Clear

UN chief says climate alarms are ringing at a 'fever pitch' in frustrated speech

UN chief says climate alarms are ringing at a 'fever pitch' in frustrated speech

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 10:51 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 10:51 AM
Posted By: By Caitlin Hu and Angela Dewan, CNN

UN Secretary General António Guterres appealed to world leaders Tuesday to show solidarity and act on the climate crisis, warning that humanity was on track for a "hellscape" of temperature rise that would bring "catastrophe."

At the opening of the UN General Assembly in New York, Guterres called specifically on leaders to end subsidies on fossil fuels, end the use of coal, invest in renewable energy, and tax carbon and pollution "instead of people's income."

"The climate alarm bells are also ringing at fever pitch," he said. "The recent report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was a code red for humanity. We see the warning signs in every continent and region -- scorching temperatures, shocking biodiversity loss, polluted air, water and natural spaces."

He also said the climate divide between the rich and poor world must be bridged, calling explicitly for developed countries to contribute funds to help developing nations confront the climate crisis.

In a later speech to the assembly, President Joe Biden announced he will work with Congress to double again the United States' financial commitment to support developing nations. Biden pledged in April the US would increase its contribution to global climate financing to $5.7 billion per year, putting his new commitment around $11 billion per year.

"In April, I announced the US will double our public international financing to help developing nations tackle the climate crisis, and today, I'm proud to announce that we will work with the Congress to double that number again, including for adaptation efforts," Biden said.

More than a decade ago, world leaders from developed countries agreed to contribute $100 billion a year to support countries in the Global South that are facing the most direct impacts of climate, a goal that was missed. In 2019, developed countries contributed $79.6 billion for developing countries, around $20 billion short of the $100 billion annual goal, according to a recent Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development report.

The US was also criticized for failing to transfer any money under the Trump administration; Trump pulled the US out of its global climate financing commitments when he pulled out of the Paris climate agreement. Under the Obama administration, the US paid $1 billion of a $3 billion commitment it originally made in 2014.

Even with Biden's new commitment, US allies contribute more to the effort. For instance, the European Union transfers around €25 billion a year (the equivalent of $29.3 billion).

The assembly is the last major international event before world leaders meet again at the G20 in Rome in October, followed immediately by the UN climate conference in Scotland.

"We are weeks away from the UN climate conference in Glasgow, but seemingly light-years away from reaching our targets," Guterres said. "We must get serious and we must act fast".

Guterres' speech revealed his increasing impatience and frustration with leaders. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro -- whose government has allowed rampant deforestation in the Amazon -- is also speaking Tuesday.

The UN chief's speech and newly strident tone comes as Guterres prepares to launch his next five-year term as UN Secretary General. It also comes amid a global political landscape that has itself grown more moderate in tenor since the exit of former US President Donald Trump.

The Secretary General and President Biden met briefly on Monday evening at Biden's Manhattan hotel, with a discussion that "reaffirmed the strong partnership between the United Nations and the United States, anchored in shared principles and values," Guterres' office said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 684070

Reported Deaths: 8086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1407851856
Ramsey58714945
Dakota52269497
Anoka48192481
Washington30731309
Stearns24909240
St. Louis20363335
Scott19700145
Wright18589163
Olmsted15877110
Sherburne13539101
Carver1212252
Clay917195
Rice9129121
Blue Earth870147
Crow Wing7820102
Kandiyohi745189
Chisago715458
Otter Tail668393
Benton6472101
Mower560738
Winona556152
Goodhue551980
Douglas537484
Itasca519671
Beltrami508072
McLeod503263
Steele502921
Isanti492570
Morrison468363
Nobles449950
Becker436859
Polk435975
Freeborn430438
Lyon395154
Carlton391759
Nicollet378947
Pine375126
Mille Lacs355860
Brown347944
Cass345735
Le Sueur341729
Todd322634
Meeker305749
Waseca290125
Martin263533
Wabasha24364
Dodge24224
Roseau234023
Hubbard233041
Houston205416
Renville200248
Redwood199642
Fillmore196810
Pennington191121
Wadena185826
Faribault180825
Cottonwood177024
Sibley176710
Chippewa171539
Kanabec165029
Watonwan155311
Aitkin155238
Rock139519
Jackson134912
Pope13128
Yellow Medicine125320
Pipestone125026
Koochiching118119
Swift117619
Murray115510
Stevens115211
Marshall104118
Clearwater102618
Lake91321
Wilkin89714
Lac qui Parle84824
Mahnomen6909
Big Stone6854
Grant6848
Norman6549
Lincoln6524
Kittson53322
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4807
Traverse4255
Lake of the Woods3984
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 59°
Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Sunny and cooler on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic, OCPHS weigh in on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/21

Image

Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

Image

RCTC volleyball team extends win streak

Image

City Council discuss infrastructure expansions at study session

Image

Rochester City Council confirms preliminary 2022 budget, property tax levy increase expected

Image

Mayo Clinic's Children's Center receives donation from Kids Cup

Image

City approves property tax hike

Image

Carbon capture pipeline may run through North Iowa

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Community Events