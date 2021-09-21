Clear

If Joe Biden fails this week, his entire domestic agenda is done for at least 15 months

If Joe Biden fails this week, his entire domestic agenda is done for at least 15 months

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

It's impossible to overstate the stakes of this week's legislative horse-trading for the remainder of Joe Biden's presidency. In fact, what happens this week on Capitol Hill will almost certainly make or break Biden's entire first-term legislative agenda -- and determine the case he and his party can take to voters in the 2022 midterms and beyond.

First, let's set the scene.

There are two pieces of legislation moving through Congress -- both chambers of which are controlled by Democrats -- at the moment.

1. The bipartisan Infrastructure bill: This $1.2 trillion legislation, which is focused on so-called "hard" infrastructure like roads, bridges and the like -- has already passed the Senate, with 19 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to support it. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has previously promised Democratic moderates that she will bring the measure up in the House on September 27 (next Monday) and they are aggressively working to hold her to that promise. Meanwhile, liberals in the House have balked at voting for the hard infrastructure bill unless and until they have a vote on a much broader package of government spending -- upwards of $3.5 trillion -- that the party plans to attempt to pass on a purely partisan basis. Which brings me to...

2. The budget bill: Liberals in the House -- like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Pramila Jayapal of Washington -- don't want to vote for the infrastructure bill unless and until they can ensure passage of the much-larger budget bill, which effectively crams all of Biden's first-term priorities on everything from climate to job to immigration and back into a single measure. The problem? Democrats in the Senate don't have the 50 votes they need to pass anything close to a $3.5 trillion package. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (of Arizona) and Joe Manchin of West Virginia have made clear they will not vote for a measure with that high a price tag, with Manchin suggesting less than half that total might be workable. The other problem? Liberals including Bernie Sanders of Vermont want the package to be even bigger, seeing this as their best chance in a very long time to put a truly progressive vision in place.

Viewed broadly, what is playing out in Congress -- and especially among Democrats -- right now is a battle for what role Democrats believe the government should play in society going forward.

There's no question that if Biden gets both his infrastructure bill and anything close to the $3.5 trillion budget bill, it will amount to a massive reinvestment in government and the role it should play in American lives. After decades in which the Democratic Party -- led by Bill Clinton's famous proclamation that the "era of big government is over" -- inched ever closer to the smaller-government-is-better-government mantra of the GOP, Biden's proposals mark a clear break with that view.

Touting the infrastructure plan this spring, Biden cast it in historic terms as a "once-in-a-generation investment in America, unlike anything we've seen or done since we built the Interstate Highway System and the Space Race decades ago."

Which is a bold vision for government re-involvement in nearly every aspect of American life. But it is also a massive gamble by Biden -- staking essentially the entirety of his agenda on two pieces of massive legislation that, at least currently, face very uncertain futures in the House and Senate.

What's more remarkable is that there doesn't appear to be a "plan B" for Biden and Democrats. The size of these two bills -- in terms of cost and scope -- as well as the time and attention they have drawn from the administration and Democrats in Congress means that there isn't going to be a second bite at this apple if the first one doesn't work. This is it. A one-shot deal.

Looming over all of these machinations are the 2022 midterm elections, which, if history and a handful of recent polling data is any guide, look likely to cost down-ballot Democrats dearly. The unstated but ever-present concern for congressional Democrats as well as the Biden White House is that if the party fails to pass these major agenda items in the coming week(s), they will lose the chance to do so before the 2022 midterms. And if as expected, Republicans take back control of at least one chamber of Congress (if not both), the chances of any major legislation like this passing in 2023 or 2024 is essentially nil.

All of which means that unless Democrats can all get on the same page over the next week, Biden's expansive agenda will be doomed. And Democrats' chances of transformational change in how government impacts every day Americans lives will disappear -- maybe forever.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 684070

Reported Deaths: 8086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1407851856
Ramsey58714945
Dakota52269497
Anoka48192481
Washington30731309
Stearns24909240
St. Louis20363335
Scott19700145
Wright18589163
Olmsted15877110
Sherburne13539101
Carver1212252
Clay917195
Rice9129121
Blue Earth870147
Crow Wing7820102
Kandiyohi745189
Chisago715458
Otter Tail668393
Benton6472101
Mower560738
Winona556152
Goodhue551980
Douglas537484
Itasca519671
Beltrami508072
McLeod503263
Steele502921
Isanti492570
Morrison468363
Nobles449950
Becker436859
Polk435975
Freeborn430438
Lyon395154
Carlton391759
Nicollet378947
Pine375126
Mille Lacs355860
Brown347944
Cass345735
Le Sueur341729
Todd322634
Meeker305749
Waseca290125
Martin263533
Wabasha24364
Dodge24224
Roseau234023
Hubbard233041
Houston205416
Renville200248
Redwood199642
Fillmore196810
Pennington191121
Wadena185826
Faribault180825
Cottonwood177024
Sibley176710
Chippewa171539
Kanabec165029
Watonwan155311
Aitkin155238
Rock139519
Jackson134912
Pope13128
Yellow Medicine125320
Pipestone125026
Koochiching118119
Swift117619
Murray115510
Stevens115211
Marshall104118
Clearwater102618
Lake91321
Wilkin89714
Lac qui Parle84824
Mahnomen6909
Big Stone6854
Grant6848
Norman6549
Lincoln6524
Kittson53322
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4807
Traverse4255
Lake of the Woods3984
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and cooler on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic, OCPHS weigh in on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/21

Image

Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

Image

RCTC volleyball team extends win streak

Image

City Council discuss infrastructure expansions at study session

Image

Rochester City Council confirms preliminary 2022 budget, property tax levy increase expected

Image

Mayo Clinic's Children's Center receives donation from Kids Cup

Image

City approves property tax hike

Image

Carbon capture pipeline may run through North Iowa

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Community Events