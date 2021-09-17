Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

Alex Murdaugh's legal team is 'casting a defense that doesn't exist,' lawyer for his former housekeeper says

Alex Murdaugh's legal team is 'casting a defense that doesn't exist,' lawyer for his former housekeeper says

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, Dakin Andone and Angela Barajas, CNN

When South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh appeared in court Thursday on fraud charges, his lawyer spoke of his life deteriorating and his opioid addiction spiraling.

But the lawyer for a family suing Murdaugh said they were "casting a defense that doesn't exist."

Eric Bland, who is representing the estate of Murdaugh's former housekeeper -- whose death is now being investigated by police -- told CNN's Erin Burnett: "They have lied to them, they have taken money from them, they have misled them."

Murdaugh, whose wife and son were killed in June, was arrested Thursday in connection to an insurance fraud scheme that court documents say involved Murdaugh arranging for his own killing so his surviving son could collect the life insurance payout.

The case of his wife and son's death remains unsolved and Murdaugh has denied responsibility.

On Wednesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said it was opening a criminal probe into housekeeper Gloria Satterfield's death in February 2018.

Satterfield, who spent more than two decades working for the family, died in what was described at the time as a "trip and fall accident" at the Murdaugh home, according to Bland.

After her death, Murdaugh misappropriated millions in settlements from the Satterfield family, Bland alleged Thursday.

The investigation into Satterfield's death was opened, SLED said, at the request of the Hampton County coroner, who highlighted inconsistencies with Satterfield's stated manner of death, as well as information gathered during SLED's other investigations involving Murdaugh.

"The decedent's death was not reported to the Coroner at the time, nor was an autopsy performed," the coroner's request to SLED said. "On the death certificate the manner of death was ruled 'Natural,' which is inconsistent with injuries sustained in a trip and fall accident."

Murdaugh appeared in court Thursday, where Hampton County Magistrate Judge Tonja Alexander set a $20,000 personal recognizance bond. Murdaugh was required to surrender his passport to SLED and sign a waiver of extradition.

He faces charges of insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud and filing a false police report, according to a statement from the SLED. The case will be prosecuted by the state Attorney General's office.

His attorney Dick Harpootlian said Murdaugh would be returning to an out-of-state rehabilitation center where he's being treated for an opioid addiction that the attorney said contributed to his financial issues.

At one point Murdaugh appeared to wipe tears from beneath his glasses while Harpootlian described the killings of his wife and son and the toll their deaths had on him.

"He has fallen from grace," Harpootlian said. "But before any of that falling happened, his wife and son were brutally murdered, and that has had an extraordinary effect on him. So we'd ask you to allow him to go and help heal himself."

Conspiracy

Murdaugh was shot in the head on a roadway September 4 but survived. A family spokesperson had previously blamed the shooting on an unidentified man in a blue truck. But Murdaugh admitted to authorities on Monday that he had conspired with a man -- identified by police as Curtis Edward Smith, a former client of Murdaugh -- to kill him as part of the scheme, according to an affidavit to support charges against Smith.

After he was shot, Murdaugh called 911 to report he had been shot on a road in Hampton County, according to SLED, and he was taken to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Authorities initially described Murdaugh's injury as a "superficial gunshot wound to the head," though Murdaugh's attorneys said his skull was fractured in the shooting.

Murdaugh allegedly provided Smith with a firearm and directed Smith to shoot him in the head. Smith admitted Tuesday to being present at the shooting and to disposing of the firearm afterward, the affidavit states.

Murdaugh decided to end his own life but believed his life insurance policy had a suicide exclusion, Harpootlian told NBC's "Today Show," and that the scheme "was an attempt on his part to do something to protect" his eldest and only living child.

Smith, 61, was charged Wednesday with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

On Thursday, Hampton County Magistrate Judge Alexander set bond for Smith at $55,000. Asked if he was interested in a public defender, Smith replied, "I'm probably going to look at one, yes," adding he would likely apply for one early next week.

Murdaugh had represented Smith as his attorney on at least two occasions dating back to 2010, according to court records from the Colleton County 14th Judicial Circuit. He first represented Smith in a personal injury lawsuit that Smith brought against a land management company. Murdaugh is also listed as Smith's attorney for a 2013 traffic infraction, the court documents show.

Investigations into multiple deaths

Murdaugh's arrest Thursday is the latest development in what's become a sprawling, high-profile crime saga unfolding in the southern region of the Palmetto State, where the Murdaugh family has been a powerful legal dynasty for decades.

Over 87 consecutive years, three generations of Murdaughs served as the 14th Circuit Solicitor, an office that controls the prosecutions in Allendale, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties.

Tragedy first struck in early June, when Alex Murdaugh's wife Margaret and son Paul, 22, were shot dead outside the family's home in Islandton, about an hour north of Hilton Head Island, according to SLED. Colleton County Sheriff's deputies determined both victims had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

At the time of his death, Paul Murdaugh was facing charges of boating under the influence, causing great bodily harm and causing death in connection to a 2019 boat crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Mallory Beach, court records show. Paul had pleaded not guilty and court records show the charges were dropped after his death.

About two weeks after the killings, SLED announced that, based on information gathered in the course of the investigation, it was reopening an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith, a 19-year-old whose body was found on a Hampton County road in 2015.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 676505

Reported Deaths: 8049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1396591852
Ramsey58216942
Dakota51771493
Anoka47702478
Washington30460309
Stearns24688240
St. Louis20106335
Scott19489144
Wright18332163
Olmsted15650110
Sherburne13375100
Carver1198951
Clay905895
Rice9047119
Blue Earth857947
Crow Wing7723101
Kandiyohi740988
Chisago706157
Otter Tail660990
Benton638799
Mower551838
Winona549552
Goodhue546180
Douglas530084
Itasca512870
Beltrami496972
Steele496321
McLeod495262
Isanti487170
Morrison463862
Nobles445450
Polk428275
Becker427459
Freeborn426438
Lyon390654
Carlton387259
Nicollet371947
Pine371526
Mille Lacs351760
Brown343543
Cass340335
Le Sueur337929
Todd318334
Meeker301749
Waseca286025
Martin259033
Wabasha23984
Dodge23833
Roseau229723
Hubbard226841
Houston201616
Renville198247
Redwood195641
Fillmore190710
Pennington188421
Wadena182723
Faribault177625
Cottonwood175824
Sibley173910
Chippewa169839
Kanabec163529
Watonwan153911
Aitkin153838
Rock137919
Jackson134112
Pope12858
Pipestone124126
Yellow Medicine123820
Swift116419
Murray114810
Koochiching113019
Stevens104611
Marshall100918
Clearwater100218
Lake90721
Wilkin89014
Lac qui Parle84624
Big Stone6724
Grant6628
Mahnomen6629
Lincoln6424
Norman6319
Kittson53122
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4667
Traverse4205
Lake of the Woods3814
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426400

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Unassigned190
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Turning cooler with rain showers to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition gives updates

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Image

Job growth holds steady across Minnesota

Image

Mason City Chamber Cup competition

Image

Community meeting over Motel 6 problems

Community Events