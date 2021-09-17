Clear

Al Sharpton Fast Facts

Al Sharpton Fast Facts

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 10:20 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 10:20 AM
Posted By: CNN Editorial Research

Here's a look at the life of Rev. Al Sharpton, political activist and Baptist minister.

Personal

Birth date: October 3, 1954

Birth place: Brooklyn, New York

Birth name: Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr.

Father: Alfred Sharpton Sr., carpenter/contractor

Mother: Ada Essie (Richards) Sharpton

Marriages: Kathy Jordan Sharpton (1980-present, separated); Marsha Tinsley (less than a year)

Children: Ashley, 1987 and Dominique, 1986

Education: Attended Brooklyn College

Religion: Baptist

Other Facts

Toured with singer James Brown in the 1970s.

Kathy Jordan, Sharpton's second wife, was a backup singer for Brown.

Timeline

1964 - Is ordained as a Pentecostal minister.

1969 - Is named youth director for Operation Breadbasket, a campaign to improve economic conditions in black neighborhoods, by Jesse Jackson.

1970s - Founds National Youth Movement to raise money for poor youth and fight drugs (later renamed United African Movement).

1972 - Is named youth director of Shirley Chisholm's presidential campaign.

1987 - Becomes the spokesman for the family of Tawana Brawley, a black teenager who claimed she was abducted and raped by a group of white men. When the case is later brought before a grand jury, it is determined that Brawley falsified the account.

January 1988 - A Newsday article reveals that Sharpton was an FBI informant on organized crime, public figures and black civic leaders.

1989 - Is charged with 67 counts of tax evasion, larceny and fraud. A jury later acquits Sharpton of all charges.

1990 - Supports the five black defendants in the Central Park jogger case where a white female jogger was raped and beaten. In December 2002 all convictions are overturned when another man confesses to the crime and DNA evidence supports his confession.

1991 - Founds the National Action Network, an organization promoting "a modern civil rights agenda."

January 12, 1991 - Is stabbed in the chest while leading a march against the verdict in the case of the 1989 murder of Yusef Hawkins. The wound is not considered life-threatening. Michael Riccardi is convicted of the crime and Sharpton speaks at Riccardi's sentencing hearing, asking for leniency.

August 26, 1991 - Speaks at the funeral of Gavin Cato, a 7-year-old black child who was struck and killed by a Jewish driver on August 19. Cato's death sparked three days of riots in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, in which a Jewish student from Australia was stabbed to death.

1992 - Places third out of four Democratic candidates in New York's primary for the US Senate.

1993 - Sharpton pleads guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to file state income tax for 1986.

1994 - Runs and loses in the primary for Daniel Patrick Moynihan's US Senate seat.

February 1994 - Converts from Pentecostal to Baptist and returns to preaching.

1997 - Comes in second in New York's mayoral primary with 32% of the vote.

1998 - Steven Pagones, accused of raping Brawley, files a civil suit against Sharpton and others involved in the 1987 incident. A jury orders Sharpton to pay $65,000 for defamation.

1999 - Organizes a massive demonstration after the death of Amadou Diallo, an unarmed man killed by police outside his Bronx apartment.

2001 - Is sentenced to 90 days in jail for trespassing on US Navy property during a protest of military training activities on the Puerto Rican island of Vieques.

April 22, 2003 - Formally announces his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for president.

December 6, 2003 - Hosts NBC's "Saturday Night Live."

March 15, 2004 - Drops out of the 2004 presidential race and endorses John Kerry.

May 13, 2004 - Is ordered by the Federal Election Commission to repay $100,000 in public matching funds he received for his 2004 presidential bid.

July 28, 2004 - Addresses the Democratic National Convention in Boston.

November 2, 2005 - Speaks at the funeral of Rosa Parks.

September 20, 2007 - Leads several thousand people in a protest through Jena, Louisiana, in support of the "Jena Six," a group of black teens charged with beating a white classmate.

