Caitlyn Jenner Fast Facts

Caitlyn Jenner Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Caitlyn Jenner, former Olympian and reality TV personality, and candidate for governor of California.

Personal

Birth date: October 28, 1949

Birth place: Mount Kisco, New York

Full name: Caitlyn Marie Jenner

Father: William Jenner, tree surgeon

Mother: Esther Jenner

Marriage: Kris Jenner (1991-2015); Linda Thompson (1981-1986); Chrystie Crownover (1972-1980)

Children: with Kris: Kendall and Kylie; with Linda: Brandon and Brody; with Chrystie: Burt and Cassandra

Education: Graceland College, 1973

Other Facts

Jenner is dyslexic.

Former stepparent to Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

After a football injury in college ended her career in the sport, Jenner began training for the decathlon.

Often at odds with the trans and larger LGBTQ communities as she is a Republican who has previously publicly supported former US President Donald Trump.

Timeline

1972 - Finishes the decathlon in 10th place at the Olympic Games in Munich.

1975 - Sets first world record at a decathlon meet in Eugene, Oregon.

1976 - Wins a gold medal in the decathlon at the Olympics in Montreal, breaking the previous year's record.

1977 - Selected in the seventh round of the NBA draft by the Kansas City Kings, (although never making the roster).

1980 - Appears in the film, "Can't Stop the Music."

1981 - Stars in the television movie, "Grambling's White Tiger," and appears in the TV drama, "CHiPs."

1986 - Inducted into the US Olympic Hall of Fame.

Late 1980s - Begins first gender transition, but stops the process around 1990.

2007-2021 - Appears in "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

February 7, 2015 - Involved in a fatal car crash in Malibu. After an investigation, she is not charged. She later faces two lawsuits, but one is settled and the other eventually dismissed.

April 24, 2015 - In an interview with ABC's Diane Sawyer, Jenner comes out as a transgender woman.

June 1, 2015 - Vanity Fair tweets out the July magazine cover, in which Jenner announces that her name is Caitlyn.

July 2015 - "I Am Cait," a reality series documenting her transition, debuts.

July 15, 2015 - Receives the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at ESPN's ESPYs in Los Angeles.

2017 - Her memoir, "The Secrets of My Life," is published.

October 25, 2018 - Writes an op-ed for the Washington Post, rescinding her support for Trump.

March 17, 2021 - Jenner's character, "Phoenix," is eliminated from the fifth season of TV's "The Masked Singer."

April 23, 2021 - Announces she has filed initial paperwork to run for governor of California, although the results of the recall petition are not final until June 8.

May 1, 2021 - During a brief TMZ interview, Jenner says she does not support trans girls playing on girls' teams. "This is a question of fairness. That's why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls' sports in school."

May 10, 2021 - In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Jenner says that she didn't vote in the 2020 presidential election, opting instead to golf. However, public records from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Record show that she did cast a ballot in the contest. A campaign aide explains to CNN that Jenner did vote by mail, but only weighed in on the ballot propositions, not on the presidential or other down-ticket races.

September 14, 2021 - Jenner draws just over 1% of the total statewide vote in California's recall election, as California's Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom defeats the effort to remove him from office.

