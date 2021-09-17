Clear
SEVERE WX : Special Weather Statement View Alerts

The FDA's meeting on Covid-19 boosters may not provide an answer to all the questions, experts say

The FDA's meeting on Covid-19 boosters may not provide an answer to all the questions, experts say

Posted: Sep 17, 2021 2:50 AM
Updated: Sep 17, 2021 2:50 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

The US Food and Drug Administration is meeting Friday about Covid-19 vaccine boosters, but the long-awaited discussion may not yield an answer as to whether all vaccinated Americans will get a third dose, experts said.

"What I think we're going to hear from the FDA advisory committee is a go-ahead to boost people over the age probably of 60 because that's where the data is most solid," CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said. "The question is what does this mean for people who are younger, and do we need to start boosting them now?"

Three reports published Wednesday supporting the argument that people may need a booster dose of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine over time are part of a batch of data that will be discussed by the FDA's vaccine advisers as it considers a request by Pfizer to approve a third, booster dose for most people six months after they get their first two doses of vaccine.

But there isn't unanimity right now. On Monday, a group of international vaccine experts, including some from the FDA and the World Health Organization, wrote in the Lancet that current evidence does not appear to support a need for booster shots in the general public right now.

"Typically, we have a pretty good idea of how (these meetings) are going to go ahead of time," CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Sanjay Gupta said Thursday. "I gotta say, I'm not so sure on this one."

The outstanding questions, Gupta noted, included: Is immunity waning? How severe are breakthrough infections? How long does the booster effect last? And how much do boosters reduce transmission?

The questions are impacted by where the US stands in the pandemic.

The proportion of the population that is fully vaccinated -- now at around 54.2% of the entire population -- is still far below where experts have said it needs to be to slow or stop the spread, and cases have been on the rise.

The advisers will be looking at the data to balance safety and efficacy with the rise in infection and severe illness the US is facing, Reiner said.

"We want them to do this, we welcome this. But my guess is we're not going to hear sort of a blanket opening of boosters for the entire population," Reiner said.

Disparity in the Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic has impacted different populations differently, and people of color are bearing a heavy burden, according to new research.

Black people, those over 40 and people with pre-existing conditions were the most likely sufferers of long Covid symptoms, which impacted a third of the Covid-19 patients, according to a study by the Long Beach department of Health and Human Services in California.

The most common extended symptom was fatigue, followed by loss of taste and loss of smell, the team reported in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's weekly Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

"The odds of experiencing symptoms 2 months after a positive SARS-CoV-2 test result were significantly higher among females, persons with at least one preexisting condition, and those aged 40--54 years," they wrote.

Black people had higher rates of difficulty breathing, joint pain, and muscle pain than other racial and ethnic groups. These results show a need to monitor demographic disparities in extended Covid-19 symptoms, the researchers said.

And an analysis published Thursday by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that the race-based disparities among children mirrored those among adults.

Compared to White children, kids of color have had more cases, deaths, and have had more mental health and academic problems related to the pandemic. While the most vulnerable, they're also less likely to be vaccinated, according to the analysis.

While Covid-19 hospitalization and death are rare among children compared to adults, those kids who were hospitalized were more likely to be Black and Hispanic. Black and Hispanic kids were also more likely to have a Covid-19-related condition called MIS-C -- multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children -- and Black children were more likely to be admitted to intensive care for it.

Black, Hispanic, American Indian and Alaska Native children were more likely to die from Covid-19 than White children.

"Because children make up a significant share of the population and are more racially diverse than the rest of the population, equitable vaccination among this group is key for achieving an overall high rate of vaccine coverage among the population and may help to reduce disparities in vaccination rates more broadly," the report said.

Masks help block airborne transmission, study shows

Meanwhile, new research published this week indicates the Alpha variant of coronavirus spread more easily as people breathed or spoke but showed that even the simplest masks can greatly reduce transmission.

"Our latest study provides further evidence of the importance of airborne transmission," said Dr. Don Milton, professor of environmental health at the University of Maryland School of Public Health, who worked on the study.

The intensive study, conducted at the University of Maryland, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and elsewhere, showed people expel virus in their breath and saliva -- findings that support the now widely accepted idea that the virus is spread in droplets of all sizes that fall to surfaces or float in the air. They measured RNA, the genetic material most commonly used to detect virus.

Loose-fitting masks stopped about 50% of virus-laden particles from getting out, the team found.

Milton said they're now testing to see what happens with the Delta or B.1.617.2 variant, which is far more transmissible than Alpha and which now accounts for virtually all infections in the US currently.

But the implications of the findings about Alpha are clear.

