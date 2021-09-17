Clear

Idaho's struggle to keep up with Covid-19 surge puts pressure on Washington state hospitals

Idaho's struggle to keep up with Covid-19 surge puts pressure on Washington state hospitals

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 12:50 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Andy Rose, CNN

Idaho officials announced Thursday they're preparing to ration hospital care due to the Covid-19 surge, and it was the last thing next-door Washington state's top hospital advocate wanted to hear.

"It's terrible. I don't know if people understand the gravity of the situation," Cassie Sauer, chief executive of the Washington State Hospital Association, told CNN Thursday evening. "This is not something that should be happening in America at this point."

Sauer says hospitals in Washington are getting more requests to take patients from overwhelmed facilities in Idaho. In some cases, sick Idahoans are simply driving themselves across the border seeking treatment.

"The fact that it's not causing severe alarm in Idaho is shocking to me," Sauer said. "In a normal time, our hospitals would accept almost every transfer request. They're accepting some, but they're declining more now."

Although hospitals as far west as Seattle have been getting transfer requests, according to Sauer, most are coming to Spokane. That city is just across the border from Coeur d'Alene, the largest city in Idaho's narrow northern region.

"While we have been able to accept some of those patients, we have also had to decline more than half," said Marce Edwards Olson with MultiCare, which operates Deaconess Hospital in Spokane. "All of our hospitals are very busy taking care of Covid patients and we have been near capacity for some time."

Under the Crisis Standards of Care declaration announced Thursday, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said, "The massive surge of Covid-19 patients has exhausted the supply of staff, available beds and necessary resources to adequately address the increased demand for healthcare services."

The declaration is a decision of "last resort," Idaho's health department director, Dave Jeppesen, said earlier this month. It moved Idaho Gov. Brad Little to plead for eligible Idahoans to get vaccinated.

"We have reached an unprecedented and unwanted point in the history of our state," the governor, a Republican, said earlier this month.

We're in a situation of limited resources'

Throughout the pandemic, Covid-19 has strained the US health care system. Hospitals continue to face difficult decisions on which patient takes priority when staffing is low and beds are full.

"We're already making those choices, and they're very difficult choices," Dr. Steven Brown, a critical care pulmonologist at Mercy Virtual Care Center in St. Louis, told CNN's Ana Cabrera earlier this week. "I work in the intensive care unit. Many people have serious illnesses but not illnesses where they're going to die immediately, but serious illnesses where they need an operation and some of these operations are so serious that after surgery, they need to be in the intensive care unit for a day or two -- replacement of a heart valve, surgery for serious cancers like pancreatic cancer.

"If the intensive care unit beds are all filled up with patients who are on ventilators because of their pneumonia, surgeries have to be postponed," Brown said. "We have situations where people may come into the hospital with a heart attack, and they have to stay in the emergency room for extended periods of time while waiting for a bed to open up."

In some cases, that means a patient has died.

"It's a sad situation that we really haven't seen in American history in a very, very long time." Brown said. "We're in a situation of limited resources now, and when you have limited resources, we are in triage situations -- and some people may die as a consequence of this."

Generally, hospitals and health systems say they have plans to address an overflow of patients.

"All hospitals and health systems have plans in place to deal with a surge in patients. These plans can include actions like adding beds, including in non-traditional areas of care in a hospital like a cafeteria or parking lot, shifting patients between hospitals, and working with their local and state health departments to find other sites of care," Akin Demehin, director of policy at the American Hospital Association (AHA), wrote in an email to CNN earlier this month.

"Sometimes this includes sending patients to hospitals in nearby states that may have the capacity to treat them," Demehin wrote. "One other option that some hospitals have taken is to scale back, or put a pause on, so-called elective procedures that are non-emergent and can be safely delayed."

Yet for the most part, hospital capacity is not only about how many beds are filled. A hospital can usually add beds. But many facilities are more concerned about enough staffing to care for patients, according to Demehin.

"Hospitals and health systems entered the COVID-19 pandemic already facing a shortage of skilled caregivers, and the last 18 months have exacerbated that," Demehin wrote, adding that AHA has called on the Biden administration to work as a partner in developing strategies to address the shortage of health care staff.

Hospitals making tough choices

Under federal law, an ER must accept any patient who seeks care, Art Caplan, professor of bioethics at NYU Langone Health in New York, told CNN earlier this month.

"You have to accept anybody, even if they have no money, and stabilize them. It's called EMTALA, and it's been around for a while," Caplan said.

The Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA) requires hospitals with emergency departments to provide a medical screening exam to any person who comes to the emergency department and requests care. The law also prohibits hospitals with emergency departments from refusing to examine or treat people with emergency medical conditions.

Now, during the pandemic, many of the Covid-19 patients filling hospital beds are unvaccinated. EMTALA obligations remain in place.

Back in Washington, Sauer is frustrated that the state's neighbor to the east is not taking the kind of extensive steps Washington has to stem the tide.

"Idaho's not doing what it should. They don't have a [statewide] mask mandate. They need to do their part," said Sauer. "They cannot rely on Washington as their stopgap."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 678978

Reported Deaths: 8063
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1399991853
Ramsey58358942
Dakota51924496
Anoka47858478
Washington30547309
Stearns24750240
St. Louis20172335
Scott19550145
Wright18427163
Olmsted15718110
Sherburne13465100
Carver1202452
Clay912095
Rice9066119
Blue Earth861347
Crow Wing7764102
Kandiyohi742688
Chisago708657
Otter Tail663190
Benton6411100
Mower553838
Winona550552
Goodhue547880
Douglas533484
Itasca515171
Beltrami501372
McLeod498362
Steele498321
Isanti488870
Morrison465863
Nobles447450
Becker431659
Polk431375
Freeborn427138
Lyon392354
Carlton388259
Nicollet374747
Pine372426
Mille Lacs352760
Brown344743
Cass341735
Le Sueur339229
Todd320334
Meeker303149
Waseca287525
Martin260233
Wabasha24144
Dodge23964
Roseau231523
Hubbard230341
Houston202716
Renville198747
Redwood197242
Fillmore193710
Pennington189521
Wadena184025
Faribault178725
Cottonwood176224
Sibley174510
Chippewa170839
Kanabec163429
Watonwan154511
Aitkin154238
Rock138119
Jackson134212
Pope12978
Pipestone124626
Yellow Medicine124420
Swift116819
Murray114810
Koochiching114319
Stevens107411
Marshall102918
Clearwater101018
Lake90921
Wilkin89314
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6784
Mahnomen6739
Grant6678
Lincoln6484
Norman6449
Kittson53222
Unassigned52093
Red Lake4727
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3874
Cook2110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Summer holding on this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/17

Image

Vaccine equity

Image

Vaccination rights

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition gives updates

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Community Events