Clear

Analysis: Emmys honor 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'Queen's Gambit' as Netflix makes history

Analysis: Emmys honor 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso' and 'Queen's Gambit' as Netflix makes history

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 11:30 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 11:30 PM
Posted By: By Brian Lowry, CNN

Netflix capped a historic night with Emmy wins in two of the three top categories for "The Crown" and "The Queen's Gambit," with Apple TV+'s comedy "Ted Lasso" completing a streaming sweep at the 73rd annual Emmy ceremony.

In a stunning achievement, Netflix's 10 wins on Sunday night, coupled with 34 wins at the Creative Arts Emmys a week ago devoted mostly to technical categories, ties the all-time record for wins by a network or service in a single year. But CBS earned those 44 awards in 1974, a dramatically different era before the explosion of abundant cable and streaming options that currently exists.

Although presenters celebrated diversity and inclusion on stage, the performing winners as chosen by the Television Academy didn't reflect that ethos, with every award in the lead and supporting acting categories going to White performers.

Netflix's assault on the Emmy record books included sweeping the drama-series categories handed out Sunday for "The Crown," with Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies all taking home gold.

The series about the British royal family amassed 11 awards including technical ones, just short of the drama-series record of a dozen established by HBO's "Game of Thrones."

"The Queen's Gambit," about a chess prodigy, took just a pair of awards on Sunday -- the other for director Scott Frank, who refused to be played off the stage. Its nine wins from earlier ceremonies gave it 11 overall. The record there still belongs to HBO's "John Adams."

Emmy voters spread the wealth a bit more elsewhere. In addition to comedy series, Apple's star player claimed acting prizes for Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein, having already received a trio of wins in technical categories. HBO's limited series "Mare of Easttown" also amassed a trio of acting statuettes for Kate Winslet, Julianne Nicholson and Evan Peters.

HBO's nine Emmys on Sunday gave it 19 for the awards season, far behind Netflix, but pushing it ahead of Disney+, whose lone win for the musical presentation "Hamilton" gave it 14 overall.

Last year, combining all ceremonies HBO topped all outlets with 30 awards, compared to 21 for Netflix, whose previous high was 27 Emmys in 2019. No rival had surpassed HBO in total wins in 20 years, including a tie with Netflix in 2018.

The HBO Max comedy "Hacks" broke up any thoughts of a "Ted Lasso" block party to rival "The Crown's" jewels, as Jean Smart earned the fourth Emmy of her illustrious career, tearfully thanking her late husband Richard Gilliland. The show also won for directing and writing, with director Lucia Aniello saying of the crew working through the pandemic, "They made something in a really hard time to help people escape."

Smart's was one of several tributes to those who recently died, including Michael K. Williams -- a nominee for "Lovecraft Country" -- and comedian Norm Macdonald.

John Oliver also paid tribute to Macdonald, as well as Conan O'Brien ending his longrunning latenight show, in accepting his sixth consecutive Emmy for HBO's "Last Week Tonight," beginning to approach the win streak of the show from which he came, "The Daily Show" during Jon Stewart's tenure.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the show opened with a rap performance celebrating television involving much of the in-person crowd, a departure from last year's virtual ceremony. "We all vaxxed," the host said, adding, "I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj's cousin's friend."

Netflix began its aggressive push into original programming in 2013 with the series "House of Cards" and "Orange is the New Black," but it has never won the coveted best drama or comedy series prizes. Other streaming services have, with wins for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" and Amazon's "Fleabag" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Neither of last year's winners were in contention. HBO's "Succession" didn't air during the eligibility window (it returns in October), and "Schitt's Creek" was recognized for its final season. Like CNN, HBO is a unit of WarnerMedia.

In a night that featured a relatively modest number of political speeches emanating from the stage, issues pertaining to women stood out.

Winslet spoke of the power and importance of women sticking together, and Michaela Coel, the star of the HBO limited series "I Will Destroy You," dedicated her win for writing the show to all survivors of sexual assault.

"Let this moment resonate with women across the world," Debbie Allen said in receiving the Governors Award for her long career as a director, actor and choreographer, extending that to women from Texas to Afghanistan.

"It's taken a lot of courage to be the only woman in the room most of the time," she said, telling the producers to turn off the clock on her acceptance speech, to applause from the crowd, closing by saying, "Let this moment resonate with women across the world."

CBS broadcast the show under a rotating agreement among the four major broadcast networks. Of those channels, only NBC was recognized on Sunday for "Saturday Night Live," the 86th Emmy in the program's storied run.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 72°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Heartland Chapter of North Iowa puts on Youth Muskie Tournament

Image

Austin Bruins open up regular season Friday night

Image

Apple orchard recovers from drought

Image

Blazing Star Trail moving forward

Image

Run for Lebanon

Image

Nurse shortage

Image

Public meeting over Myre-Big Island State Park to be held on Monday

Image

WEB WEATHER UPDATE 9/19/21

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Image

Mobility fair

Community Events