Clear

Voters still don't like the GOP's answer to the coronavirus

Voters still don't like the GOP's answer to the coronavirus

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 3:10 PM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 3:10 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Harry Enten, CNN

Republicans have been hoping to turn the political page from the coronavirus pandemic for over a year now.

We saw then-President Donald Trump try to do it in the lead-up to the 2020 election. It didn't work. In the California gubernatorial recall, we saw Republican Larry Elder try and argue that Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's response was too strict. It didn't work.

A look at the polling in California and nationally reveals that Republicans would be wise to come up with a better message on the coronavirus, or else they could be throwing away a clear pathway to a strong 2022 midterm election.

The number one issue for California voters in last week's recall was the coronavirus. Nearly a third (32%) of the electorate said it was the top issue in the exit poll, which was the runaway for most important. The "no" side on the recall -- against the removal of Newsom -- won among these voters by a 81% to 19% margin.

The coronavirus being the number one issue matches what we've seen nationally as well. CNN's last poll conducted by SSRS showed that 36% of Americans said the coronavirus was the most important issue facing the country. The next closest was the economy at a mere 20%.

When we look at the generic congressional ballot, Democrats lead among voters who said the coronavirus was the top issue by a 63% to 27% margin. Among all other voters, they trail by a 52% to 36% margin.

This is a continuation of a pattern we saw in last year's presidential election. Trump may very well have won the 2020 election had he formulated a better response to the pandemic. Just as in the polling now, Democrats easily won the support of those who said it was the most important factor in their vote.

Restrictions are more popular than unpopular

Today the issue of the coronavirus remains a strength for Democrats for a simple reason: voters like the way Democrats are handling the pandemic for the most part. In California, voters by an over 2 to 1 margin said that Newsom's measures against the virus were either about right or not strict enough compared to too strict. The "no" side won these voters by about a 70 point margin. The "yes" side -- in favor of removing Newsom -- did win those who said the governor's measures were too strict, but they were a mere 30% of the electorate.

One of the measures Newsom took was a mask mandate in schools. Elder, the leading GOP candidate to replace Newsom, said he was against them. Recall voters, though, favored mask mandates in schools by a 72% to 23% margin. "No" easily carried those who favored the mandate by about 60 points.

Republicans face the same problem nationally. The coronavirus is one of the few issues on which President Joe Biden's approval rating remains above his disapproval rating, even as his overall approval has declined significantly over the last few months.

Republicans have tried to argue that his measures, like Newsom's, are too strict.

And while the jury is still out on vaccine mandates (though voters seem to be slightly more in favor than against for certain situations), the overall sentiment is that the country has not overreached when it comes to combating the virus.

A Pew Research Center poll taken last month found that 62% of Americans believed the public health benefits because of coronavirus restrictions have been worth the cost. This compares to just 37% who say they haven't been.

On the issue of mask mandates in schools, 63% of Americans support them in the latest CNN poll.

Republicans have been hoping to turn the page politically by focusing on other issues besides the virus. As the Cook Political Report's Amy Walter noted earlier this week, the coronavirus has upended the way Republicans have wanted to run their campaigns this year. Many have wanted to run on crime.

Crime, though, isn't anywhere near the top of Americans' minds. Just 4% of Americans named an issued related to crime or guns as the most important problem facing the nation in the last CNN poll.

California voters, too, didn't think crime was a top problem. Only 8% of voters did in the recall. These 8% overwhelmingly said "yes" to the recall, but it simply wasn't an issue that motivated a lot of voters.

Looking ahead to 2022, it's possible the virus will not be anywhere near the most important problems Americans face. And maybe even if it is, voters will turn against the Democrats.

That, though, seems like a risky bet given that the coronavirus has been a top issue for over a year now and the Republican response has yet to win plaudits from voters.

If Republicans end up underperforming next year for an out-of-power party during a midterm, it could very well be because they didn't have a satisfactory answer on a problem that has killed many Americans and interrupted the lives of many more.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Mason City
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Image

Mobility fair

Image

Video games for childhood cancer

Image

AT&T protest

Image

Out of the Darkness walk

Image

FULL WEEKEND FORECAST 9/18/21

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Image

Rochester leaders celebrate with new citizens

Community Events