October 8, 2008 - Is convicted of two counts of disorderly conduct stemming from an arrest at a May 2008 rally.

February 22, 2009 - Asks the city government to put pressure on the New York Post for a President Barack Obama cartoon he says was racist. Meets with the FCC to oppose waivers granted to New York Post owner Rupert Murdoch.

April 23, 2009 - Is fined $285,000 by the FEC, alleging he received hundreds of thousands of dollars in private funds. It is later found that his National Action Network gave hundreds of thousands of dollars towards his campaign that should have been covered by his election committee.

May 16, 2009 - On the 55th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education, Sharpton and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich announce they will be working together to explore how the educational gap between races and classes can be fixed.

June 20, 2009 - Meets with Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio to discuss allegations of racial profiling.

September 3, 2009 - Delivers eulogy at Michael Jackson's funeral.

August 29, 2011 - Sharpton's new show on MSNBC, "PoliticsNation," premieres.

April 8, 2014 - Sharpton denies he did anything wrong when he disclosed information about the mafia to the FBI starting in the 1980s.

August 25, 2014 - Sharpton speaks at the funeral of Ferguson, Missouri, teenager Michael Brown. During his eulogy, Sharpton criticizes police and asks that protestors not commit violence in Brown's name.

November 18, 2014 - The New York Times reports that Sharpton and his for-profit companies owe more than $4.5 million in unpaid taxes. At a press conference, Sharpton disputes the report, stating that $4.5 million was the original figure he was ordered to pay back in 2008, but that he has been making regular payments since then and the amount is now less.

August 31, 2018 - Speaks at the funeral of Aretha Franklin in Detroit.

June 4, 2020 - Sharpton announces that he's organizing a March on Washington in late August to mark the 57th anniversary of the historic demonstration for civil rights as protests over the death of George Floyd sweep the nation. Sharpton says the event will be led by the families of black people who have died at the hands of police officers, including Floyd's family.

April 20, 2021 - Following the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case, Sharpton leads a prayer alongside Floyd's family and their attorneys, thanking God as well as prosecutors and the jury for delivering justice "in the midnight hours."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 678978

Reported Deaths: 8063
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1399991853
Ramsey58358942
Dakota51924496
Anoka47858478
Washington30547309
Stearns24750240
St. Louis20172335
Scott19550145
Wright18427163
Olmsted15718110
Sherburne13465100
Carver1202452
Clay912095
Rice9066119
Blue Earth861347
Crow Wing7764102
Kandiyohi742688
Chisago708657
Otter Tail663190
Benton6411100
Mower553838
Winona550552
Goodhue547880
Douglas533484
Itasca515171
Beltrami501372
McLeod498362
Steele498321
Isanti488870
Morrison465863
Nobles447450
Becker431659
Polk431375
Freeborn427138
Lyon392354
Carlton388259
Nicollet374747
Pine372426
Mille Lacs352760
Brown344743
Cass341735
Le Sueur339229
Todd320334
Meeker303149
Waseca287525
Martin260233
Wabasha24144
Dodge23964
Roseau231523
Hubbard230341
Houston202716
Renville198747
Redwood197242
Fillmore193710
Pennington189521
Wadena184025
Faribault178725
Cottonwood176224
Sibley174510
Chippewa170839
Kanabec163429
Watonwan154511
Aitkin154238
Rock138119
Jackson134212
Pope12978
Pipestone124626
Yellow Medicine124420
Swift116819
Murray114810
Koochiching114319
Stevens107411
Marshall102918
Clearwater101018
Lake90921
Wilkin89314
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6784
Mahnomen6739
Grant6678
Lincoln6484
Norman6449
Kittson53222
Unassigned52093
Red Lake4727
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3874
Cook2110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Mason City
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Turning cooler with rain showers to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's Weather 9/17

Image

Vaccine equity

Image

Vaccination rights

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition gives updates

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Community Events