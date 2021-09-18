Clear

How 'The Morning Show' pushes against tired power dynamics in season 2

How 'The Morning Show' pushes against tired power dynamics in season 2

Sep 18, 2021
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 10:00 AM
Analysis by Lisa Respers France, CNN

Time really does feel relative.

Before you know it, Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here — and then the year 2022.

I'm not ready.

But what I am ready for is some of the new content becoming available.

That includes:

Three things to watch

'The Morning Show'

Luckily, you don't have to wake up at sunrise to dive into this series, which pulls back the covers on early-morning television.

Inspired by the nonfiction book "Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV" by CNN's Brian Stelter, this Emmy-winning show gives us a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes drama of a morning news program. (Stelter serves as a producer on the series.)

Season two starts Friday, and new cast member Hasan Minhaj talked to me about some of what they are delving into this season, including racial inequality.

"I love that they integrated that," he said. "As the United States was going through and continues to go through a racial reckoning, one of the things I loved that was being addressed through the show is who gets a seat at the table and why. And I loved that they showed, really in quite great detail, how when new voices enter the fray, how that pushes against the hegemony and people don't like that."

Deep, right?

The show streams on Apple TV+.

'Everybody's Talking About Jamie'

It's been a long two-year wait for the stars of "Everybody's Talking About Jamie."

The musical about a British teen who longs to become a drag performer fell victim to the pandemic pushback, but finally gets to let its glitter shine.

It was the first starring role ever for Max Harwood, who plays Jamie. He told me he wanted to pay honor to the pioneers of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I think it's just important for my generation and (costar Lauren Patel's) generation to remember the history and remember where we've come from," he said. "There's still so many battles we have to fight."

The film starts streaming Friday on Amazon Prime.

'Schumacher'

Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher was one of the most famous and celebrated people in his sport until tragedy struck in the form of a skiing accident in 2013.

This Netflix documentary uses archival footage and interviews to shine a light on the already private Schumacher, who has retreated even further from the limelight.

It's streaming on Netflix.

Shameless self-promotion: If you missed the first episode of my new CNN show — Pop Life Pop Off! — you can watch it here. Be sure to subscribe to it on YouTube!

Two things to listen to

Lil Nas X has come a long way from "Old Town Road."

Believe it or not, it has only been two years since that song blew up on TikTok and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 100 chart.

Now, he's the voice for the LGBTQ+ community in hip-hop and stirring controversy with things like his line of "Satan" sneakers.

But he hasn't stopped making music, and "Montero" marks his first full-length studio album.

It drops Friday.

The year was 2007 when singer-musician Chris Daughtry shot to fame as a contestant on "American Idol."

He's now firmly established as the frontman of his band, Daughtry, and still rocking out.

The group's new album, "Dearly Beloved," comes after the singer used the pandemic to reflect and recalibrate.

"I had a huge identity crisis for a while and I just didn't realize how much of my identity was wrapped up on the road and in touring and being in front of people and needing that gratification and needing to feel something," he told Variety. "It kind of forced me to be with myself more and analyze a lot of things in my own personal journey that I hadn't really dealt with, and things with my own ego."

Look for the new music Friday.

One thing to talk about

Where was Ferris, though?

That's the question that came to mind with news that "Succession" actor Alan Ruck, who played Cameron Frye in the iconic film "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," was a volunteer driver for members of the press in President Joe Biden's motorcade during the commander in chief's Monday visit to California.

It's far from the first time Hollywood has intertwined with politics — and it won't be the last.

Something to sip on

Britney Spears deleted her Instagram account Tuesday, and you can mark me down as someone who applauds her for it.

These days, celebrities almost seem expected to be in constant contact with their fans via social media, but I can't imagine that would be easy.

Social media can highlight the best of us — and the worst — so if Spears wants to take a break, I think we can all agree she has more than earned it.

Besides, she had blessed us with her engagement news before she hopped off, so we can't say she didn't give us a parting gift.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

