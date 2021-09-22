Clear

Between Covid-19 and the flu, health care professionals are bracing themselves for the winter ahead, expert says

Between Covid-19 and the flu, health care professionals are bracing themselves for the winter ahead, expert says

Posted: Sep 22, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The US is battling rising death tolls and strained hospital resources under the Covid-19 pandemic, and all that could be made more difficult by the upcoming flu season, health experts said.

"We are bracing ourselves for an awfully busy winter ahead," Associate Dean of Public Health at Brown University Dr. Megan Ranney told CNN Tuesday.

The United States is once again at a point where an average of more than 2,000 people are dying of Covid-19 every day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

And hospitals are straining to keep up with the number of patients coming in. Staff shortages and employee fatigue in Pennsylvania hospitals have reached a point where some health systems are offering signing bonuses, loan forgiveness and other incentives to staff. And in Wyoming, nearly 100 members of the state's national guard were activated Tuesday to assist hospitals dealing with the surge.

And though it isn't clear yet what this year's flu season has in store, it could add additional stress to an already pressed health care system.

"Flu is still a killer, not as much as Covid-19, but between 12,000 and 50,000 Americans lose their lives every year from flu," vaccinologist and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez said.

Flu numbers were actually relatively low last year, but experts said that doesn't necessarily foreshadow how this year will turn out.

"Let's be clear on why flu cases were so low last year, it's because we were all masked and we were all distancing," Ranney said. "Those things are not being done anymore in the vast majority of the country."

Vaccines are the surest way to get the pandemic under control, experts have said, but rates are still lower than they need to be. About 54.8% of the US population is fully vaccinated, and over the past month, the rate of vaccination has fallen by 30%, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Now, health officials are asking the public to get both their Covid vaccine and their flu shot.

Pediatricians recommend that both adults and children 6 months and older receive their flu vaccinations by Halloween, Dr. Flor Munoz, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Texas Children's Hospital, told CNN.

Some vaccine clinics around the country are offering both shots -- and encouraging people who come in for one to make sure they have the other.

"If somebody comes in wanting the flu vaccine and they haven't had a Covid vaccine then we can encourage them to get both, or vice-versa," said Dr. Robert Hopkins, chief of general internal medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and chair of the National Vaccine Advisory Committee.

If health care providers can encourage people to do both, "We potentially are going to have a greater impact on both disease prevention efforts," Hopkins said.

Two-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine 94% effective, company says

Pfizer has suggested a third dose of its vaccine will boost protection for those already vaccinated, and now Johnson & Johnson has announced an extra dose of its vaccine is helpful as well.

A two-dose version of the vaccine provides 94% protection against symptomatic infection, the company said Tuesday -- making a two-dose regimen of J&J's Janssen vaccine comparable to a two-dose regimen of Moderna's or Pfizer's.

Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine was given emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration on February 27. It has been given to about 14.8 million Americans, according to the CDC.

The company released some details of three studies looking at various aspects of its Janssen vaccine, and said that, taken together, they showed the vaccine provided long-lasting protection that could be boosted with an extra shot.

"Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against COVID-19 further increases," Dr. Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen Research & Development, said in a statement.

The company's ongoing Phase 2 trial of a two-dose regimen showed giving two doses 56 days apart provided 100% protection against severe Covid-19 and 94% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 in the US.

A second study showed people given a booster shot six months or longer after their first dose had a 12-fold increase in antibodies -- compared to a four-fold increase for people who got a second dose at two months. So, protection should be stronger if people get boosters later, Dr. Dan Barouch, head of Beth Israel Deaconess' Center for Virology and Vaccine Research, told CNN.

Death rate four times higher in least vaccinated states

The average rate of Covid-19 deaths in the 10 least vaccinated states was more than four times higher over the past week than the rate in the 10 most vaccinated states, according to a CNN analysis.

In the least vaccinated states, roughly eight people out of every 100,000 residents died of Covid-19 over the past week, compared with only about two out of every 100,000 people in the 10 most vaccinated states.

CNN used data from Johns Hopkins University and the CDC for the analysis.

Less vaccinated states tend to have higher hospitalization rates, too.

The latest data from the US Department of Health and Human Services shows an average of 39 Covid-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people in the 10 least vaccinated states, nearly three times higher than the average rate of 14 per 100,000 people in the 10 most vaccinated states.

The states with the lowest vaccination rates have fully vaccinated less than 45% of their residents. They are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wyoming.

The 10 states with the highest vaccination rates have fully vaccinated more than 62% of their residents. They are Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 684070

Reported Deaths: 8086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1407851856
Ramsey58714945
Dakota52269497
Anoka48192481
Washington30731309
Stearns24909240
St. Louis20363335
Scott19700145
Wright18589163
Olmsted15877110
Sherburne13539101
Carver1212252
Clay917195
Rice9129121
Blue Earth870147
Crow Wing7820102
Kandiyohi745189
Chisago715458
Otter Tail668393
Benton6472101
Mower560738
Winona556152
Goodhue551980
Douglas537484
Itasca519671
Beltrami508072
McLeod503263
Steele502921
Isanti492570
Morrison468363
Nobles449950
Becker436859
Polk435975
Freeborn430438
Lyon395154
Carlton391759
Nicollet378947
Pine375126
Mille Lacs355860
Brown347944
Cass345735
Le Sueur341729
Todd322634
Meeker305749
Waseca290125
Martin263533
Wabasha24364
Dodge24224
Roseau234023
Hubbard233041
Houston205416
Renville200248
Redwood199642
Fillmore196810
Pennington191121
Wadena185826
Faribault180825
Cottonwood177024
Sibley176710
Chippewa171539
Kanabec165029
Watonwan155311
Aitkin155238
Rock139519
Jackson134912
Pope13128
Yellow Medicine125320
Pipestone125026
Koochiching118119
Swift117619
Murray115510
Stevens115211
Marshall104118
Clearwater102618
Lake91321
Wilkin89714
Lac qui Parle84824
Mahnomen6909
Big Stone6854
Grant6848
Norman6549
Lincoln6524
Kittson53322
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4807
Traverse4255
Lake of the Woods3984
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 53°
Mason City
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 42°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 48°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Cooler conditions continue through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RPS reveals name of new NW middle school

Image

RPS obtains, shares vaccination rates for students and staff

Image

Hog confinement fire prompts evacuation

Image

RPS announces new school name, vaccination rate updates

Image

Hog barn goes up in flames near Adams

Image

Aaron's Tuesday Night Weather (9/21/21)

Image

Austin 3rd graders enjoy a day on the farm

Image

Mason City Schools to enact mask mandate

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County Risk Mitigation Program to offer housing assistance

${item.thumbnail.title}

Olmsted County works to combat falls in older adults through Fall Prevention Coalition

Community Events