Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution could fetch $20 million

Rare first-edition copy of US Constitution could fetch $20 million

Posted: Sep 20, 2021 5:30 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2021 5:30 AM
Posted By: Megan C. Hills, CNN

An exceptionally rare first-edition printed copy of the US Constitution is going on sale in New York, with Sotheby's auction house expecting bids up to $20 million.

It is one of just 11 surviving copies -- and the last in private hands -- from the first printing of the document's final text, produced for delegates of the 1787 Constitutional Convention and Continental Congress.

Drafted during secret meetings in Philadelphia, the US Constitution laid the foundation for American democracy and guaranteed citizens' basic rights. Following the production of two earlier drafts, the Constitutional Convention's official printers created 500 copies of a final "official edition" and distributed them to delegates, according to Sotheby's.

The text up for auction in November belongs to collector and philanthropist Dorothy Tapper Goldman. It was originally acquired by her late husband, Howard, and had been "one of (his) dearest possessions," Goldman said in a statement.

"When it passed to me, I felt an incredible sense of responsibility to care for it, to share it, and to promote our nation's Constitutional principles," she added.

In a press release, Sotheby's described the document as "rarer than the first printing of the Declaration of Independence." The auction house's senior books and manuscripts specialist, Selby Kiffer, is meanwhile quoted as saying that the item is "one of the most rare and coveted historical documents" ever to head to auction.

Kiffer also oversaw the document's 1988 sale to the Goldmans, who purchased it for $165,000 from a private Philadelphia collector. In the years since, it has been loaned to institutions including the New York Historical Society and United States Supreme Court, among others. The other 10 surviving copies from the first printing are all now held in institutional collections, Sotheby's said.

The document is part of a larger sale of historic American documents from Goldman's collection, which features an early copy of the Articles of the Confederation, as well as an official printing of the Stamp Act.

Other rare copies of the US Constitution are included in the sale, such as editions signed by Presidents Millard Fillmore and Franklin Pierce. The two-part auction will also feature a range of state constitutions, with at least one from each US state up for sale.

Proceeds from the sale will go towards the Dorothy Tapper Goldman Foundation, an organization dedicated to "furthering the understanding of our democracy and how the acts of all citizens can make a difference" according to a press release.

Prior to the sale, the first-edition constitution will be exhibited at locations across the United States, starting at Sotheby's New York galleries, before moving onto Chicago and Dallas.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Storms roll through Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

National school nursing shortage hits Olmsted County

Image

Heartland Chapter of North Iowa puts on Youth Muskie Tournament

Image

Austin Bruins open up regular season Friday night

Image

Apple orchard recovers from drought

Image

Blazing Star Trail moving forward

Image

Run for Lebanon

Image

Nurse shortage

Image

Public meeting over Myre-Big Island State Park to be held on Monday

Image

WEB WEATHER UPDATE 9/19/21

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Community Events