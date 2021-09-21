Clear

Why this Covid news could finally get us back to normal

Why this Covid news could finally get us back to normal

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 1:20 PM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 1:20 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Lawrence C. Kleinman

Pfizer announced Monday that data from recent trials suggests that children 5-11 have a safe and effective response to its Covid-19 vaccine. The news holds the hope to herald a new phase in our battle to end the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus in the United States.

While all the usual caveats still apply (namely, Pfizer's data has not yet been subject to peer review or public scrutiny; the primary endpoint reported today suggests immunity but does not prove it), a path toward that end certainly feels closer than it did before. Despite global distribution of vaccines remaining unsolved, Monday brings the essentially good news that it is possible, even likely, that a vaccine available to elementary school-age children is near.

From the beginning of this pandemic, the impact of Covid-19 on children -- and of children on the spread of the pandemic -- was underestimated. A quick search of the internet in early 2020 had countless statements that children were spared the wrath of Covid-19. These statements evolved into a misunderstanding that healthy children were safe. In fact, collaborative research to which I contributed had shown it to be false by spring and produced more evidence in the summer of 2020.

Our study of children in pediatric intensive care units early in the pandemic found that one in six of these children with severe acute Covid-19 had no underlying condition. By early summer we were describing MIS-C -- the multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children -- a potentially serious inflammatory condition that comes seemingly out of the blue, several weeks after even mild Covid-19 infections.

Informed by our research and along with other child health experts, I have been calling out the myth that children were spared from Covid since the spring of 2020. I believe this myth is a foundation for many of the errors in the public health response.

The approval of vaccines first in adults and later in adolescents 12 years and older offered hope. Earlier this year, federal leadership articulated an expectation for a return to normalcy by early summer. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and governors lifted mask mandates and restrictions. Anticipating the end of New Jersey's mask mandate, a local businessman remarked to me, "This Friday the pandemic is over." He was not alone in that perception.

Public confusion -- and particularly in regards to how to protect children not eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine -- was a direct result of the complexity of managing the Covid-19 pandemic combined with the unrealistic assumptions made by the CDC and others (for example, that those who were not vaccinated would be generous enough to wear masks), confusing messages -- not helped by multiple clarifications -- and, as always, that vision of us moving to a normalized summer.

Statements that Covid-19 was becoming a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" were supposed to convince the vaccine-hesitant to get their jabs and encourage maskless social interactions for those who were vaccinated. If not for the children, this might all have made sense -- but the policy was neither child sensitive nor child protective.

Parents and children heard these statements differently than they were intended. Even I looked at my preschooler and wondered why policy wasn't designed to protect her, and worse, why she was blamed as one of the "Unvaccinated!" It was not her choice. A series of policy decisions brought us here.

As a pediatrician and professor of pediatrics, a public health professional, and a researcher of Covid, I had a voice, but I was barely able to influence the conversation. My prior CNN opinion column (For the sake of children, keep wearing your mask May 16) drew praise online from pediatricians -- but it did not change the policy discussions. It was not until the Delta variant that people in authority began to take a new, more sober look at Covid-19 and children.

There are a lot of children in the US: Census estimates confirm there are more than 20 million children less than 5 years old and nearly 30 million aged 5-11. Contrary to the popular narrative, the emergence of Delta variant in children was not shocking or even surprising. Instead, it was an inevitable consequence of our decision to open our society and loosen our approach to combatting Covid's spread, despite a vast reservoir of nearly 50 million unvaccinated children in a divided society. And we experience the consequences of our leaders ignoring the well-known adage attributed to Wayne Gretzky: A good hockey player plays where the puck is. A great hockey player plays where the puck is going to be.

Each time we have started to catch up to this pandemic, we fall back again. A Herculean and bipartisan effort brought us safe and effective vaccines. The vaccine was tested in adults, then adolescents, now -- finally -- in school-aged children, and soon, hopefully very soon, younger children.

The decision was made not to accelerate trials in children ahead of their usual place. The result, currently, is that as long as we cannot vaccinate children under 12, about one in six Americans is not eligible for the vaccine. Herd immunity, the elusive goal, cannot be achieved in the US without vaccinating children. This has always been true, even if it has only recently been acknowledged.

And so now perhaps we are nearing approval of a vaccine for 60% of the children who are not currently eligible for vaccination. If so, and if followed quickly by approval for preschool children -- and if parents vaccinate their children as soon as they are eligible (as I will) -- then soon we will be able to enter a period in which every school day, every work and each social interaction no longer threatens our children. Today is a good day. Soon it can be even better.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 684070

Reported Deaths: 8086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1407851856
Ramsey58714945
Dakota52269497
Anoka48192481
Washington30731309
Stearns24909240
St. Louis20363335
Scott19700145
Wright18589163
Olmsted15877110
Sherburne13539101
Carver1212252
Clay917195
Rice9129121
Blue Earth870147
Crow Wing7820102
Kandiyohi745189
Chisago715458
Otter Tail668393
Benton6472101
Mower560738
Winona556152
Goodhue551980
Douglas537484
Itasca519671
Beltrami508072
McLeod503263
Steele502921
Isanti492570
Morrison468363
Nobles449950
Becker436859
Polk435975
Freeborn430438
Lyon395154
Carlton391759
Nicollet378947
Pine375126
Mille Lacs355860
Brown347944
Cass345735
Le Sueur341729
Todd322634
Meeker305749
Waseca290125
Martin263533
Wabasha24364
Dodge24224
Roseau234023
Hubbard233041
Houston205416
Renville200248
Redwood199642
Fillmore196810
Pennington191121
Wadena185826
Faribault180825
Cottonwood177024
Sibley176710
Chippewa171539
Kanabec165029
Watonwan155311
Aitkin155238
Rock139519
Jackson134912
Pope13128
Yellow Medicine125320
Pipestone125026
Koochiching118119
Swift117619
Murray115510
Stevens115211
Marshall104118
Clearwater102618
Lake91321
Wilkin89714
Lac qui Parle84824
Mahnomen6909
Big Stone6854
Grant6848
Norman6549
Lincoln6524
Kittson53322
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4807
Traverse4255
Lake of the Woods3984
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Mostly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Sunny and cooler on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic, OCPHS weigh in on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/21

${item.thumbnail.title}

Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

Image

RCTC volleyball team extends win streak

Image

City Council discuss infrastructure expansions at study session

Image

Rochester City Council confirms preliminary 2022 budget, property tax levy increase expected

Image

Mayo Clinic's Children's Center receives donation from Kids Cup

Image

City approves property tax hike

Image

Carbon capture pipeline may run through North Iowa

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Community Events