Clear

Why Anderson Cooper is finally embracing his roots

Why Anderson Cooper is finally embracing his roots

Posted: Sep 19, 2021 1:50 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2021 1:50 AM
Posted By: By João Costa and Yvette Killian, CNN

Anderson Cooper says that as a kid, in particular, he avoided mentioning his kinship to the Vanderbilts, one of America's richest families during the Gilded Age. Today, that association still makes him "cringe," he says, but "after my mom's death and when my son Wyatt was born, I began to wonder what I would actually tell him one day about that branch of his family tree."

Cooper admits he didn't know much about his mom's side of the family, but after reading some family letters, he set out to understand who the Vanderbilts were, not as business titans, but as people with faults, frailties, ambitions and desires. That journey culminated in a book, "Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty," which he co-wrote with novelist and historian, Katherine Howe.

Cooper's mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, was the great-great-granddaughter of railroad and shipping tycoon Cornelius Vanderbilt, nicknamed, the "Commodore." The first Vanderbilt came to the United States as an indentured servant, with no money, in the early to mid 17th century. Generations later, the Commodore was the first Vanderbilt who made money, more money than anybody ever had made before in the entire world.

In spite of their wealth, the Vanderbilts were "definitely, like, on the outs," Howe says. "They were the nouveau rich, the really tacky."

It was Alva Vanderbilt, wife of William K. Vanderbilt, who eventually broke down the door to New York high society for the family by "throwing the greatest party that had ever been thrown in America," Cooper says.

Cooper says that uncovering the stories of the Vanderbilt women, previously overshadowed by the larger-than-life legacy of the Commodore and his sons, was particularly gratifying. "I feel like one of the things that's special about this story is that we spend so much time looking at Vanderbilt women," he said.

"Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty" will be released on September 21. The book is dedicated to Wyatt, Cooper's son.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Prep Football

Image

Mobility fair

Image

Video games for childhood cancer

Image

AT&T protest

Image

Out of the Darkness walk

Image

FULL WEEKEND FORECAST 9/18/21

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Image

Rochester leaders celebrate with new citizens

Community Events