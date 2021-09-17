Clear

Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81

Clive Sinclair, an inventor who helped popularize personal computers, dies at 81

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 1:10 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 1:10 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Before computers were a staple of workplaces, schools, libraries and many homes, they were bulky, expensive and a luxury many couldn't afford.

Enter Clive Sinclair. The British inventor's first personal computer, the ZX80, was a slim steal at $200. The invention and its more advanced successors helped bring computing to the masses (and inspired a generation of programmers to create inventive computer games).

Most of his inventions hinged on making existing products smaller and more affordable, even if they weren't widely welcomed by the public -- he's just as well-known for the Sinclair C5, a small, low-speed electric car that was lambasted upon release, as he is for his far more successful computers.

But for all the mixed feedback his creations received, he stood by them staunchly.

"If the idea is good enough, it's going to appear pretty crazy to almost everybody," he told the Independent in a 2010 interview. "Either you do it yourself or it ain't going to happen."

Sinclair, who was knighted for his contributions to computing in the UK, died this week, his daughter, Belinda, confirmed to the Guardian. He was 81.

Sinclair specialized in affordable, efficient inventions

Sinclair, born in London, was always looking for ways to make things more efficient, be it calculus, commuting or computing. It's an idea he ran with from his very first invention at age 12, when he designed a one-man submarine, according to the Independent.

Like another esteemed tech pioneer, he opted to skip college and head straight into work. And in 1972, after a few years of working as a tech journalist, he had his first hit: The Executive, a lightweight portable calculator that fit neatly into a pocket. For its ingenuity, the calculator was awarded a Design Council Award for Electronics.

Over the next decade, Sinclair, through his company, Sinclair Radionics, made his name selling mini TVs and the Black Watch, an electronic watch widely criticized for its low battery life and tendency to tell time incorrectly, among other issues.

Undeterred by his first failure, Sinclair started over with a new company, Sinclair Research. In 1980, the company released the ZX80 personal computer, the very first computer to sell for under $200. It was small enough to fit within one's hand and weighed just 12 ounces, though it had no screen and minimal storage. The small machine boasted just one-tenth of the parts that other computers used at the time, according to Old Computers, an online archive of, well, old computers.

Its successor, the ZX81, was even cheaper, at $100, and more than 1 million of them were sold. His success continued the following year with the ZX Spectrum, a more advanced model with a color display that became one of the bestselling personal computers in the UK. But it's perhaps best known as a gaming computer, and inventive coders created games for the ZX Spectrum like "Jet Set Willy" and "Horace Goes Skiing."

In 1985, Sinclair introduced a product that was far less popular -- the Sinclair C5, an electric car, advertised as a "safe, reliable, pollution-free" vehicle that even 14-year-olds could drive. With just three wheels, no doors or roof and a top speed of 15 miles an hour, the car was widely criticized upon its release, according to the Independent. In 1992, the BBC called the C5 a "disastrous flop" that frightened motorists who drove it alongside much larger and faster vehicles on main roads.

The year after the C5 debuted, British electronics company Amstrad bought the rights to Sinclair Research's ZX computer line. But the poor reception didn't deflate Sinclair for long. In 1992, he introduced the "Zike," a tiny electric bike. In 2006, he followed it up with a foldable, lightweight two-wheeler called the A Bike that could be carried on users' backs when they weren't riding it.

For a man who devoted much of his career to computers, Sinclair made a stunning revelation when he told the Guardian in 2010 that he didn't use a computer. (He knew how to operate them, he said -- he just found it annoying.)

"Sheer laziness, I think," Sinclar told the surprised reporter. "I can't be bothered."

"Laziness" didn't stop Sinclair from continuing to invent, though -- and he didn't give up on the C5 either, though most of the public did. In interviews with the Guardian and Independent, Sinclair showed reporters peeks at what appeared to be an improved C5 with a roof. The new vehicle, the X-1, wasn't produced -- but electric vehicles are increasingly popular now, over a decade later.

Sinclair's lasting impact

Upon news of his death, several tech innovators and gamers thanked Sinclair for his work. Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft, said Sinclair's inventions "democratized computing" and inspired many, including him, to pursue a career in engineering. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk tweeted that he "loved that computer." The Scottish TV host Dominik Diamond, who regularly hosted shows about video games, said he "wouldn't have a career without this guy."

"Horace Goes Skiing on the ZX Spectrum. The rest is history," Diamond tweeted.

Sinclair's daughter, Belinda, told the Guardian that her father considered himself ahead of his time.

"He'd come up with an idea and say, 'There's no point in asking if someone wants it, because they can't imagine it,'" she told the Guardian.

Imagination may not have been able to save the C5 from widespread criticism, but it was an idea -- intended to reduce pollution and improve transportation -- that has inspired today's inventors, as evidenced by the success achieved by Musk's Tesla, as well as established automakers who are going electric. Sinclair considered himself an optimist, and he knew there would be room in the market for electronic vehicles one day, even if it wasn't his.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 678978

Reported Deaths: 8063
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1399991853
Ramsey58358942
Dakota51924496
Anoka47858478
Washington30547309
Stearns24750240
St. Louis20172335
Scott19550145
Wright18427163
Olmsted15718110
Sherburne13465100
Carver1202452
Clay912095
Rice9066119
Blue Earth861347
Crow Wing7764102
Kandiyohi742688
Chisago708657
Otter Tail663190
Benton6411100
Mower553838
Winona550552
Goodhue547880
Douglas533484
Itasca515171
Beltrami501372
McLeod498362
Steele498321
Isanti488870
Morrison465863
Nobles447450
Becker431659
Polk431375
Freeborn427138
Lyon392354
Carlton388259
Nicollet374747
Pine372426
Mille Lacs352760
Brown344743
Cass341735
Le Sueur339229
Todd320334
Meeker303149
Waseca287525
Martin260233
Wabasha24144
Dodge23964
Roseau231523
Hubbard230341
Houston202716
Renville198747
Redwood197242
Fillmore193710
Pennington189521
Wadena184025
Faribault178725
Cottonwood176224
Sibley174510
Chippewa170839
Kanabec163429
Watonwan154511
Aitkin154238
Rock138119
Jackson134212
Pope12978
Pipestone124626
Yellow Medicine124420
Swift116819
Murray114810
Koochiching114319
Stevens107411
Marshall102918
Clearwater101018
Lake90921
Wilkin89314
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6784
Mahnomen6739
Grant6678
Lincoln6484
Norman6449
Kittson53222
Unassigned52093
Red Lake4727
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3874
Cook2110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/17

Image

Vaccine equity

Image

Vaccination rights

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition gives updates

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Community Events