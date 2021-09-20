Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A Covid pass takes France by storm

A Covid pass takes France by storm

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 5:40 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 5:40 AM
Posted By: Opinion by David A. Andelman

At our first meal in Paris, at a charming outdoor table on the Boulevard Saint-Germain the waiter immediately asked for our "pass sanitaire," or health pass, an app showing proof of either vaccination, a negative Covid-19 test or of past infection. Using a tablet, he scanned the QR codes on our iPhones, verified we were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and promptly delivered the food we'd ordered at the counter inside, where everyone -- guests and staff -- was masked.

On Sunday, at the European Cup 3 X 3 basketball finals, each of us had our passes scanned before we were allowed to enter an outdoor arena at the base of the Trocadero. We were packed cheek-by-jowl, but no one seemed too terribly concerned.

With the exception of weekend protesters, France has wholeheartedly embraced a new law, passed in July, that requires every adult to present a "pass sanitaire" before entering places like restaurants, cafés, museums, theaters and sports stadiums. While President Joe Biden has told businesses they must enforce vaccine mandates, French President Emmanuel Macron has successfully instituted vaccine passports for the whole nation.

During my first visit to France in 18 months, it became clear that the nation has benefitted from going the extra mile to make good on EU Chief Ursula Von der Leyen's plea that Europe take steps to avoid "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

France's numbers tell a good part of the story. According to government data, 74% of the French population has received the first vaccine dose while 64% has received both. On Wednesday morning, the TousAntiCovid app, a government app that tracks Covid-19 statistics in France, was showing 81.7% of all French people over the age of 12 have received the vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, all French health workers must have received at least the first dose of the vaccine in order to continue to work (vaccine resisters face suspension without pay). They're joining members of the military and firefighters in France, all of whom, need to be vaccinated or be "assessed as unfit for their mission."

Beyond this, everyone I've seen has on the street has complied with the mask mandates that came into effect in Paris nearly three weeks ago. Every bus or subway passenger, every rider on the high-speed TGV train we took to Saint-Pierre-des-Corps down in what is known as "deep France," every Uber and taxi driver, every shopper or indeed virtually anyone inside any building, has been diligently wearing their masks.

So effective has this plan proved, that already Macron began talking on Thursday about lifting the pass sanitaire requirements in regions where the "virus is circulating less quickly."

Late last year, polls showed France had the lowest percentage of people expressing willingness to get vaccinated, with numbers that lagged even the United States. Barely 40 percent of the French expressed any intention of becoming vaccinated. That is no longer the case.

The wide acceptance of vaccines, masks and the "pass sanitaire" have boosted morale in France and invigorated the economy. The nation's GDP, which was down 8% in 2020 has been forecast to grow by 6% in 2021, according to the European Commission.

Schools have remained fully open for virtually the entire pandemic, which the government believes has contributed to the economic recovery as it has allowed parents to leave home and continue working. And while some shops have closed, at least in part due to reduced tourism, business activity remains robust. Still, tourism is an important part of the French economy, and if travelers are fully vaccinated, they won't be barred from the country -- at least for now.

The Macron government believes the French people will see the widespread economic benefits of the sanitary pass program. "I'm pretty sure that people in France are going to assess the success of this policy, but not only in terms of the sanitary pass, but also on the way it has been dealt with in terms of the economy," a top counselor to Macron, told me last week in a conversation in the Elysée Palace.

These preventative Covid-19 initiatives have provoked some nationwide protests, but with diminishing impact. So far, the Saturday demonstrations, which have been going on for more than two months, have shrunk to about half the size of the protests in August. And they seem to have little of the staying power of the yellow vest protests, which broke out in late 2018, against reforms to the nation's pension systems.

"The anti-vax movement is not that representative of the French population," the counselor told me. "It's a small portion of the population and we have more and more people that are now vaccinated."

Now, the pass sanitaire, the economic rebound, and the growing confidence among people in France that the country is on the mend may well prove vital to Macron when it comes to securing a second five-year term in the 2022 elections. Some of the president's opponents, however, are still clinging to compulsory vaccinations and health passes as a symptom of anti-liberal tendencies of the Macron government.

Marine Le Pen, his far-right opponent, called the health pass "a disproportionate interference with [our] liberty," in the opening speech of her campaign last weekend while pledging that she would be a "president of French liberties."

Now, with the pass sanitaire and the mask mandate serving as cornerstones of France's Covid-19 response, the country may wind up being one of the world's success stories of the pandemic. And with children back in school, their parents at work and the economy growing, France may be a useful model for Europe and the world.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Storms roll through Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National school nursing shortage hits Olmsted County

Image

Heartland Chapter of North Iowa puts on Youth Muskie Tournament

Image

Austin Bruins open up regular season Friday night

Image

Apple orchard recovers from drought

Image

Blazing Star Trail moving forward

Image

Run for Lebanon

Image

Nurse shortage

Image

Public meeting over Myre-Big Island State Park to be held on Monday

Image

WEB WEATHER UPDATE 9/19/21

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Community Events