Clear

The FDA could authorize Covid-19 vaccines for young children in weeks, expert says

The FDA could authorize Covid-19 vaccines for young children in weeks, expert says

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 2:10 AM
Updated: Sep 21, 2021 2:10 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) could soon authorize a Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for young children, experts said -- a development that offers hope in the midst of a dangerous time in the pandemic for kids, who account for a quarter of all cases reported last week.

"It is conceivable that by Halloween, we could see shots going into arms, but it's going to take a number of weeks for that process to work its way through," Dr. James Hildreth, a vaccine adviser to the FDA, told CNN's Don Lemon Monday.

That process is happening as the second highest total of new cases in children was reported last week and cases among that group continue to rise exponentially, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics published Monday.

And as cases spread, hospitalization rates are high. An average of 311 children were hospitalized with Covid-19 every day over the past week, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In Pittsburgh, officials at UPMC Children's Hospital said they are seeing an "historic" number of children coming to the Emergency Department. A tent was set up outside the emergency room Friday to help accommodate more patients, the hospital said in a social media post.

Currently, the youngest Americans eligible for vaccination are 12-year-olds, and the vaccination rate of adolescents is still inching toward the halfway mark, according to a CNN analysis of data from the CDC.

Trials are currently underway for younger children, and Pfizer/BioNTech announced in a news release Monday that a Phase 2 of 3 trial showed their two-dose vaccine was safe and generated a "robust" antibody response in children 5 to 11.

The expansion of vaccine access would be important both for protecting children and for ending the hold the virus has on the US for everyone, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Peter Hotez said.

"Ultimately, if we're serious about halting this epidemic in the United States, we need 85-90% of the US population vaccinated," Hotez said. "That means all of the adults, all of the adolescents and large numbers of young kids."

But there is still a big challenge ahead: getting the doses into kid's arms, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Johnathan Reiner said.

While some parents are eager to vaccinate their children, others are more hesitant.

"While it seems like a guarantee that parents would give their kids this vaccine, we're going to have to do a much better job educating a very diverse group of Americans that this vaccine is safe and effective," he said.

But while health care professionals talk with families about the decision, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said she thinks it is OK that some parents are not ready.

"I understand that some of them may not want to go first," Wen said. "There's another segment of parents who are really eager, who would do anything to have their kids be vaccinated. Let them go first."

Changes to school policies

As the vaccine process plays out, schools are navigating how to manage students' safety on campus.

New quarantine protocols for students and faculty of Miami-Dade County Public Schools went into effect Monday, lessening how long staff members and high school students need to quarantine if exposed to Covid-19 from 10 days to 5 days, as long as they have a negative test and are symptom free.

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said masks are still required for all teachers and students but indicated it's something they will continue to look at as the year goes on.

"These are metrics that we are advancing to our task force ... to be considered as the gatekeepers of a further relaxation of protocols," he said.

New York City officials also reduced quarantine time for exposed students, allowing masked unvaccinated students in a classroom to forgo quarantine if there was exposure within the classroom and they were distanced three feet away.

Beginning next week, however, schools will increase student testing to once a week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

And in North Carolina, the Union County Public School Board voted Monday to amend its controversial protocol that stated "all students and staff who do not have a positive COVID-19 test or symptoms should return to school or work immediately" -- even if they were a close contact of a positive case of Covid-19,

The vote upheld two amendments -- one halting all staff responsibilities regarding contact tracing and quarantining for students and staff and another requiring students and staff who are symptomatic or who have tested positive for Covid-19 to stay home. The board will recognize quarantines of people in close contact with a positive case, it said in a news release.

Boosters could expand to more populations, Fauci says

Booster vaccine doses have been another consideration to bolster protection against the virus and while the population under consideration for authorization to get them is limited, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the group could expand.

FDA vaccine advisers voted Friday to recommend emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine for people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe Covid-19. The FDA has yet to act on that recommendation.

But Fauci told CNN's Wolf Blitzer that the FDA will be following incoming data from the US and Israel in real time and will adjust any authorizations accordingly.

"The waning of protection, particularly against severe disease in younger groups, would trigger the FDA to look at that and see if they want to expand the recommendation to go much younger than 65," Fauci said.

If that data does come in, "then I think it's likely, as we go on over the coming weeks, we'll see more and more of an expansion of the recommendation for the boosters for those individuals," Fauci said.

Those who received the Moderna or one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for their initial vaccine, "have not been forgotten," Fauci noted.

"The data associated with the boosters in those individuals will be coming to the FDA, I would imagine in a couple to three weeks," he said. "They will examine it in the same way as they did before, and hopefully, they will get a recommendation that would provide equity among people who have had different products in their vaccination regimen."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 57°
Sunny and cooler on Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council pushes decision on vaccine incentives for staff

Image

RCTC volleyball team extends win streak

Image

City Council discuss infrastructure expansions at study session

Image

Rochester City Council confirms preliminary 2022 budget, property tax levy increase expected

Image

Mayo Clinic's Children's Center receives donation from Kids Cup

Image

City approves property tax hike

Image

Carbon capture pipeline may run through North Iowa

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Image

Mason City school district implements partial mask mandate

Image

City council discusses Rochester's growth

Community Events