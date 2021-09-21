Clear

When could Covid-19 vaccines be available for younger kids? An expert weighs in

When could Covid-19 vaccines be available for younger kids? An expert weighs in

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 7:10 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Katia Hetter, CNN

The initial results are in: On Monday morning, Pfizer announced that its Covid-19 vaccine for 5- to 11-year-old children is safe and resulted in a robust antibody response.

This is news many parents have been eagerly anticipating -- but what exactly does this mean for when vaccines could be available for this age group? What about kids younger than 5? Should parents be trying to get their young kids vaccinated now? And with the news that some older and higher-risk Americans could be getting booster shots soon, should parents be trying to get themselves a booster dose?

To help with these questions, we spoke with CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen. An emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health, she is also author of a new book, "Lifelines: A Doctor's Journey in the Fight for Public Health," and the mother of two young kids.

CNN: What exactly is the news from Pfizer about their vaccine for younger kids?

Dr. Leana Wen: The Covid-19 vaccine is currently authorized only for children ages 12 and older, but studies have been ongoing for the vaccine in younger kids. On Monday morning, Pfizer announced the first results for children ages 5 to 11 years old. In a study involving 2,268 participants ages 5 to 11, they found that the vaccine is, first of all, safe. The side effects are similar to what's seen in older groups. Also, they found that the vaccine induces a strong antibody response. This is very significant because a smaller dose is being used -- 10 micrograms compared to 30 micrograms for the older age groups.

The study does not show that the vaccines prevent infections or severe illness in younger children. That data is still being collected. However, based on what we have seen in the older age groups, antibody response is a good correlate to immune protection.

It's also important that no one in the study group got myocarditis, which is the inflammation of the heart muscle that is seen as a rare side effect of the vaccine, particularly in adolescent and younger males. This side effect is so uncommon that it would be unlikely to show up in a study of 2,268 participants. If it shows up at all, it might not be until hundreds of thousands or even millions of people in that age group get vaccinated.

CNN: Are these results a big deal?

Wen: Yes. They are the first results thus far in this 5- to 11-year-old age group, and they are very promising. Many parents have been eagerly awaiting exactly these results, because we are eager to vaccinate our children. This is particularly critical given where we are in the pandemic.

Nearly 30% of new Covid-19 infections are in children. Nearly half a million kids have gotten infected with coronavirus in the last two weeks. Many kids are back for in-person schooling in places that have not implemented necessary preventive measures like requiring indoor masking. Parents are eager to protect their children, and getting this initial set of results provides a lot of hope that vaccines could be authorized soon for younger kids.

CNN: What's next -- when might the vaccine actually be authorized for 5- to 11-year-olds?

Wen: Pfizer has yet to submit their data for authorization by the US Food and Drug Administration. That's the next step, for Pfizer to officially apply for emergency use authorization for this younger group. The FDA will then review all the company data, convene an independent committee of advisors, and make a decision on whether to authorize the vaccine for this 5- to 11-year-old group.

Note that the authorization is not a foregone conclusion. It's possible that the FDA could also come back to Pfizer and ask for more data or authorize it only for a subset of this group -- for children with underlying medical conditions, for example. So far, we only have an announcement from the company about the results, and we need to await the full data release by Pfizer.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and a current board member of Pfizer, has said that the FDA could authorize the vaccine for the 5- to 11-year old group as early as the end of October. That means, in a best-case scenario, some shots could be going into arms by Halloween.

CNN: And what about younger kids -- when might vaccines be available to them?

Wen: Studies are ongoing for children as young as 6 months old. Pfizer has said it expects to have these results by some time this year. Assuming that it takes an additional three to six weeks for the FDA to review the data, I'd anticipate that we won't have vaccines for kids 4 and younger until early 2022. This is something I'm eagerly awaiting myself, as the mom of a 1-year-old and a 4-year-old.

CNN: What questions should parents be asking now to decide whether they should get their younger kids vaccinated?

