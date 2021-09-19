Clear

New Netflix series 'Grendel' first to use Muslim Arab man as lead in a comic book adaptation

New Netflix series 'Grendel' first to use Muslim Arab man as lead in a comic book adaptation

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Abubakr Ali was 10 years old when two hijacked airplanes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City on September 11, 2001.

The terrorist attacks took place a year after Ali moved to the United States from Egypt, and they changed his life forever. From that day forward, the child in Ali became stifled, he says, aching under the weight of blame Muslim communities were forced to endure.

Acting became his only escape, he says, a passion he discovered unexpectedly in high school after taking a required drama class.

Now Ali is making Hollywood history as the first Arab Muslim male actor to portray a series lead in a comic book adaptation, Netflix has confirmed to CNN.

The 30-year-old actor will be featured in the upcoming series "Grendel" as a vigilante hero who goes by the same name. Grendel is the masked identity of Hunter Rose, a fencer, writer and assassin "seeking to avenge the death of a lost love," Netflix said in a press release.

For Ali, the role is a welcome challenge -- and the chance he doubted he would ever get.

"I'm so excited about this opportunity. There is so much possibilities with this. There are so many emotional, physical and psychological extremes that are going into the show, and it requires all of me in a really beautiful way," he told CNN.

"I always thought I wouldn't be able to play anything outside the trope line that anyone who is Muslim or Arab can only play roles where they are either the good Muslim who assimilates into the Western world and proves they're one of the good ones, or the terrorist," he said. "There hasn't been room for roles like the complex anti-hero that is so complicated and flawed but also beautiful in their own way. And this role is the perfect opportunity for that."

In the "Grendel" comic books, created by Matt Wagner and published by Dark Horse Comics, Rose takes on the identity of Grendel as he battles New York's criminal underworld.

"I couldn't be more thrilled about the Grendel saga, one of the longest-running independent comics series, finally being translated into live-action for the screen," Wagner said in a statement. "I'm especially excited to see Abubakr Ali bring the character of Grendel/Hunter Rose to life -- he has the charisma, style and vital edginess that I've been envisioning in the role for years."

The show's cast also includes Jaime Ray Newman as Jocasta Rose, Hunter Rose's lover, Julian Black Antelope as Argent the Wolf, Grendel's arch-nemesis, and Madeline Zima as Detective Liz Sparks, the head of the mayor's task force aimed at catching Grendel.

Finding freedom in acting

Ali thought he wanted to be a filmmaker until he took his first drama class in high school. He found himself blossoming, as acting brought out aspects of his character that he didn't realize existed.

After graduating from Yale University's school of drama in 2019, the actor became known for his roles in the TV series "Power Book II: Ghost" and "Katy Keene."

The best part about acting, he says, is allowing himself the freedom to feel everything, especially the emotions he suppressed as an Arab Muslim child growing up in a country that didn't always make space for him.

"There was this thing that manifested itself in the Muslim community where we had to put on this really toxic smile everywhere we went to let everyone around us know that we aren't a threat," Ali said. "Acting is a space where I can allow the rest of myself to exist. I don't always have to be this smiley person. I can be bad, mischievous, I can be angry. It allows the rest of my humanity to thrive, which as a kid I really longed for."

As he prepares for the Grendel role, Ali says he's "grateful and honored" by the support everyone, especially other Arab- and Muslim-Americans, have shown him on social media.

"Every five minutes I'm in tears about the support and joy I've received the past few days from both my community and other communities whose voices have also been excluded from this industry," Ali said.

Despite his success, Ali knows the path ahead won't be easy, especially given the stereotypes he and other Arab and Muslim actors face.

"I have people asking me if I am considering changing my name, and I'm like, 'no,'" Ali said. "I never had the impulse to change it. It just felt dishonest to me. My parents didn't work and sacrifice so much to bring all of us here for me to deny the most important thing they gave to me, my name."

Ali says he's committed to using his platform to "paying it forward" and elevating other voices in the Muslim community, especially those of women, nonbinary and trans actors.

"None of it has hit quite yet. I haven't had time to absorb how huge this is. I'm learning to find balance and appreciate these successes but staying humble and grounded through it all," he said.

Along with "Grendel," Ali will also be appearing in "The Walking Dead" spin-off, "Fear the Walking Dead," and Billy Porter's upcoming movie, "What If."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Image

Mobility fair

Image

Video games for childhood cancer

Image

AT&T protest

Image

Out of the Darkness walk

Image

FULL WEEKEND FORECAST 9/18/21

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Image

Rochester leaders celebrate with new citizens

Community Events