurity."

That uncertainty is weighing on Fong. The Versace employee said he had made plans to travel home twice since the start of the pandemic, only to have his trips canceled both times due to changing quarantine restrictions.

"That takes a huge toll," said Fong. "This could well drag on into 2023."

Pressure on the Hong Kong government is mounting. In August, Gollob wrote a widely circulated open letter to Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, calling on the city to "open itself sooner rather than later."

"[Otherwise,] this new quarantine regime could lead many in the international community to question if they want to remain indefinitely trapped in Hong Kong when the rest of the world is moving on," he wrote.

Hong Kong last recorded a local Covid infection on August 17, and has for weeks only reported about a handful of cases per day on average, from people entering from overseas.

"The question is, what do we need to do? Is it: We need to achieve zero Covid? We have zero local infections," said Gollob, who represents more than a dozen foreign chambers in the city.

"It became very clear to us that someone has to ... bring forward a different view on the current situation."

Some executives have taken up their concerns with the government directly, albeit in private. Recently, the Asia Pacific chief of a major European company warned Hong Kong Commerce Secretary Edward Yau that it would move a considerable part of its business to Singapore because of the quarantine restrictions, according to a person familiar with the matter.

"It was an attempt to demonstrate to the government that this [is] not only talking, but things are happening," the person added.

The person declined to share further details, saying they were not authorized to speak on private matters.

The upside of 'zero Covid'

In an interview with CNN Business, Yau said he understood their frustration.

"I would not like to see any single company required to — or being put in a situation to — make the tough decision of leaving," he said. "But that's why we maintain [such] close contact with all the foreign chambers, in explaining to them, and also taking into account their views."

Yau emphasized that there was "no perfect solution" for governments around the world trying to balance both economic and health concerns. "There is no one size fits all," he said. "This is a twin battle that we are fighting."

To be sure, Hong Kong has enjoyed success in tackling the pandemic.

The city recently marked more than 21 days without local infections, Yau noted, while pointing to Singapore's recent uptick in coronavirus cases. The city-state has registered 334 new daily cases on average since the beginning of September.

"Let's not lose sight. This is hard-earned," Yau said. "We must maintain this high level of vigilance."

The government has also pointed to The Economist's "global normalcy index," which tracks the resumption of activity across categories including work, shopping, entertainment and transportation. Hong Kong leads the ranking of 50 of the world's biggest economies.

This month, Hong Kong also reclaimed its status as the host of Rise, a marquee Asian tech conference it lost to Malaysia last year. Organizers cited the city's efficiency in battling the pandemic as part of the decision.

"We never give up in bringing back all these major events," said Yau. He cited the international air fair Art Basel as another example, which held its first in-person exhibition since 2019 in Hong Kong earlier this year.

There have been other bright spots, too. This month, Hong Kong announced that it would loosen some border restrictions, allowing travelers from mainland China and Macao to enter the city without having to quarantine.

Reopening to the mainland has been crucial for businesses who view Hong Kong as a gateway to the vast market there.

To do so, the government has been forced to take "a very robust approach to suppress the importation of infected cases from overseas so that our Covid-19 situation is acceptable to the mainland authorities," according to Lam's office.

Authorities in mainland China and Macau have not yet reciprocated, meaning that most travelers from Hong Kong must still quarantine there.

But for all the outcry among expats, Yau argues that the local community may not feel the same way.

"I don't think the local community would agree" with the same demands to end quarantine, he said.

One possible reason is that unlike Singapore, Hong Kong is grappling with vaccine hesitancy. Despite having seven months to get the shots for free, only about 66% of the population have had their first dose, compared with more than 80% of those on the island nation.

Lam's team pointed to local vaccination rates as "less than satisfactory," suggesting that this left its pandemic response options somewhat limited.

An existing shift

Even without the Covid crisis, headhunters were having trouble bringing fresh talent to Hong Kong, according to Jaya Dass, managing director of Singapore and Malaysia at Randstad, a major recruitment firm.

