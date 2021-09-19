Clear

Searches continue for missing woman and her fiancé, who disappeared after returning home from a road trip without her

Searches continue for missing woman and her fiancé, who disappeared after returning home from a road trip without her

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Jenn Selva, Andy Rose, Dakin Andone and Travis Caldwell, CNN

As local and federal agencies search for Gabby Petito in a Rocky Mountain national park, law enforcement are also working to locate her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who his family says has not been seen since Tuesday.

The latest efforts to find Laundrie have shifted to a Florida nature reserve, where dozens of officers and FBI agents are combing an area that stretches out to roughly 25,000 acres, according to the North Port Police Department.

Laundrie's family told police he left home with his backpack Tuesday and told them he was going to the reserve, North Port police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Saturday.

Laundrie, 23, is not wanted for a crime, according to law enforcement officials, who began investigating Petito's disappearance on September 11 when her family reported her missing. Prior to her disappearance, Petito, 22, had been traveling with Laundrie on a cross-country road trip through several western states, leaving online reviews of campsites visited.

Laundrie returned to North Port, Florida, without Petito on September 1, according to police. Officials later found the van the couple had been traveling in at the home Petito shared with Laundrie and his parents in North Port.

Police visited the home after Petito was reported missing, but Laundrie's family refused to talk and instead gave authorities the information for their attorney, Taylor said earlier this week.

The home was searched Friday evening, when Laundrie's family told police they had not seen him for days. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino said Friday that Laundrie's whereabouts "are currently unknown."

Richard Stafford, the attorney for the Petito family, said in a brief statement sent to CNN, "All of Gabby's family want the world to know that Brian is not missing, he is hiding. Gabby is missing."

On Saturday, the FBI said the search for Petito included ground surveys being conducted in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park alongside the National Park Service and local authorities.

"This is an active and ongoing investigation, so we ask the public to maintain distance from any law enforcement personnel, equipment, vehicles, and their related activity for the safety of the public in these remote areas and to protect the integrity of our work," the FBI's Denver field office said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

The FBI has released a Missing Person poster, asking for help in the search for Petito.

Laundrie search continues in 'vast' nature reserve

Before efforts were suspended Saturday evening due to darkness, 50 law enforcement officers from five local agencies and the FBI conducted their search for Laundrie in the "vast" Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, police said.

"Nothing found. Efforts will begin again Sunday morning," North Port police said on Twitter.

The search effort included the use of drones and bloodhounds who used articles of Laundrie's clothing taken from his home to get his scent, Taylor said. Police initially focused their search on a nearby park about 200 acres large before expanding out to the rest of the reserve.

Police believe the vehicle Laundrie was driving may have been at the reserve too, but has since been returned to the Laundrie's home.

Laundrie has an "enormous amount of pressure" on him to provide answers to what's going on, Taylor said Saturday.

When asked why Laundrie's family didn't tell police of his whereabouts until Friday, Taylor said, "that's a great question."

"You know we've obviously been trying to reach the family to get answers in this case since (last) Saturday," Taylor said. "The first time that we've had any in-depth conversation with them was (Friday) when their attorney called and said the family was concerned about Brian's whereabouts."

Both Petito's and Laundrie's disappearance continue to be characterized by law enforcement as "multiple missing person investigations," according to a statement Friday from North Port police.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Image

Mobility fair

Image

Video games for childhood cancer

Image

AT&T protest

Image

Out of the Darkness walk

Image

FULL WEEKEND FORECAST 9/18/21

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Image

Rochester leaders celebrate with new citizens

Community Events