"SARS-CoV-2 is evolving toward more efficient aerosol generation and loose-fitting masks provide significant but only modest source control. Therefore, until vaccination rates are very high, continued layered controls and tight-fitting masks and respirators will be necessary," the team wrote.

"We know that the Delta variant circulating now is even more contagious than the Alpha variant. Our research indicates that the variants just keep getting better at travelling through the air, so we must provide better ventilation and wear tight-fitting masks, in addition to vaccination, to help stop spread of the virus," Milton said in a statement.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 676505

Reported Deaths: 8049
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1396591852
Ramsey58216942
Dakota51771493
Anoka47702478
Washington30460309
Stearns24688240
St. Louis20106335
Scott19489144
Wright18332163
Olmsted15650110
Sherburne13375100
Carver1198951
Clay905895
Rice9047119
Blue Earth857947
Crow Wing7723101
Kandiyohi740988
Chisago706157
Otter Tail660990
Benton638799
Mower551838
Winona549552
Goodhue546180
Douglas530084
Itasca512870
Beltrami496972
Steele496321
McLeod495262
Isanti487170
Morrison463862
Nobles445450
Polk428275
Becker427459
Freeborn426438
Lyon390654
Carlton387259
Nicollet371947
Pine371526
Mille Lacs351760
Brown343543
Cass340335
Le Sueur337929
Todd318334
Meeker301749
Waseca286025
Martin259033
Wabasha23984
Dodge23833
Roseau229723
Hubbard226841
Houston201616
Renville198247
Redwood195641
Fillmore190710
Pennington188421
Wadena182723
Faribault177625
Cottonwood175824
Sibley173910
Chippewa169839
Kanabec163529
Watonwan153911
Aitkin153838
Rock137919
Jackson134112
Pope12858
Pipestone124126
Yellow Medicine123820
Swift116419
Murray114810
Koochiching113019
Stevens104611
Marshall100918
Clearwater100218
Lake90721
Wilkin89014
Lac qui Parle84624
Big Stone6724
Grant6628
Mahnomen6629
Lincoln6424
Norman6319
Kittson53122
Unassigned53093
Red Lake4667
Traverse4205
Lake of the Woods3814
Cook2060

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 426400

Reported Deaths: 6339
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk67341672
Linn25698353
Scott22828261
Black Hawk19121334
Woodbury16940233
Johnson1659690
Dubuque14547218
Pottawattamie13058183
Dallas12746102
Story1187148
Warren685993
Webster6304102
Cerro Gordo6212102
Clinton620097
Des Moines594482
Muscatine5781108
Marshall564280
Sioux542775
Jasper516575
Lee511078
Wapello4993128
Buena Vista472942
Marion449083
Plymouth434083
Henry339940
Jones331158
Bremer325365
Crawford321644
Carroll317053
Washington315754
Benton312656
Boone308736
Mahaska275453
Dickinson270846
Kossuth251471
Jackson246044
Clay245729
Tama238273
Delaware234643
Buchanan233938
Hardin230847
Page221624
Cedar220525
Fayette220345
Wright217641
Winneshiek215937
Hamilton211752
Harrison198875
Clayton194458
Madison193820
Butler188836
Floyd187742
Mills185224
Poweshiek181036
Cherokee179440
Iowa176425
Allamakee176252
Lyon174441
Jefferson169138
Calhoun168313
Hancock167335
Winnebago164231
Grundy158835
Cass155556
Louisa154949
Shelby151739
Appanoose151249
Emmet149541
Franklin148524
Humboldt147226
Sac144722
Union144237
Mitchell141643
Guthrie138132
Chickasaw137518
Palo Alto131124
Clarke125024
Montgomery122239
Keokuk116232
Howard115622
Monroe114033
Ida107538
Davis103125
Pocahontas99023
Greene98012
Adair95334
Monona94733
Lucas94523
Worth9268
Osceola83717
Decatur74510
Fremont74111
Taylor72412
Van Buren70919
Wayne65123
Ringgold62226
Audubon58414
Adams3914
Unassigned190
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Turning cooler with rain showers to end the workweek
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

Diversity Council's Community Resource Mobilization Coalition gives updates

Image

Diversity Council hosts virtual meeting

Image

DMC sets sights on reimagining Rochester's riverfront

Image

DMC light show

Image

Aaron's Evening Weather (9/16/21)

${item.thumbnail.title}

RST hosts full-scale simulated aircraft emergency training

Image

Job growth holds steady across Minnesota

Image

Mason City Chamber Cup competition

Image

Community meeting over Motel 6 problems

Community Events