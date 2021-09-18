Clear

FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on the disappearance of Native American woman

FBI offers $10,000 reward for information on the disappearance of Native American woman

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 7:50 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 7:51 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

The FBI has announced a reward for information on Mary Johnson, a Native American woman who went missing from the Tulalip Reservation in Washington state in December 2020.

The agency is offering $10,000 for information leading to the "identification, arrest, and conviction" of whoever is responsible for her disappearance, according to a Twitter post issued Wednesday.

Mary Johnson, 40, also known as Mary Johnson Davis, was reported missing on December 9, 2020, according to the FBI's Most Wanted website. She was last seen November 25, 2020, as she walked on Firetrail Road on the Tulalip Indian reservation in Marysville, Washington on her way to a friend's house. She never arrived, according to the FBI.

Her disappearance is being investigated by the FBI's Seattle Field Office and the Tulalip Tribal Police.

Johnson is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a "sunburst-type tattoo on her upper right arm," the FBI said. She also has a scar across her nose and a birthmark on the back of her neck, according to Tulalip news channel Tulalip TV.

Following the disappearance, Johnson's family put up a billboard on Interstate 5 near the reservation asking anyone with information to contact the Tulalip Tribal Police, according to CNN affiliate KING-TV.

Johnson's siblings told KING-TV they weren't aware of their sister's disappearance until her estranged husband contacted police.

"He said that she has been gone for a couple of weeks and that she is not normally gone that long," her sister, Gerry Davis, told KING 5.

"If Mary has seen this video, please contact somebody, reach out some way if you're in trouble," Davis said in a video on Tulalip TV. "If she's not okay, let her come home. Bring her home, for closure, for us, if it happened that way. Because it is an awful feeling to not know where you are at."

The FBI is asking anyone with information regarding her location or disappearance to call the agency's Seattle office or their local FBI office or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.

A crisis of missing Native American women

Indigenous families with missing women or girls say their cases are often disregarded by law enforcement due to legal hurdles, including thorny layers of jurisdiction on tribal lands.

That, they say, has forced them to highlight their cases through social media campaigns, marches and protests, such as the annual Missing and Murdered Indigenous People's March.

About 1,500 American Indian and Alaska Native missing persons have been recorded across the United States by the National Crime Information Center, and 2,700 homicide cases have been reported to the federal government's Uniform Crime Reporting Program.

The Justice Department has reported on some reservations, Native American women are murdered at a rate more than 10 times the national average.

But the existing data is not comprehensive, advocates say.

Annita Lucchesi, a descendant of the Cheyenne tribe and executive director of the research group Sovereign Bodies Institute, has been tabulating missing and murdered cases for the past few years.

The Indigenous-led group has documented 2,306 missing Native American women and girls in the US since the 1900s. About 58% of those cases were homicides, the group said in a report last year.

In April, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced a new unit within Bureau of Indian Affairs that plans to tackle the decades-long crisis of missing and murdered Native Americans.

"Violence against Indigenous peoples is a crisis that has been underfunded for decades," Haaland said in an earlier statement. "Far too often, murders and missing persons cases in Indian country go unsolved and unaddressed, leaving families and communities devastated."

"The new MMU unit will provide the resources and leadership to prioritize these cases and coordinate resources to hold people accountable, keep our communities safe, and provide closure for families," she added.

The new unit is expected to "help put the full weight of the federal government" to investigate the cases and coordinate resources among federal agencies and Indian country, according to the Department of Interior.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 681613

Reported Deaths: 8076
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1403921855
Ramsey58542944
Dakota52093497
Anoka48037479
Washington30637309
Stearns24839240
St. Louis20269335
Scott19626145
Wright18499163
Olmsted15792110
Sherburne13522100
Carver1206952
Clay915295
Rice9104120
Blue Earth866347
Crow Wing7797102
Kandiyohi744188
Chisago711658
Otter Tail666691
Benton6439101
Mower558038
Winona554452
Goodhue550080
Douglas535484
Itasca516671
Beltrami504672
McLeod501463
Steele500921
Isanti490170
Morrison467563
Nobles448650
Becker434559
Polk433675
Freeborn429538
Lyon394254
Carlton389559
Nicollet377647
Pine373726
Mille Lacs354360
Brown346443
Cass343035
Le Sueur340829
Todd321734
Meeker304749
Waseca288625
Martin261933
Wabasha24334
Dodge24064
Hubbard232241
Roseau231723
Houston203816
Renville199548
Redwood198242
Fillmore194710
Pennington190221
Wadena185126
Faribault179725
Cottonwood176624
Sibley175810
Chippewa171239
Kanabec164129
Aitkin155038
Watonwan155011
Rock138519
Jackson134712
Pope13058
Yellow Medicine125120
Pipestone125026
Swift117119
Koochiching116519
Murray115110
Stevens112211
Marshall103518
Clearwater101918
Lake91021
Wilkin89614
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6814
Mahnomen6819
Grant6718
Lincoln6524
Norman6509
Kittson53322
Unassigned51593
Red Lake4777
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3884
Cook2120

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 72°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

FULL WEEKEND FORECAST 9/18/21

Image

Friday night prep football

Image

Community members observe National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Local leaders celebrate Citizenship Day with newly naturalized Americans

Image

Rochester leaders celebrate with new citizens

Image

Ceremony in Rochester commemorates POW/MIA Recognition Day

Image

Fill'er up! One last time

Image

Reusing wood from Ash trees

Image

Truckers emphasize need for safety

${item.thumbnail.title}

TikTok trend results in vandalized schools, kids stealing from bathrooms

Community Events