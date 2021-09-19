Clear
BREAKING NEWS Two vehicle crash on Highway 63 in Olmsted County Full Story

Billionaires are so over Earth

Billionaires are so over Earth

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Dean Obeidallah

Another day, another billionaire in space. At least, that's what it feels like. On Saturday, we saw billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX spacecraft splash down after a three-day trip personally funded by Jared Isaacman, a billionaire who was joined on the flight by three other civilians. Ahead of the trip, the estimated cost was a whopping $55 million per seat.

In July, we saw two other billionaires head into the clouds on rockets of their own: Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic flight was followed shortly by billionaire Jeff Bezos on his Blue Origin spaceship.

Billionaires are apparently so bored with planet Earth they need to fly into space for fun. Meanwhile, there are still parts of New Jersey I haven't visited yet!

Fueling today's "space race" between the ultra-wealthy appears to be a combination of ego and potential profits. Branson's Virgin Galactic has already sold roughly 600 tickets to people who are willing to pay the cost of a house to be passengers on future flights. I'm serious: The price tag per Virgin Galactic ticket is between $200,000 and $250,000 -- which is not much less than the median price of a home in the United States.

To be blunt, before Covid-19 perhaps these billionaires battling it out over building future space colonies or naming rights of Mars would not have bothered me as much. But while Americans were suffering through a deadly pandemic with shortages of basic needs, billionaires reportedly increased their fortunes by 54%.

Bezos, per an analysis by the Program on Inequality at the Institute for Policy Studies, saw his wealth jump from $113 billion to $178 billion between March 2020 and March 2021. And worse, recent reporting by ProPublica found the wealthiest among us weren't paying close to their fair share in taxes. Bezos, per ProPublica, paid a "true tax rate" of .98% between 2014 and 2018, while Musk paid only 3.27% in taxes in that same timeframe. All of that truly makes this egotistical space race that much harder to cheer for.

What a contrast to the original "space race" that began in the 1950s, which pit the United States against its Cold War rival, the Soviet Union. In 1957, the Soviets made history by launching the first satellite into space. They soon topped that in 1961 when Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person to orbit Earth.

The United States answered by creating its own space program in 1958, when President Dwight Eisenhower established the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Then, on September 12, 1962, the race between the two Cold War warriors really took off as President John F. Kennedy gave his famous speech on America's goal to land astronauts on the moon by the end of that decade.

Kennedy told Americans that "we choose to go to the moon" not because it's "easy" but because it's "hard." Kennedy vowed "to organize and measure the best of our energies and skills" as Americans embarked "on the most hazardous and dangerous and greatest adventure that man has ever gone." Seven years later, that dream was realized when American astronaut Neil Armstrong made history as he stepped foot on the moon. It was a moment of great national pride.

Our nation's commitment to space travel, though, went far beyond competing with a Cold War foe. In fact, it's benefited us all with breakthrough health and science discoveries. For example, the Space Shuttle missions resulted in developing better techniques to monitor the heart as well as instruments to measure bone strength. And over the past 20 years, astronauts aboard the International Space Station -- orbiting roughly 250 miles above our planet -- have worked for our benefit back on Earth, including the use of NASA-developed cameras in the space station to support natural disaster response both within the United States and abroad.

Compare that to the current "race to the moon" that's playing out in federal court, pitting Jeff Bezos versus Elon Musk. The two richest people on this planet (and I'm betting on all the planets in our solar system) are dueling over a NASA contract to return astronauts to the moon. Both of these wealthy titans wanted their respective companies to get the contract, but NASA went with Musk's SpaceX. That didn't sit well with Bezos, leading his company to file a federal lawsuit in August claiming the contract was unfairly awarded to Musk's company. There's currently an October 12 deadline for the court to respond to the allegations.

Perhaps there will be some benefits from the billionaires' space race that will trickle down to the rest of us. But the current billionaire boys club battle just makes us more aware the gap between the wealthy and rest of us is getting as wide as the distance between our planet and a billionaire's spacecraft in flight. And that can't be good for our society in the long run.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Mason City
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

WEB WEATHER UPDATE 9/19/21

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Image

Mobility fair

Image

Video games for childhood cancer

Image

AT&T protest

Image

Out of the Darkness walk

Image

FULL WEEKEND FORECAST 9/18/21

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Community Events