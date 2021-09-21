Clear

Prince Andrew served with sexual assault lawsuit after papers sent to US lawyer

Prince Andrew served with sexual assault lawsuit after papers sent to US lawyer

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 8:40 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 8:40 AM
Posted By: By Max Foster, Brian Vitagliano and Lauren Moorhouse, CNN

Prince Andrew was served with legal papers in a civil sexual assault case against him when the senior British royal's US-based lawyer was sent the suit by FedEx and email on Monday, court papers show.

The US court documents, seen by CNN, show the legal papers were delivered to the duke's lawyer, Andrew B. Brettler, at the law firm of Lavely and Singer in Los Angeles on Monday morning at 9:22 a.m. local time.

The court document also shows legal papers being delivered to the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday.

Andrew, the Queen's second-oldest son, stands accused of sexual assault by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who is suing the prince in New York.

Giuffre says that the assaults happened in London, New York and the US Virgin Islands, that Andrew was aware that she was a minor (17) when it started, and that she had been trafficked by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew, 61, has consistently denied the claims, telling the BBC in 2019: "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever."

Brettler, his lawyer, has called the case "baseless, non-viable (and) potentially unlawful."

Andrew's team had previously said that he had not been properly served notice of proceedings, despite Giuffre's legal team saying papers were served at the prince's home in Windsor, England.

His lawyers also say a 2009 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein released the duke from "any and all liability," though that settlement was and remains sealed.

Last week, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan approved a request from Giuffre's legal team to seek alternative means of serving a lawsuit against Andrew.

Kaplan, approving the request Thursday evening, said that "service of the defendant's United States counsel is reasonably calculated to bring the papers served to the defendant's attention, regardless of whether his US counsel is 'authorized' to accept service on his behalf."

Andrew's legal team said they would not comment when asked by CNN.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 684070

Reported Deaths: 8086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1407851856
Ramsey58714945
Dakota52269497
Anoka48192481
Washington30731309
Stearns24909240
St. Louis20363335
Scott19700145
Wright18589163
Olmsted15877110
Sherburne13539101
Carver1212252
Clay917195
Rice9129121
Blue Earth870147
Crow Wing7820102
Kandiyohi745189
Chisago715458
Otter Tail668393
Benton6472101
Mower560738
Winona556152
Goodhue551980
Douglas537484
Itasca519671
Beltrami508072
McLeod503263
Steele502921
Isanti492570
Morrison468363
Nobles449950
Becker436859
Polk435975
Freeborn430438
Lyon395154
Carlton391759
Nicollet378947
Pine375126
Mille Lacs355860
Brown347944
Cass345735
Le Sueur341729
Todd322634
Meeker305749
Waseca290125
Martin263533
Wabasha24364
Dodge24224
Roseau234023
Hubbard233041
Houston205416
Renville200248
Redwood199642
Fillmore196810
Pennington191121
Wadena185826
Faribault180825
Cottonwood177024
Sibley176710
Chippewa171539
Kanabec165029
Watonwan155311
Aitkin155238
Rock139519
Jackson134912
Pope13128
Yellow Medicine125320
Pipestone125026
Koochiching118119
Swift117619
Murray115510
Stevens115211
Marshall104118
Clearwater102618
Lake91321
Wilkin89714
Lac qui Parle84824
Mahnomen6909
Big Stone6854
Grant6848
Norman6549
Lincoln6524
Kittson53322
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4807
Traverse4255
Lake of the Woods3984
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 55°
Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
Sunny and cooler on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

Mayo Clinic, OCPHS weigh in on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/21

Image

Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

Image

RCTC volleyball team extends win streak

Image

City Council discuss infrastructure expansions at study session

Image

Rochester City Council confirms preliminary 2022 budget, property tax levy increase expected

Image

Mayo Clinic's Children's Center receives donation from Kids Cup

Image

City approves property tax hike

Image

Carbon capture pipeline may run through North Iowa

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Community Events