Wen: Children 12 and older are already eligible to be vaccinated, and I'd urge parents to get their kids in that age group vaccinated now. About half of kids 12 and older have already received one dose of the vaccine, and we know it is safe and effective in this age group. For younger kids, I'd say to wait until we see the data from Pfizer and the FDA reviews it. We want to make sure that our federal health officials do their job to ensure that the vaccine for those 5 to 11 years old is safe and effective.

CNN: I've heard of some parents pretending their younger kids are 12 years old to get them vaccinated sooner. Should they do this?

Wen: No, and in fact, the FDA has explicitly warned against this move. Note that younger kids are tested with a lower dose of the vaccine than older kids. Also, I think it is a matter of weeks before those in the 5- to 11-year-old group may have access to the vaccine. I'd really urge parents to hold off until there is authorization for the younger group. In the meantime, let's continue to protect our kids through other measures, including sticking to outdoor-only gatherings with people who are unvaccinated and adhering to indoor mask-wearing in schools.

CNN: Now that booster shots are being made available for some Americans, should parents of young, unvaccinated kids try to get them?

Wen: The FDA advisory committee has recommended that booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine be made available for those who received the Pfizer vaccine and are 65 years and older, as well as those who have risk for severe outcomes from Covid-19. Also, third doses are available for those recipients of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The reason for the boosters is to increase immune protection against breakthrough infections and against severe infections. There isn't data yet to suggest that a third dose will reduce transmission of Covid-19. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will make a determination later this week about what exactly constitutes those risk factors.

Some parents who are, for example, frontline workers or who have severe underlying conditions themselves may be eligible for boosters, but I don't think that being a parent of young kids will, in itself, qualify someone. That's because we don't yet know whether getting a booster will reduce the likelihood of them transmitting to others, including their children.

That said, if parents or other family members are not yet vaccinated with their first doses, they really need to get vaccinated now, to protect themselves and their family.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 684070

Reported Deaths: 8086
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1407851856
Ramsey58714945
Dakota52269497
Anoka48192481
Washington30731309
Stearns24909240
St. Louis20363335
Scott19700145
Wright18589163
Olmsted15877110
Sherburne13539101
Carver1212252
Clay917195
Rice9129121
Blue Earth870147
Crow Wing7820102
Kandiyohi745189
Chisago715458
Otter Tail668393
Benton6472101
Mower560738
Winona556152
Goodhue551980
Douglas537484
Itasca519671
Beltrami508072
McLeod503263
Steele502921
Isanti492570
Morrison468363
Nobles449950
Becker436859
Polk435975
Freeborn430438
Lyon395154
Carlton391759
Nicollet378947
Pine375126
Mille Lacs355860
Brown347944
Cass345735
Le Sueur341729
Todd322634
Meeker305749
Waseca290125
Martin263533
Wabasha24364
Dodge24224
Roseau234023
Hubbard233041
Houston205416
Renville200248
Redwood199642
Fillmore196810
Pennington191121
Wadena185826
Faribault180825
Cottonwood177024
Sibley176710
Chippewa171539
Kanabec165029
Watonwan155311
Aitkin155238
Rock139519
Jackson134912
Pope13128
Yellow Medicine125320
Pipestone125026
Koochiching118119
Swift117619
Murray115510
Stevens115211
Marshall104118
Clearwater102618
Lake91321
Wilkin89714
Lac qui Parle84824
Mahnomen6909
Big Stone6854
Grant6848
Norman6549
Lincoln6524
Kittson53322
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4807
Traverse4255
Lake of the Woods3984
Cook2140

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 52°
Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 44°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 48°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Charles City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Sunny and cooler on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

Image

RCTC volleyball team extends win streak

Image

City Council discuss infrastructure expansions at study session

Image

Rochester City Council confirms preliminary 2022 budget, property tax levy increase expected

Image

Mayo Clinic's Children's Center receives donation from Kids Cup

Image

City approves property tax hike

Image

Carbon capture pipeline may run through North Iowa

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Image

Mason City school district implements partial mask mandate

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Community Events