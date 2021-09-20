Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Boeing reportedly investigating empty tequila bottles found on a future Air Force One

Boeing reportedly investigating empty tequila bottles found on a future Air Force One

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 2:10 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 2:10 PM
Posted By: By Chris Isidore, CNN Business

Drinking alcohol and building planes don't really mix. That's why Boeing is reportedly investigating two small, empty tequila bottles that were found on one of the planes set to serve as the next Air Force One.

The plane is one of two 747 jumbo jets being modified to meet the needs of securely carrying the US president and staff. Although it's not a big part of Boeing's business, it is a high profile "halo" project that is important for bolstering the company's battered reputation. So any concerns involving the president's future jet is about the last thing Boeing needs.

The probe over the tequila bottles was reported Monday by the Wall Street Journal. The plane is being modified at a Boeing facility in San Antonio, and alcohol is banned at all Boeing factories.

Boeing would not confirm or deny the report, saying simply, "This is a personnel matter and for contractual reasons we are unable to comment further."

Boeing signed a contract with the government to modify the two planes in 2018 in a deal that will cost taxpayers $3.9 billion.

"Boeing informed the Air Force of a personnel matter related to the VC-25B program," said Ann Stefanik, chief of media operations for the US Air Force That's the name Boeing uses for the construction project, as the Air Force One designation is given to a plane only when the president is aboard.

"There is no impact to the ongoing modification efforts of the two aircraft," Stefanik added. "The Air Force ... monitors production quality closely and holds Boeing accountable to ensure the VC-25B program meets stringent quality control requirements."

Recent history of quality problems

This wouldn't be good news for Boeing at any time, but it's especially bad now.

The aircraft builder's reputation on quality has been badly damaged by numerous problems in recent years — most notably the 737 Max, which was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes that killed 346 people. The problems with the Max have cost the company more than $20 billion.

And in March 2019, just days after the second 737 Max crash, the Air Force's top acquisition official said Boeing had a "severe situation" with flawed inspections of the tanker aircraft it built for the Air Force when trash and tools were found in some planes after they were delivered.

Eleven months later Boeing disclosed it had found similar debris in the fuel tanks of several 737 Max jets that had been sitting in storage during the grounding. A couple of months later the New York Times reported additional quality problems at a Boeing factory in South Carolina that builds the 787 Dreamliner widebody jet.

Boeing denied there was a problem at the South Carolina factory. But later in 2020 the company was forced to recommend temporarily grounding some of 787s to inspect and repair parts of the fuselage. And in July this year it was forced to halt deliveries of the jet again due to additional concerns about quality control issues.

Meanwhile, the reported tequila bottle probe is not the first problem with Boeing's Air Force One project.

The planes were initially due to be delivered in 2024, but earlier this year Boeing disclosed it was seeking to delay delivery by about a year, and likely would seek more money as a result. Boeing cited both pandemic-related delays and its firing of a now-bankrupt subcontractor that had been doing much of the interior work on the jets.

— CNN's Ellie Kaufman contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Storms roll through Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/20

Image

National school nursing shortage hits Olmsted County

Image

Heartland Chapter of North Iowa puts on Youth Muskie Tournament

Image

Austin Bruins open up regular season Friday night

Image

Apple orchard recovers from drought

Image

Blazing Star Trail moving forward

Image

Run for Lebanon

Image

Nurse shortage

Image

Public meeting over Myre-Big Island State Park to be held on Monday

Image

WEB WEATHER UPDATE 9/19/21

Community Events