"There's some hesitation there," she said, noting a change of mood in recent months due to political events, such as the introduction of a controversial national security law that has given Beijing greater control of the city.

"I think where I see a shift is more on a personal level of how people emotionally feel about living in Hong Kong."

Some business groups have found the same. According to the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, "an unprecedented number of expatriates [have been] leaving or planning to leave the city over the past few years."

In a report released in May, the chamber said that 42% of survey respondents were considering or planning to depart, with discomfort over the security law being the chief concern.

The law was introduced in Hong Kong last year. It bans any activity Beijing deems to constitute sedition, secession and subversion, and allows Chinese state security to operate in the territory.

Some firms have already reduced their presence in Hong Kong because of the political upheaval. Last summer, The New York Times moved its digital news operation for Asia from Hong Kong to Seoul, citing the potential impact of the security law. Investing advice website Motley Fool and TikTok also pulled out.

Singapore has long positioned itself as a prized alternative for many companies. Some tech giants, such as Facebook and Netflix, already treat the country as a regional home base.

Banks hunting for opportunities in Southeast Asia have also warmed to Singapore. Citi, for example, announced plans this year to hire 2,300 people in wealth management across Asia by 2025, and it expects the new recruits to be mostly in Hong Kong or Singapore.

Deutsche Bank's Asia Pacific CEO Alexander von zur Muehlen is also based in Singapore, with the lender citing a commitment "to a dual-hub structure in the region."

In some cases, the quarantine restrictions in Hong Kong have sped up the decisions for job-seekers to head to Singapore, said Dass.

"I couldn't say it's only based on that," she added. "[But] right now, I think the climate in the pandemic ... makes people reevaluate their choices."

— Carlotta Dotto contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 684070

Reported Deaths: 8086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1407851856
Ramsey58714945
Dakota52269497
Anoka48192481
Washington30731309
Stearns24909240
St. Louis20363335
Scott19700145
Wright18589163
Olmsted15877110
Sherburne13539101
Carver1212252
Clay917195
Rice9129121
Blue Earth870147
Crow Wing7820102
Kandiyohi745189
Chisago715458
Otter Tail668393
Benton6472101
Mower560738
Winona556152
Goodhue551980
Douglas537484
Itasca519671
Beltrami508072
McLeod503263
Steele502921
Isanti492570
Morrison468363
Nobles449950
Becker436859
Polk435975
Freeborn430438
Lyon395154
Carlton391759
Nicollet378947
Pine375126
Mille Lacs355860
Brown347944
Cass345735
Le Sueur341729
Todd322634
Meeker305749
Waseca290125
Martin263533
Wabasha24364
Dodge24224
Roseau234023
Hubbard233041
Houston205416
Renville200248
Redwood199642
Fillmore196810
Pennington191121
Wadena185826
Faribault180825
Cottonwood177024
Sibley176710
Chippewa171539
Kanabec165029
Watonwan155311
Aitkin155238
Rock139519
Jackson134912
Pope13128
Yellow Medicine125320
Pipestone125026
Koochiching118119
Swift117619
Murray115510
Stevens115211
Marshall104118
Clearwater102618
Lake91321
Wilkin89714
Lac qui Parle84824
Mahnomen6909
Big Stone6854
Grant6848
Norman6549
Lincoln6524
Kittson53322
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4807
Traverse4255
Lake of the Woods3984
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 51°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 46°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
46° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 44°
Cooler conditions continue through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS reveals name of new NW middle school

Image

RPS obtains, shares vaccination rates for students and staff

Image

Hog confinement fire prompts evacuation

Image

RPS announces new school name, vaccination rate updates

Image

Hog barn goes up in flames near Adams

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (9/21/21)

Image

Austin 3rd graders enjoy a day on the farm

Image

Mason City Schools to enact mask mandate

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Risk Mitigation Program to offer housing assistance

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County works to combat falls in older adults through Fall Prevention Coalition

Community Events