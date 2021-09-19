Clear

This is what happens to all the rats when cities flood

This is what happens to all the rats when cities flood

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: By Amanda Schupak, CNN

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, the pummeling rain that hit cities up and down the East Coast at the start of September overwhelmed storm drains, poured into subway stations and filled basements like bathtubs. The devastating human toll is well known. Less clear is what happened to the denizens of those cities' subterranean depths: the rats.

It's impossible to know how many rats are in a city — probably on the order of millions — or how many were lost during a major storm. Experts agree that where Ida dropped record-setting rainfall, many rats living in storm sewers would surely have been killed by the sudden inundation. In New York City, 3.2 inches (8 centimeters) of rain fell in a single hour on September 1 — about an inch shy of the normal monthly total. Perhaps hundreds of thousands of rats were crushed or drowned in the deluge, Bobby Corrigan, a foremost rat expert and former rodentologist for the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, told Gothamist. Dead rats have been spotted washed up on city beaches.

The New York City health department knows some rats drown when there is severe flooding, but as the city doesn't take rat censuses, there is no data on how many, spokesperson Michael Lanza said. The department uses complaints of rat sightings and inspection reports to track rodent activity. So far, reports have not increased since Ida passed through. The same is true in Philadelphia, which was also ravaged by rain, according to health department officials there.

But rising waters alone are not enough to take down these gritty members of a city's Rodentia. Rats are excellent swimmers, points out Michael Parsons, an environmental biologist and visiting research scholar at Fordham University in New York City. They can swim a half a mile (0.8 kilometer) or more and tread water for three days straight. (They can even swim up your toilet.)

And rats are wily, apt to move to higher ground if they have the chance.

"To put it scientifically, rats ain't stupid," said entomologist Michael Waldvogel, associate extension professor emeritus at North Carolina State University and an expert in "anything people find yucky and disgusting."

"They're going to get to where they're out of harm's way," Waldvogel said. "And if they have to, they'll keep moving further up."

The Norway rat, the species abundant in New York City, makes its home in sewers, sidewalks and underground burrows. But this critter can climb vertically. And once it gets into a building, it can chew into the walls and scale them. The more diminutive black rat, which is arboreal, meaning it lives in trees, naturally heads upward. This urban dweller is common in New Orleans, where it's known, fittingly, as a roof rat.

Even if catastrophic flooding were to trap and kill many rats underground, many more would likely find their way to safety.

After the flood

Given how these animals are known to respond to crises, Parsons predicts that rats would not only survive Ida, but thrive. During the pandemic, his early research found, rat populations in New York City adapted to changes in their normal food resources that resulted from restaurant shutdowns during the height of social distancing. "The weaker or unlucky rats died off, while the more fortunate or resilient individuals found ways to survive," he said.

The survivors reproduce — quickly and often. Twenty rats could easily become a few hundred within six months, Waldvogel said.

"It's sort of counterintuitive," said Michael Blum, a professor in the department of ecology and evolutionary biology at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. "You think, in these flood-affected areas, these things should be wiped out. But really, things get wiped out, but they come back very quickly. They can become much more abundant than they were prior to flooding."

Blum studied the impacts of Hurricane Katrina on rats in New Orleans. His research, published in August, found that 12 years after the historic 2005 storm, rats flourished in areas that had been heavily damaged by flooding, where many buildings were left vacant. Rodent populations were even larger in underserved, often predominantly Black neighborhoods, such as the Lower Ninth Ward, where vacant lots weren't well maintained.

Indeed, what happens to a city's rodent population after a major flood is largely determined by the human response once the waters recede.

"In the case of Hurricane Katrina, the infrastructure was so badly damaged that it took time for trash and everything that was put out curbside to be picked up," said Claudia Riegel, director of the New Orleans Mosquito, Termite and Rodent Control Board. Emptied refrigerators and debris from damaged homes lingered on streets, providing food and resources for rats and requiring the board to mount a major control effort, including putting rodenticide in storm drains where rats were congregating. "We were trying to arrest the population from actually increasing exponentially," she said.

Public health measures are needed

That has important public health implications, since rats carry dozens of pathogens, including salmonella and the bacteria Leptospira, which causes leptospirosis. Infection can cause fever, chills and vomiting within a few days of exposure, and can lead to kidney or liver failure.

"If you see a rat, you should assume it has some sort of pathogen," Reigel said.

Floodwaters can become contaminated with urine from rats, which can increase the risk of leptospirosis. (Lanza noted that the disease is rare in New York City and there are no known cases associated with this or past floods.)

To keep down rat populations and prevent the transmission of disease, it's vital for storm cleanup to happen as swiftly as possible. Damaged properties also must be maintained in the months and years that follow. As Blum's research showed, simply mowing vacant lots can go a long way toward controlling rats.

The same principles apply in absence of a weather event, Reigel stressed. Putting lids on garbage cans, not feeding birds and picking up your dog's poop (rats eat it) all help keep rat numbers in check. Because if there is somewhere to burrow and something to eat, the rodents are likely to take advantage.

"The bottom line," Waldvogel said: "Rats will survive."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 432122

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Unassigned57410
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 63°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Image

Mobility fair

Image

Video games for childhood cancer

Image

AT&T protest

Image

Out of the Darkness walk

Image

FULL WEEKEND FORECAST 9/18/21

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Image

Rochester leaders celebrate with new citizens

Community Events