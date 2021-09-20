Gigi Hadid's baby girl makes rare social media appearance

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai, turned a year old and her grandmother celebrated the milestone by sharing some photos.

Yolanda Hadid posted photos on her verified Instagram account of her with her granddaughter, whose birthday is September 19.

"Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai," read the caption on a series of photos that did not show the toddler's face. "No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year ..."

Gigi Hadid, a supermodel, has been outspoken about not wanting pictures of her youngster out there in the media.

In July, she posted an open letter on Twitter in which she talked about paparazzi and fan accounts blurring out the faces of children of celebrities.

"I write this all to say: to the Paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughter's face on social media," the letter read. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen."

