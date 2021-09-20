Clear

More than 200 companies joined a pledge to hit net-zero carbon by 2040

More than 200 companies joined a pledge to hit net-zero carbon by 2040

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 7:41 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 7:41 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

More than 200 companies, including Twitter, Salesforce and Procter & Gamble, signed a climate pledge that aims to reduce their carbon emissions over the next two decades.

The project is part of a collaboration between Amazon and the advocacy group Global Optimism.

"The breadth of industry that's committed to this, the size of companies, the diversity of geographies — it's just a really incredible signal," Kara Hurst, the head of worldwide sustainability at Amazon, told CNN Business.

When a company signs the pledge, it is agreeing to measure and report greenhouse gases on a regular basis and implement strategies to remove carbon emissions from various aspects of their businesses, such as shipping and production.

The companies are ultimately agreeing to net-zero carbon 10 years ahead of the goals laid out in the Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit warming to 2 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, a goal the Paris climate agreement set to happen by 2050.

But some experts are skeptical of the commitments. To be effective, net-zero pledges require transparency and accurate calculations of the overall costs that are involved with removing carbon, Mark Campanale, founder and executive Chairman of Carbon Tracker Initiative, a think tank that researches the impact of climate change on financial markets, pointed out.

Carbon Tracker estimated that there is about "$20 trillion of fixed assets of the fossil fuel economy that need writing down," he said.

"Companies are not doing this,'' Campanale said. "Companies are not reporting on them in their financial disclosures."

Together, the signatories of the climate pledge generate more than $1.8 trillion in total global annual revenue and have more than 7 million employees across 26 industries in 21 countries, according to Amazon. Visa, Pepsi, Heineken and Alaska Airlines are among the list of companies that already signed on to the Climate Pledge earlier this year.

"Solving this challenge cannot be accomplished by one company," Andy Jassy, Amazon CEO, said in a press release. "It's one of the reasons we're so excited to announce that more than 200 businesses have joined us in signing The Climate Pledge — a commitment to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement 10 years early," he added.

When it comes to the timeline of taking action, Hurst said "interim milestones" are very important. She emphasized Amazon's Shipment Zero initiative, the company's goal to have all shipments at net zero carbon, with 50% of all shipments at net zero by 2030.

And while net-zero and other environmental pledges have become trendy in Corporate America, it's not all talk. As consumers increasingly demand transparency and gravitate toward brands that value the environment, investors are paying attention to companies' carbon footprints, Bank of America research suggests. "Transparency is paramount," the bank's head of US equity strategy and head of global ESG research, Savita Subramanian, said in April. "If you don't provide transparency, investors will assume the worst and ding you for it."

—CNN's Matt Egan contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
60° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Storms rolling through this evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

OMC hosts drive-thru flu shot clinic

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/20/21)

Image

Kids Cup donates thousands to Mayo Clinic

Image

Keeping police K-9s safe

Image

Blood donor program extended hours

Image

Two serious crashes on Highway 14 Saturday

Image

Pfizer announces safe and effective COVID vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/20

Image

National school nursing shortage hits Olmsted County

Image

Heartland Chapter of North Iowa puts on Youth Muskie Tournament

Community Events