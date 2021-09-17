Clear

The US economy is powering through Delta

The US economy is powering through Delta

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By Julia Horowitz, CNN Business

"Delta? What Delta?"

That was the take from Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, after seeing the data on US retail sales for August.

What's happening: Contrary to expectations, US retail sales increased last month as consumers continued to shell out on clothing, furniture and groceries.

It's a promising sign heading into the crucial holiday shopping season, and indicates that the US economy is demonstrating resilience despite a spike in coronavirus cases triggered by the Delta variant.

"We see only very modest evidence that the spread of the Delta variant is having an impact on demand," Citi's Veronica Clark and Andrew Hollenhorst said in a note to clients.

Another signal: There were 332,000 initial jobless claims in the United States last week. That's only a slight uptick from the week prior, when claims hit a pandemic low.

The four-week moving average has now dropped to 335,800 claims, its best level in the Covid-19 era, according to Jim Reid of Deutsche Bank.

That's not to say the Delta variant isn't having any impact. Seatings at restaurants in the United States appear to have dropped sharply in recent days, according to data from OpenTable.

On the radar: In August, spending at restaurants was flat month-over-month. Grocery store spending also climbed 1.8%, suggesting that Americans were opting to dine more at home again.

And we can't forget the jarring US jobs report for August, when just 235,000 positions were added. Restaurants and bars registered a loss of 42,000 jobs.

Big picture: The data is promising, but also messy. Rising prices due to inflation could be contributing to higher retail sales, muddying the picture. Plus, there's a huge element of uncertainty about the economic trajectory as colder weather sets in. The Federal Reserve, which meets next week, doesn't have an easy job charting the path forward.

For the time being, many are choosing to look on the bright side. New variants may weigh on the economic recovery, but could be far less damaging than early in the pandemic, as vaccinations help consumers feel more confident and allow governments to avoid reimposing strict rules.

"You'll see more resilience with each wave," Jeffrey Sacks, head of investment strategy for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Citi Private Bank, predicted earlier this week.

Wall Street is unfazed by China's potential 'Lehman moment'

The implosion of Lehman Brothers 13 years ago this week showed how the collapse of a single business can send shockwaves around the world.

Now, more than a decade later, policymakers and investors in the United States are watching closely as a massive property developer thousands of miles away teeters on the brink of default, my CNN Business colleague Matt Egan reports.

Catch up: The risk is that the collapse of Evergrande, a Chinese real estate company with a staggering $300 billion of debt outstanding, could set off a chain reaction that spreads overseas.

"Some fear an Evergrande meltdown will have systemic risks on par with the impact Lehman Brothers' demise had on the US stock market," Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

Like Lehman in its heyday, Evergrande is massive. It's one of the world's biggest businesses by revenue, and employs about 200,000 people.

But for now, investors are confident that authorities in Beijing would use their vast control over the Chinese economy to limit the damage. So far, there's no evidence of contagion in US markets.

"I don't think the Evergrande meltdown, and the financial problems of Chinese property companies more broadly, will reverberate back on the US economy," Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, told CNN Business.

Not alone: "We think that the 'China's Lehman moment' narrative is wide of the mark," Simon MacAdam, senior global economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note on Thursday. MacAdam said even a "messy collapse" of Evergrande would have "little global impact beyond some market turbulence."

Only time will tell, however, how systemically important the company really is — and what Beijing may do to cushion the blow.

These were the week's hottest IPOs

Companies that made their public market debuts in the United States this week are generating tons of hype, benefiting from investor enthusiasm for new stocks in industries ranging from software to athletic wear.

The highlights: ForgeRock, a San Francisco-based company that makes identity verification software, hauled in $275 million through its stock sale. Its shares also enjoyed a huge pop in their first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, jumping 46% on Thursday.

Stock in Swiss sportswear brand On, which is backed by tennis superstar Roger Federer, has surged 56% above the company's initial public offering price since Wednesday.

And Thoughtworks, a tech consultancy, has seen its stock on the Nasdaq jump almost 50% in its first two days of trading.

Bloomberg calculates that IPOs on US exchanges — excluding special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACS — raised almost $4.4 billion this week.

Step back: Buzzy IPOs have generated mixed returns this year. The Renaissance IPO exchange-traded fund, which tracks the biggest newly-listed public companies in the United States, is up just 7.3% year-to-date, compared to a 19.1% rise in the S&P 500. Its top holdings include Snowflake, Palantir, Datadog and Coinbase.

But newer stocks have started to perform better in recent months. The Renaissance IPO ETF has climbed 4.6% in the third quarter, versus a 4.1% increase in the S&P 500.

Up next

Manchester United reports results before US markets open.

Also today: The University of Michigan's survey of consumer sentiment posts at 10 a.m. ET.

Coming next week: The Federal Reserve holds a policy meeting as investors scrutinize the central bank's next steps.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 678978

Reported Deaths: 8063
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1399991853
Ramsey58358942
Dakota51924496
Anoka47858478
Washington30547309
Stearns24750240
St. Louis20172335
Scott19550145
Wright18427163
Olmsted15718110
Sherburne13465100
Carver1202452
Clay912095
Rice9066119
Blue Earth861347
Crow Wing7764102
Kandiyohi742688
Chisago708657
Otter Tail663190
Benton6411100
Mower553838
Winona550552
Goodhue547880
Douglas533484
Itasca515171
Beltrami501372
McLeod498362
Steele498321
Isanti488870
Morrison465863
Nobles447450
Becker431659
Polk431375
Freeborn427138
Lyon392354
Carlton388259
Nicollet374747
Pine372426
Mille Lacs352760
Brown344743
Cass341735
Le Sueur339229
Todd320334
Meeker303149
Waseca287525
Martin260233
Wabasha24144
Dodge23964
Roseau231523
Hubbard230341
Houston202716
Renville198747
Redwood197242
Fillmore193710
Pennington189521
Wadena184025
Faribault178725
Cottonwood176224
Sibley174510
Chippewa170839
Kanabec163429
Watonwan154511
Aitkin154238
Rock138119
Jackson134212
Pope12978
Pipestone124626
Yellow Medicine124420
Swift116819
Murray114810
Koochiching114319
Stevens107411
Marshall102918
Clearwater101018
Lake90921
Wilkin89314
Lac qui Parle84824
Big Stone6784
Mahnomen6739
Grant6678
Lincoln6484
Norman6449
Kittson53222
Unassigned52093
Red Lake4727
Traverse4215
Lake of the Woods3874
Cook2110

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426961

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Unassigned5800
Adams3914
Rochester
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Turning cooler with rain showers to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vaccine equity

Image

Vaccination rights

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition gives updates

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Image

Job growth holds steady across Minnesota

Community Events