Vaccine boosters for more people are on the horizon. But the unvaccinated remain the biggest obstacle to curbing the pandemic

Posted: Sep 18, 2021 4:30 AM
Updated: Sep 18, 2021 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Aya Elamroussi, CNN

While more people are likely to be eligible for Covid-19 vaccine booster shots, the most glaring issue prolonging the pandemic is the large swath of unvaccinated people, who are filling up hospitals and dying from the persistent virus, officials and health experts said.

Advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday greenlighted recommending emergency use authorization of a booster dose of Pfizer's vaccine six months after full vaccination for people 65 and older and those at high risk of severe illness from the virus. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention is meeting next week with its vaccine advisers, and the agency determines the final approval for the shots.

But with 54.4% of the US total population fully vaccinated, health experts reiterated that booster shots are not the answer to ending the pandemic.

Dr. Paul Offit, who is a member of the FDA Vaccines Advisory Committee, said vaccinating every eligible Americans remained the most important strategy.

"What is going to be the change in the arc of this pandemic by giving a third dose to people who are already vaccinated as compared to giving two doses to people unvaccinated?" Offit told CNN's Wolf Blitzer on Friday.

It's been a bleak trajectory in terms of hospitalizations and deaths over the past few months. On Thursday, the seven-day average of Covid-19 deaths hit 1,464, according to the CDC, the highest it's been since March 1, which was before the widespread availability of the vaccines.

In West Virginia, where 74 people have died from the virus since Wednesday, the governor is pleading for residents to get vaccinated. The state has fully vaccinated only 40.1% of its population, CDC data shows.

"We're either going to run into the fire and get vaccinated right now, or we're going to pile the body bags up until we reach a point in time to where we have enough people that have immunities and enough people that are vaccinated," Gov. Jim Justice said Friday during a news conference. "The only thing I have in my arsenal that will make this get better is for you to get vaccinated. That's all I've got."

In Alabama, the increased availability of hospital beds is only because of the double-digit numbers in Covid-19 deaths, State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Friday during a news briefing.

"I would just say very respectfully and with compassion ... there are two ways people leave the hospital, and one of them is not very good," Harris said.

The state, where 41% of its residents are fully vaccinated, has been seeing "typically 40 or 50 or sometimes 60 deaths a day," Harris said.

And at least seven pregnant people have died from Covid-19 in Alabama since the pandemic's onset, Harris said. The state also averaged 23 pregnant people hospitalized with Covid-19 over the past week.

FDA advisers OK booster shot for certain high-risk people

Friday's highly anticipated meeting to discuss boosters resulted in a recommendation from a group of advisers --vaccine experts, immunologists, pediatricians, infectious disease specialists and public health experts -- that people 65 and older along with those at high risk of severe Covid-19 to get a Pfizer booster shot six months after they get their first two shots.

The committee stopped short of recommending a booster shot for 16 and older six months after they are fully vaccinated due to concerns about the safety of a booster dose in younger adults and teens. Members also complained about the lack of data about the safety and long-term efficacy of a booster dose.

The vote was messy, with some advisers expressing concern that the move left out health care workers, who are at high risk of infection, if not of severe disease. The FDA asked the advisers to informally expand their recommendation to encompass people at high occupational risk of infection -- and won a yes.

"I think this should demonstrate to the public that the members of this committee are independent of the FDA and that in fact we do bring our voices to the table when we are asked to serve on this committee," Dr. Archana Chatterjee, dean of the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University, said after the last vote.

The issue of independence bubbled to the surface because the Biden administration had announced it would be ready to distribute booster doses as early as Monday -- ahead of any FDA action or even consideration.

Florida sees decline in Covid-19 cases

There was a glimmer of good news from Florida, which has been a virus hotspot, even as the state surpassed 50,000 Covid-19 deaths.

"One-quarter of those deaths have occurred since the surge of infections from the Delta variant, so that puts an exclamation point on the fact, just how deadly the Delta variant has been for all of us," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Friday.

Orange County, home to Orlando, saw 372 residents die from Covid-19 in August, said Demings , adding there have been 85 additional deaths since the last briefing on Monday.

However, the county is also "seeing some very promising news," Demings said, as the number of daily infections declines. For the 13th consecutive day, the number of daily cases has been under 1,000 in the county.

"That's more good news," Demings added. "As of today, 72% of eligible residents ages 12 and up have received one or more doses of the vaccine."

Overall, the state is saw fewer than 100,000 new cases of Covid-19 in the past week for the first time since July 16, according to data published Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

New cases per week in Florida have been declining steadily since August 20, when the state hit its peak of 151,880 new cases in a week.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 678978

Reported Deaths: 8063
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1399991853
Ramsey58358942
Dakota51924496
Anoka47858478
Washington30547309
Stearns24750240
St. Louis20172335
Scott19550145
Wright18427163
Olmsted15718110
Sherburne13465100
Carver1202452
Clay912095
Rice9066119
Blue Earth861347
Crow Wing7764102
Kandiyohi742688
Chisago708657
Otter Tail663190
Benton6411100
Mower553838
Winona550552
Goodhue547880
Douglas533484
Itasca515171
Beltrami501372
McLeod498362
Steele498321
Isanti488870
Morrison465863
Nobles447450
Becker431659
Polk431375
Freeborn427138
Lyon392354
Carlton388259
Nicollet374747
Pine372426
Mille Lacs352760
Brown344743
Cass341735
Le Sueur339229
Todd320334
Meeker303149
Waseca287525
Martin260233
Wabasha24144
Dodge23964
Roseau231523
Hubbard230341
Houston202716
Renville198747
Redwood197242
Fillmore193710
Pennington189521
Wadena184025
Faribault178725
Cottonwood176224
Sibley174510
Chippewa170839
Kanabec163429
Watonwan154511
Aitkin154238
Rock138119
Jackson134212
Pope12978
Pipestone124626
Yellow Medicine124420
Swift116819
Murray114810
Koochiching114319
Stevens107411
Marshall102918
Clearwater101018
Lake90921
Wilkin89314
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6784
Mahnomen6739
Grant6678
Lincoln6484
Norman6449
Kittson53222
Unassigned52093
Red Lake4727
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3874
Cook2110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
