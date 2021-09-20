Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

4 steps that have to happen before Covid-19 vaccine is available for younger children

4 steps that have to happen before Covid-19 vaccine is available for younger children

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 5:10 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 5:10 PM
Posted By: By Jacqueline Howard, CNN

A highly anticipated announcement Monday from the companies Pfizer and BioNTech revealed that their lower-dose Covid-19 vaccine was found to be safe and generated a "robust" antibody response in children ages 5 to 11, based on data from a Phase 2/3 trial.

Many parents now are waiting for the time when their young children can sign up to receive a Covid-19 vaccine -- but there are several steps that need to happen first.

1. Pfizer needs to request authorization for this age group from the FDA

Pfizer and BioNTech still need to ask the US Food and Drug Administration for the emergency use authorization of their Covid-19 vaccine to include children ages 5 to 11.

"The company needs to submit a request to amend its EUA to include the additional population," an FDA spokesperson told CNN in an email on Monday.

Pfizer and BioNtech's Phase 2/3 trial included 2,268 children ages 5 to 11 and involved a two-dose regimen of the vaccine administered 21 days apart. The trial used a 10-microgram dose of vaccine, smaller than the 30-microgram dose currently used in people age 12 and older.

Pfizer said on Monday its request to the FDA would be submitted soon.

Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the FDA and a board member at Pfizer, said on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday morning that Pfizer could submit to the FDA "very quickly."

"The data came a little earlier than some were expecting, and depending on how long the FDA takes to review the application, whether it's a four-week review or a six-week review, you could have a vaccine available to children as early as probably by the end of October, perhaps it slips a little bit into November," Gottlieb said.

2. The FDA must amend the vaccine's EUA to include younger people

In August, the FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for people age 16 and older, but it remains under emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15.

Therefore, the EUA would need to be extended to include younger ages.

"When a completed request for EUA or approval has been received by the FDA, the agency will carefully, thoroughly and independently examine the data to evaluate benefits and risks and be prepared to complete its review as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement earlier this month.

"However, the agency's ability to review these submissions rapidly will depend in part on the quality and timeliness of the submissions by manufacturers," Woodcock and Marks said. "Just like every vaccine decision we've made during this pandemic, our evaluation of data on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in children will not cut any corners."

Members of FDA's Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will likely meet to discuss Pfizer and BioNTech's data and whether they recommend for the EUA to be amended to include children ages 5 to 11.

"Once we see a timeline for that actual meeting occurring, that will give us a good idea of when we might potentially see approval," Dr. Evan Anderson, physician at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and a professor of pediatrics and medicine at Emory University, said during a call with reporters Monday.

"That meeting of advisers will then need to occur," he said. "FDA would then need to either agree with or disagree with their external group of advisers about potential approval."

3. CDC must weigh in on the vaccine for children 5 to 11

Once the FDA makes its decision on authorizing the vaccine for young children ages 5 to 11, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next to discuss further clinical recommendations for the vaccine.

"That has typically occurred within a couple days of FDA approval, and I think that that would likely occur here again -- and once that's in place then vaccines can be used," Anderson said.

In the meantime, Pfizer said in a statement emailed to CNN on Monday that it continues to focus on supplying the vaccine for those who are currently eligible to receive the shot.

"Pfizer and BioNTech continue to supply the vaccine, under their existing supply agreement with the U.S. Government, which continues through April 2022. Upon the introduction of booster doses in the U.S. under EUA, and approval and/or EUA in new age cohorts, existing supply agreements Pfizer and BioNTech have in place with governments around the world and international health organizations will not be impacted," the statement said. "The companies will continue to deliver on their pledge to provide two billion doses to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 and 2022 -- one billion each year."

4. Once CDC and FDA sign off, a rollout for younger children could begin

The vaccine that Pfizer tested in children is the same as the one used in adults, but a smaller dose -- 10 micrograms, rather than 30 micrograms.

Although many adults got their shots through nursing homes or mass vaccination sites early on, the rollout looked different by the time people ages 12 to 15 were vaccinated. For them, the focus was on pharmacies and doctors' offices -- and that's likely to be the case with even younger children, too.

When the vaccine was authorized for children ages 12 to 15 in May, state health officials said it went "better than expected," with appointments booked quickly. However, shots among adolescents didn't keep up the pace, and cases among children have surged in recent weeks.

"I think there is certainly a lot of hope that we will see a bit of uptake among our children 5 to 11 years of age if and when a vaccine becomes available, but I do think that, similar to what we're seeing in adolescents and adults, there will be some hesitancy that will be a major issue to potentially how impactful such a vaccine approval might be," Anderson said.

This isn't expected to be the last group to go through the authorization process, either.

Results are still coming for children even younger. Pfizer said on Monday it is expecting trial data for children as young as 6 months "as soon as the fourth quarter of this year."

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are both authorized for people 18 and older, but are also being studied in younger ages.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Storms rolling through this evening
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Blood donor program extended hours

Image

Two serious crashes on Highway 14 Saturday

Image

Pfizer announces safe and effective COVID vaccine for ages 5-11

Image

Sean's Weather 9/20

Image

National school nursing shortage hits Olmsted County

Image

Heartland Chapter of North Iowa puts on Youth Muskie Tournament

Image

Austin Bruins open up regular season Friday night

Image

Apple orchard recovers from drought

Image

Blazing Star Trail moving forward

Image

Run for Lebanon

Community Events